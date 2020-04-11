4 Ways To Build Self-Worth When You're Dating An Older Man

Self-worth, not net worth.

You love someone for who they are, not what they have. That's why you should be with someone for the right reasons. No one deserves to be played or used. Because, just like you, he's a person.

You shouldn’t love someone for their bank account or what they can do for you. Ask yourself would you be with him if he wasn’t successful or if he was younger. If you answer can truthfully answer yes, it’s genuine.

And when dating an older man, especially, you must make sure your motives are honest and pure.

In the grander scheme of things, his age, money, and success mean nothing. These things are everchanging. He could stop being successful tomorrow and his age could bring unforeseen complications in the future. But real love and connection is forever... if you’re willing to put the work in.

But another thing to be aware of is your own self-worth.

If you both both feel worthy of one another, you are! Who’s to say you aren't in someone’s league or not good enough for them? We’re good enough for whoever we think. When it comes to dating or relationships, it’s about what the two of you think, not anyone else, because it doesn't matter what they say.

So, stop allowing outside factors to make you think you shouldn't be with someone because of their age or accomplishments when compared to yours. Love has nothing to do with your socioeconomic status; it’s about two people accepting one another, and choosing to love one another despite their differences.