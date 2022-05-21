The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Love More Than One Person During Mercury Sextile Jupiter, May 22 - 28, 2022

Do you love more than one person? Then, you may be one of the three zodiac signs who feel the pull of Mercury sextile Jupiter on May 22 - 28, 2022. It's not something anyone looks for. Love, even if it causes a divided heart happens without warning. It's not easy, and it's confusing.

Especially if you're Aries, Cancer, or Leo.

To quote the great singer-songwriter, Joan Armatrading, in her song, "The Weakness in Me":

I'm not the sort of person who falls

In and quickly out of love,

But to you, I gave my affection,

Right from the start.

I have a lover who loves me

How could I break such a heart?

Yet still, you gained my attention.

Why do you come here?

When you know I've got troubles enough?

Why do you call me

When you know I can't answer the phone?

Make me lie, when I don't want to ...

And make someone else some kind of an unknowing fool

You make me stay, when I should not

Are you so strong or is all the weakness in me?

If I choose now, I'll lose out

One of you has to fall

But I need you, and you ...

This song refers to an all-too-common condition, and that is of the person who falls in love with two people at the same time.

We make such a big deal out of this as if it's impossible to do, and that if we love one person, we only have the bandwidth for one and one alone.

We don't even consider how vast the human heart is, and how we truly CAN love more than one person — especially during a 'big picture' transit like Mercury sextile Jupiter.

While this may not be new news to some, it will be during this transit that many of us come to terms with the fact that we love more than one person, and for us, that's OK.

If love is this amazing thing that enfolds us in its warm embrace, then why do we always think of it as better when limited to one person?

We spend our lives trying to find that one perfect person to call our soulmate or life partner ... it always has to be that ONE perfect person.

But what if life has something else in store for us? What if there is more than one person to love? Do we automatically have to say 'no'?

Do we have to sign a contract that limits our love to one person only, and are we wrong for loving more than one person at a time? No, we're not wrong, and Mercury sextile Jupiter will justify this love ... but will society?

Will your original partner be able to handle it? This remains to be seen.

Aries, Cancer, and Leo are the three zodiac signs who love more than one person during Mercury sextile Jupiter, May 22 - 28, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The last thing you want is to have to choose between lovers. Not only do you find that none of your actions are 'bad' per se, but you resent having to give something up for the sake of someone's ego.

You are that person who loves two people, and you are very willing to talk it out and come to a happy conclusion; one that could be enjoyed by all involved. So far, no good on that count, but that doesn't mean you are going to give up.

You see something beautiful here; free people sharing love. And while that kind of situation is often chalked off as some kind of hippy-dippy love-in ridiculousness, you know better.

This is no hippy scene; this is your real-life and during Mercury sextile Jupiter, you're going to want to try even harder to make both parties accept each other. You've found a good thing, and Aries, you don't want to give it up. (And why should you?)

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've always been open to the thought of being able to love more than one person at a time, in fact, if you had your druthers, you'd be practicing that lifestyle today. You may have missed your opportunity in the past, but Mercury sextile Jupiter brings thoughts of this nature back to the forefront of your mind, where you may just consider keeping your options open.

You're as big a fan of commitment as the next person, but you're also a fan of following your heart, and the only reason you never indulged fully in expanding your borders is that you knew your partner wouldn't go for it.

The thing is, this isn't about having an open relationship as 'intimacy' isn't the goal here. Love and companionship are the goals, and you have a big enough heart to accommodate more than one person's love and affection.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If things went your way, you'd be happy to have two people in your life who love you and whom you love and adore in return. You are someone who holds on to friends as if they were cherished items; friends, to you, are precious and they are equally as precious as lovers, to you.

You don't like having all that unnecessary jealousy getting in the way of what you enjoy doing, like loving more than one person at a time. You don't feel like you're giving any less time to anyone involved.

You've made your intentions known and if you care about someone, they should feel secure in that love.

During Mercury sextile Jupiter, you will want to try bringing back that aspect to your love life. The truth is, you do love more than one person, and while you've been faithful to only one, you do that more as respect than as a personal desire.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.