Your horoscope for the week of May 23 - 29, 2022 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs. Here's what's in store for you during the first week of Gemini season.

Let it be known that while this week has just as much of a chance to be either glorious or horrific, we DO have Mercury retrograde going on, so, with that in mind, let's think positively and prepare for whatever might come our way.

And with Mercury retrograde, that could end up being just about anything. Are we ready? Yes, we are!

We're looking at the planets closest to the Sun to bring us major changes this week.

Mercury retrograde re-enters Taurus, which helps bring us some well-needed patience, while Venus enters Taurus as well, which puts a happy spin on our love lives.

And with Mars in Aries, we can more than likely expect a few sparks to fly in terms of romance and family matters.

We've also just hit Gemini season, which is a cause for joy, as this is the time when we are able to use our skills and talents for the purpose of enjoying our lives and making some good money while we're there.

Gemini season is a welcome time for all the signs of the Zodiac, as it helps to bring clarity and focus to the Mercury retrograde mishaps.

We won't be suffering this one out, signs, in fact, this week will do just the opposite: we will be experiencing more clarity this week than we have had in a very long time. It's also a great time to start ambitious projects and time-consuming hobbies.

Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of May 23 - 29, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

All is well in your world when it comes to love and home life, but there's something this week that beckons for your attention, and that would be work.

You need to concentrate extra hard this week as there's something about to go down and you need your best eyes and ears for this one. If you feel distracted by work, think of it this way: everything has a price, and if you want to keep living at the high level you are living at now, you have to continue to be excellent at work.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What a great week you have in store for you, Taurus. You feel well-rested and ready to take on the world. Recent experiences have left you feeling refreshed and renewed. Perhaps that's all it took: a little time off goes a long way.

You will return to work feeling ready, willing, and able. This is the week where Taurus receives compliments on their appearance as well. It seems you are not just happy with the way things have turned out in your life, but you look good doing it, too!

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can't wait to start some new project, Gemini, and this is the week where you lay out your plans and get ready for success. You know exactly what you want, and interestingly enough, you don't need anyone's approval or company, for that matter. This is the week you get to spend quality time on your own, hobby-ing your way to bliss. It's time to put up that 'do not disturb' sign, as you will definitely be occupied.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Self-confidence is the defining term of the week for you, Cancer, as you nail that position that you had your eye on. This week brings you financial success, in so much as you wanted to get a certain job, and that job happens to be perfect for you.

Finally, you'll have a chance to strut your stuff — and get paid for it, royally. Do not worry about a thing: If you start to second guess yourself, it's all over. So stay on the path, Cancer. Go for fulfillment.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week is dedicated to upping your knowledge of a certain subject. You love weeks like this, where you have the time to indulge yourself in that which interests you. There's not a lot of pressure on you to do much else, so in a way, this week is like a vacation for you. You'll be utilizing your masterful gift of gab as well, thanks to Gemini's ability to open people up and bring out the best in them.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's been a long time since you've gotten away, as in really taking a vacation on your own, or with friends, just for the purpose of pleasure and pleasure alone.

Mercury in Taurus has you reconsidering your own importance, this week, which is exactly why you are up for planning an outing that revolves around having fun. You've had enough of taking everything so seriously; this week brings you the rest you need and the future vision that inspires you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week holds before you the idea of attachment and detachment. There are things, people, and memories that you will need to let go of during this week, and in doing so, you will come to know what your priorities really are.

It's a bittersweet week for you in so much as you'll be appreciating the things that are no longer in your life, but happy to let them go forever. All feels well balanced and 'even' for you this week, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll be putting yourself to the test this week, Scorpio, as you decide that second-rate just isn't good enough. And that means you and your work. You enjoy what you do, but the ease by which you are able to accomplish your work has made you a little lax in your approach and you've started to slack.

This simply won't do. You are someone who craves excellence and progress and it will be during this week that you decide to raise the standards on your own output.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week brings you the idea that if you get too comfortable doing something, it starts to become dull. You need to spice your life up, and you'll have the chance, this week, to meet someone who may add to the excitement. What you need to do is accept that this person is worth spending the time with.

You like the fast life and the idea of being non-committal; a free spirit all the way, you are. And yet, this week brings the craving for a permanent partner — and the opportunity to have one.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During the week, you will notice something odd: no one seems to notice or care about what you do, or where you are. It's not insulting though; this isn't about neglect, but about figuring out that you don't have to report your hourly activities to some authority figure.

Your life is yours to live, and if you feel like binging all the K-Dramas you can possibly fit into your schedule, then you just do that, Capricorn. No one cares... but that doesn't mean nobody loves you. They do, they're just OK with letting you be you. How nice.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Basically, you're on fire this week, Aquarius. And yes, I do refer to romance and attractiveness. It's like you can't go wrong, and you'll notice this as heads turn every time you enter or leave a room. You've got the glamor all over you, and it's acting like a magic charm.

People react well to you this week, and if you wanted to make new friends, they'll be lining up around the corner. Can you deal with all of this positive reinforcement? We shall see!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Once again, you are in the right place at the right time, and that place is home, sweet home, Pisces. This week has you doing your best work on the home front; life with your partner seems to be swimming along fairly well, and those little projects that you wanted to get involved with but never had the time for, begin this week.

What's nice about the week is that there is very little worry. Money is secure, and you feel safe. Carry on!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.