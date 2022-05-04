The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Attractive To Everyone During Jupiter Sextile Pluto The Entire Month Of May 2022

Ever feel so cute that you actually BELIEVE you really are? It's as if you've swallowed the confidence pill and now you're simply unstoppable. One of the things we've all come to learn is that the biggest trick to becoming attractive to everyone is in believing that you really are attractive.

Self-belief is what unfurls the sails for the person who wishes to be perceived as beautiful and alluring. And nothing amplifies that self-belief like Jupiter sextile Pluto.

And if you are one of the signs who are particularly susceptible to this kind of expansive energy, then you will find that during the entire month of May, you'll be oozing sex appeal and self-confidence.

Jupiter sextile Pluto literally works on sexual confidence, and that's a lot to think about, as we're not always the pros we'd like people to think we are.

In fact, lack of sexual confidence is probably one of the most common things we share until that moment when we rise from the tarpits and walk into being the person we were born to be: the rockstar of sexiness — the epitome of attractiveness. Hard to believe? Nah, you've got this one.

Jupiter sextile Pluto takes feelings of 'being cute' to the next level; during this transit, our feelings of 'what if' merge with 'I am', and before we know it, we ARE our own ideal.

We have the chance during this transit to be the person we've always imagined ourselves to be before we stood in our own way and hampered our own progress.

Jupiter sextile Pluto says NO MORE! This transit is going to take the world up to you and your beautiful visage. Flashing, lights lights lights ...

Here are the 3 zodiac signs who are attractive to everyone during Jupiter sextile Pluto the entire of May 2022.

And, the intensity begins to build starting May 3.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You easily slip into the role of the most attractive person in the room, simply because when you decide to own it, you own it all. And during this transit, your feelings about your looks will one where you feel so utterly comfortable in your own skin that everyone around you feels at ease just looking at you.

You are used to receiving compliments and with Jupiter sextile Pluto making everything just a little bit bigger during this time, the amount of positive attention will be so obvious that you'll probably chuckle to yourself.

You shine today, and that's something you know how to do well, but every now and then you pour on the charm and as experience has shown you, you really know how to turn heads.

So, if being stared at in all the right ways is your idea of fun, get ready for an amusement park filled with positive attention, all heading your way, during May.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being smart and sexy doesn't take much work for you, Scorpio. You've known for a long time that your sexy style isn't restricted to how you look; people have always been attracted to your brain, and during Jupiter sextile Pluto, your brain is going to have you convinced that you are the hottest thing to ever hit planet Earth, and you'd be right.

The attention is on you now, Scorpio, and if ever there were a time to thrill the masses, it's now. You're the gladiator at the center of everyone's attention, smack dab in the middle of the Colosseum; all eyes are on you and so are the expectations.

You dazzle and thrill when you walk, but you know that the biggest thrill you can give anyone, at this point, is to open your mouth and let the poetry of your thoughts out. Yes, Scorpio, you are THAT good at it. Charm 'em all. You're number one, today.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You were born glamming people, like some kind of witchy magician who can't help but make people feel like they're looking at some kind of messiah when they look at you. It's always been this way, but during Jupiter sextile Pluto, you'll be similar to a shooting star; you take people's breath away.

And you're aloof, to boot, which is an odd combo for attracting people. Then again, the world always goes after what they find to be the most inaccessible and that's who you are: the inaccessible beauty that everyone wants to know better, yet never will. You're the ultimate tease today, and while you're not really trying or promising anything to anyone, you seem to have the entire world wrapped around your finger.

Today, you are Dracula; you put a spell on all of us, and we're all your willing slaves during Jupiter sextile Pluto.

