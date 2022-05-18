The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, May 19, 2022

Your daily horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on Thursday, May 19, 2022, during the Moon in Capricorn under a Taurus Sun.

It's easy to feel angry and frustrated when we see what we want so clearly, but something holds us back.

This dynamic is what happens today when the waning Moon in work-oriented Capricorn speaks to Venus in Aries.

In Aries, we are assertive and edgy when it comes to what we want. We push and we have our pride before us.

The Moon in Capricorn can add an element of cold ruthlessness to our day, and for some zodiac signs, this can create inner anger.

This happens at times when Mercury is doing its retrograde work in the sign of thinking Gemini.

So, how will this affect your zodiac sign on Thursday? Read on to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Good luck feels delayed, Aries. The Moon spends the day in your work sector, but it's not as supported as you'd like to be by Venus, the planet of love in your zodiac sign.

Today, when these planets speak its tension everywhere. It's a day for you to be responsible. You'll want to button up where things have been out of order, and improve in ways you know you can accomplish.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be in for a surprise, Taurus. The Moon in your educational sector is having you push to win, but today's square with Venus in Aries has you wondering if all is well and everything is in the right order.

You may catch yourself feeling as though something has been forgotten. Do your due diligence just to be sure. You won't regret going the extra mile to be sure.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friends pull through for you, Gemini. The Moon in your shared resources sector brings out the best for you in others.

People closest to you may notice where it is you've been struggling and do things to cheer you up or give you a shoulder to lean on. You are going to be fully supported today, Gemini. It's all good news for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A partnership may form, Cancer. The Moon in Capricorn brings attention to your connections and this can involve intimate partners, but business ones as well. This hard-working lunar energy speaks with Venus in Aries, which can feel intense for you. Expect a little resistance today even if things feel promising. You may have to be your best persuasive self, but things are looking good for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The work you do now pays off for you in an amazing way. The Moon spends the day in your routine sector, and you can feel like there's little time for play and you're bombarded with work. But, don't be too surprised if you are suddenly relieved of some obligation.

The clouds part. It may feel almost like you manifested what you wanted and needed. This is your opportunity to enjoy a slice of fun today. Don't deny yourself the pleasure if you can.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You find joy in the work that you do, Virgo. The Moon in your romance and creativity sector is all the permission you need to bring out that artistic side of you that you don't always get to show off.

You have a flair for design and an artistic vision. From reorganizing a room to moving furniture in a way to add a fresh look to your personal space, your creative juices just flow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are in leadership mode, Libra. The Moon in your home and family sector positions you as an authority figure. In other words, you may be calling the shots today.

If some important decisions need to be made, don't be timid. Speak your mind, Libra. Say what you think. Be there to foster healthy, balanced dialogue and to help others see the root issues in order to address them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You speak with authority, Scorpio. The Moon in Capricorn is about communication, and you are a little bit firm when you speak today.

People who have never experienced the powerful side of you may be in awe of how well you speak and remain poised under pressure. A good impression is what you have to offer. And, you are the force in the room that others can't help but notice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have what you need, Sagittarius. The Moon in Capricorn has you loving to work and encourages you to make money.

You have been fortifying your future with a little bit of a cushion, and now you get to sick back and enjoy all your hard work. You have been doing so well with everything you involve yourself in. You deliver strong and people trust you for your ethics.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your life improves, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, and this is a wonderful opportunity to be yourself. You may struggle to get the support you hoped for from family, but you expected that.

It's not a surprise which is why you being mentally resolved is so important. The next leg of your life's journey is going to be so important for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The haters back off, Aquarius. When the Moon is in Capricorn, you sense who is for you and who is not, but with Venus squaring the Moon today, there's a strong sense of resistance when it comes to pushing you to do things you prefer not to.

You may find it easier to stay close to home than to try and people please. You are OK with me-time. It's something you can look forward to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The opportunity you need enters your life, Pisces. The Moon in Capricorn has you thinking of good friends who love you and hold you accountable. Today's square between Venus and the Moon may bring some tension to your finances.

This may mean restricted spending or a sense that your budget isn't working right now. It's good to reassess to see what you need to do to bring things back under control

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.