The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, May 23 - May 29, 2022

Your luckiest day of the week is here for all zodiac signs starting May 23 - 29, 2022. Here's what's in store for you.

In the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse post haze in Scorpio, everything seems clearer.

During the past week, when eclipse energies were still high bringing auspicious moments, it helped you see things from a place of truth versus doubt.

Allowing your hope for what is to come replaces any fear about leaving what is behind.

This is the act of clearing space so that the universe can work. It is magic.

Now that a week has passed, there seems to be a sense of knowing or peace about what is meant for you and what is not.

As you more fully embrace this certainty, it also means that things will start shifting more quickly because your energy is focused rather than scattered about.

This week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces, which will help you let go of the limitations you have been living within and allow you to move more freely in the direction of what you feel called pursuing.

The theme of letting go will permeate the week as you realize that whatever is meant for you will never have to be held onto because it will arrive willingly and with ease.

On the same day, Mercury Retrograde shifts into Taurus, which brings about a more focused approach toward conversations that involve both the past and future.

This is one of the lessons of this week. There cannot be a beginning unless there first is an ending.

Within just a few days, asteroid Vesta moves into Pisces, Mars moves into Aries, and Venus returns home to Taurus.

The planetary energy shifts this week will help propel you forward from a place of waiting for luck to strike to deciding to start creating it for yourself, which ends up being the new beginning you have been dreaming of.

Read below to find out which day is your luckiest for the week of May 23 - 29, 2022, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 24th

Your ruling planet Mars finally returns to it is home sign of Aries, creating the feeling that you too are coming home to yourself. Mars rules action, ambition, passion, and drive.

While the past few months may have been challenging, it is now clear that things are finally turning around. Use this energy to embrace who you truly are and never let anyone make you feel bad about doing just that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 28th

Everything related to love, including how you feel about yourself, will feel easier now that Venus has returned to her home sign of Taurus.

As a zodiac sign that is ruled by Venus, it can be dark and tumultuous at times as this planet travels through the zodiac.

But light has returned, and with it, not just an ease to your relationships but also the hope for the future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 29th

Your New Moon in Gemini falls on May 30th, but it is celebrated on the eve before like most lunar events. New Moons may not have that beautiful presence in the sky that Full Moons do, but there is quiet magic.

This is the point of a new beginning for you and of truly feeling like the universe has had your back the entire time. Let yourself dream bigger than you ever have before, and trust that soon it will be yours.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 24th

Vesta moves into Pisces today, reminding you what your truth is and how unique you are. Vesta is an asteroid that governs your inner light and fire. It often represents how you feel about your home and family environments.

It calls you to return to yourself to create greater authenticity. In the fellow water sign of Pisces, it is about dissolving the challenges that had you doubting your light so you truly can shine just as brightly as you are meant to.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 29th

The Moon begins the day in Taurus today, enabling you to help balance some of the emotions you have been processing related to your career and social status. Whether it has been solely about your past relationships or your part in the situation.

This brings in greater clarity for you and forgiveness so that you can feel like you are freer to move in a new direction. It is a chance to settle down what has been heavy with the awareness you no longer need to carry it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 24th

You have a unique gift that no one else can possess. As Vesta, the asteroid that governs your inner light returns to Pisces, you should also be able to step into a deeper layer of authenticity.

There has been a lot of relationship activity recently in your life, but this is the point for returning to yourself and your own magic. A lot can be learned by staying true to who you genuinely are.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, May 25th

Aries is the zodiac sign that always represents your romantic relationships and even the one you have with yourself. As Mars moves more firmly into Aries, you will feel a strong inspiration to start living life on your own terms.

This will provide even more clarity regarding any relationships in your life or what has come up recently. The more you are yourself, the more likely you will attract the love meant for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, May 28th

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You are entering a prime time for love and relationships as Venus returns home to Taurus. This earth sign already rules this area for you, so in this placement, you will end up being able to find some luck in love.

Venus is also finances and even real estate, so if you have been house hunting or eager for that raise, all of that is coming. Look for ways to create abundance for yourself so the universe can follow suit.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 29th

The focus lately in your life has been on your relationships and home life. As a seeker of truth, though, you are always looking for what is real and any deeper meaning.

The New Moon in Gemini celebrated this evening gives you a brand-new beginning in this area of your life with the caveat that it will have to begin with yourself. Once you commit to your own truth, you will know who and what else you can genuinely commit to.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 29th

Being grounded and practical may be essential parts of your personality. Still, you must balance that with being able to authentically express yourself. Take a chance today and embrace who you are, not who you think you must be.

Whatever that may mean for you. Let yourself creatively express your needs, dreams, or even your personal truth. This is a day for taking ownership of all your layers, not just the ones you were taught you should embrace.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, May 29th

In a week where there are many planetary shifts, you are lucky that the Moon is in Taurus on Sunday. This helps you reconnect to your feelings about home and family to stay in tune with this part of yourself as the energies begin to shift this week.

Ensure that you are seeing and honoring all you feel because there is a gift there that this next week will reveal to you as more joy and healing become present.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, May 24th

Vesta in Pisces is wonderfully lucky energy as it will have you radiating an inner glow. This is about you embracing not just the free spirit that you are but also what you need from those in your life.

You are confident and more secure within yourself, which means now that there is nothing left to prove, there is everything to finally live for.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.