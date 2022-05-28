Weekly One Card Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 30 - June 4, 2022

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading is here for May 30 - June 4, 2022.

So what should you expect this week according to the tarot, zodiac signs?

I've thrown the cards and all I can say is WOW, what a great week we're all about to have. While not every single thing is a joyride, and a few of us will definitely have to go through a few upsets, the majority of us will absolutely be feeling very good about life, and all things, in general.

This week has us looking at and appreciating our present circumstances. We will start to see the blessings secreted in our everyday lives; what's good looks very good, and what's 'bad' seems like a lesson we can learn, and move on from.

Nothing is impossible this week, and plucking ourselves out from the mire of negativity that we might be drowning in is possible. All things seem doable during this week, and all the signs will be feeling capable.

There is a feeling of "appreciate what you have because it could always be worse." This is the week where we have to understand that what we have right now is there for a purpose; even if we don't like it.

We can always make the best of every situation, no matter hard it seems to us at the time. In general, this week is positive and should make us all feel hopeful and secure.

Weekly One Card Tarot Card Reading for All Signs of the Zodiac, May 30 - June 4, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

This brings you the news that you have to deal with, as in important news of an imminent nature. You may or may not have time to deal with this, so it will come to you as an annoyance. It's not bad news, but it's not good news either; it's just something that you weren't expecting that needs your attention this week. It's also the kind of news that you can't ignore.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You've worked hard for what you have and you have no intention of parting with it. This card has a bit of selfishness associated with it, but it's justified. Someone wants something of yours this week and you do not want to give it up, nor do you have to. That doesn't stop the other person from trying, however. You will cling to your material possessions this week.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

No one complains when they get this tarot card, that's for sure. This week lets you know that you are both loved and safe. Your situation is one where everything is now in place; you've also recognized love and family as the most important players in your life. There are no downsides to this week for you, Gemini. You are content and secure.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You will have the opportunity this week to work with someone who is ultimately fair and easy-going. This is a person who is more than willing to help you in any way you might need. You are sure to reach whatever success you strive for as long as this person is by your side. You will also feel very grateful for their existence and presence as they bring with them comfort and knowledge.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

It's pure victory mode for you this week, Leo. You will come to the end of an era, so to speak, and finally, your efforts are starting to pay off in what looks like peace of mind and contentment at home. You feel loved and therefore secure. The security allows you to breathe easy and feel hopeful for the future. A good week, indeed.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You'll be laying down the law this week, as you feel the need to let certain people in your life know what's going on and what they need to do in order to make things work. You are very strict, but you are also right and should be listened to. Depending on how you approach things, you should have great success in communicating your needs and ideas.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You're lost in thought this week, Libra. You feel that if you concentrate hard enough on something, it will come into being, and you'd be right. What this means is that you need to stay focused so that you can manifest things 'the right way.' Don't fall into thoughts of failure; keep it optimistic and possible. Believe in yourself and steer clear of putting yourself down.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

You will be very clingy this week as if you need someone else to always be there to either comfort you or affirm that things are alright. You walk into the week with a feeling of loneliness; perhaps you are getting over a break-up, or maybe you anticipate that one is about to happen. You are on edge and fearful, but you are prepared for the worst, should it happen.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

The world is starting to get to you and it's igniting your need to revolt. You feel like you can't just sit there and do nothing anymore; you want action, revolution. This doesn't necessarily mean you'll get revolution, but in your mind, you'll be swamped with thoughts of rebellion and ideas of how to make the world a better place...if only for yourself.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

This week will have you seeking and receiving the advice and guidance of someone who is older and wiser than you. Sometimes you have to think outside the box, and this week has you way too confused to do so; you feel stuck and so, because you are smart, you reach out for help. This person comes to your aid and gives you just the right information needed for you to see the big picture, clearly.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You may be put into an uncomfortable, compromised position this week, Aquarius. Your reaction will be impulsive and you may end up choosing the wrong way to go about things. In defense of yourself, you will lash out at someone with the intention of hurting them. To save your own self, you will hurt someone else and try to justify your actions. Fear turns you into a person you don't recognize.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

This week brings clockwork-like precision to all of your actions. Whatever it is that you get into this week, will go 'according to plan.' You are the 'go-to' person that knows the answers to the important questions that are asked of you. Your knowledge is so valuable that others will take what you have to say and apply it to their own lives, with success.

