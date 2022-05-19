Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For May 23 - 29, 2022

Each zodiac sign's weekly one card tarot reading is here for Monday, May 23, 2022 through Sunday, May 29, 2022.

What do the tarot cards have to say about your zodiac sign this week?

We've got Major Arcana cards doing a lot of the influencing this week, along with several cards that show up in reverse. When we receive reversed cards, it implies that we need to look at something from a different perspective.

There are many lessons to learn this week, and it does seem as though the school of hard knocks is open for class.

One thing stands out for sure: the idea of making the same mistake again and again without taking the time to figure out why we made the mistake in the first place.

While this week doesn't have self-reflection as its theme, it does push us in that direction as we make the mistakes that must be looked at closely, in order to understand we why made them.

Our biggest enemy this week is in how we project our own pain or insecurity to the world.

There's an awful lot of 'not taking responsibility' going on during this time, and that's so immature that it borders on willful ignorance.

There will be a lot of anger coming out of people during the week, and so much of it will be expressed out of embarrassment and the inability to take responsibility. Pride is the week's destructive force, it seems.

Here's each zodiac sign's tarot card for the week of May 23 - 29, 2022.

From Aries through Pisces.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

This week you may feel confined, but not captured. You are in a relationship with someone whom you feel like you are tied to forever, and it's getting under your skin. It's not as though you wish them ill, you don't, in fact, you want the very best for them, but you just don't want them in your life, per se.

What this week will bring you is an awareness of how you got yourself into this position, and how it falls on you to remove yourself from it, if that's what you really want.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

This week has white lies and deception in store for you. What's good is that none of it is too harmful, while what's negative is that your own naïveté will show a little too much more than you'd like.

You'll be making a few decisions that prove you are incapable to take whatever it is too seriously. The lesson here is in watching your mistakes take place and rectifying them so that they don't happen again. Time to wise up.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Reversed or straightforward, this tarot card always means success and abundance. What you want, you get, especially if what you want to keep things positive.

There's no downside to this tarot card. It is the card of ultimate manifestation and should you choose to create something for yourself, this week, that is amazing and ambitious, then the universe is absolutely on your side. You are supported and justified in your actions during this week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

What you work for easily turns into success. This card is not the 'easy money' card, but one that represents what effort does for the person who puts it in.

Success will not come as a surprise to you because it was your goal all along. You planned this and it had come to fruition; you are doing all the right things this week to ensure you are able to receive the benefits of your hard labor and skillful effort.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

This is a tricky card as it represents lashing out due to insecurity. You will feel as though you've been slighted in some way, this week, Leo.

And because your pride is way too great, you will lash out at someone else to relieve yourself of the pain of whatever it is that dashes your ego. Because you can't take a joke, you will make sure nobody else gets to laugh. You are an environmental takeover, and while you feel this way, no one else gets to breathe.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

What starts out as a disagreement actually turns into you waiting for something to complete it, and not getting it. It's the Waiting Game for you, this week, as you stick around looking for someone to help you out with something.

Your prior argument throws you off course, and while it's not a tragic thing, it's enough to put your mood in the dumpster. This week is about waiting for an answer that you will not be getting.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You and someone who wishes to be close to you will have the opportunity to do just that this week. There may be compromise required, but if you want to be with this person then you have to learn that it can't always go your way only.

You will have success, however, because you're up for learning the lesson of compromise; it's a good week for you and you will be enjoying the love life you had hoped would occur. Compromise gets you the prize.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

You are on a collision course for destruction, and this could be because you've recently been hurt. Now that the hurt has faded and the heartbreak has dimmed down, you are left with anger and a feeling of wanting vengeance.

All your moves this week will revolve around hurting someone else. You know it's wrong and that it will only lead to more trouble, but you won't be able to help yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

This is a sweet tarot card here and one that represents the end of an era for you and the beginning of what only you would call your freedom. This could be the paying off of a debt or a forgiveness of sorts.

This card is your liberation, and while it may have taken finesse to get to this place, it's here now, and you'll be happy to know that you are no longer obligated to either pay something off or continue on with debt.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

It feels like everything the cards are thrown for the zodiac signs, you always get this particular card, and that says so much about you, Capricorn. This is always the 'ding ding ding' card forYo

And it makes sense that if you've received this card before that the state of abundance and financial reward would continue at its pace. Once again, the money will be rolling in for you, due to good, hard work and attention to detail.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

If anything, you tried. There is no promise of failure this week, but there is a certain kind of blind optimism that comes along with you.

You don't let anyone get in the way of your dreams, because, after all, they are yours and no one else and if you wish to pursue something that nobody gets to see as possible, then it's your business alone. You deserve praise for your continued dedication to whatever it is you put your mind to.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: The Tower

Well, we all get weeks like this here or there and it looks like you're the one to get the truly rotten catastrophe of a week that this one promises to be. The Tower represents collapse. This could play out in your world as a plan going south, or simply a meal being overcooked.

What's really happening here is that you are being jolted into a place where you take things seriously. Whatever you've done recently caused what's happening this week, and you need to make it right before it utterly falls apart.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.