The Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, April 24 - April 30, 2022

This week brings a potent arrangement of powerful life changing energy that is not just about luck but making sure that you do not let a single opportunity go to waste.

All year you have been traveling to this moment when eclipse season finally begins and within it you finally feel that you have reached a moment intuitively you knew was going to be important.

The major event of the week is that Pluto in Capricorn turns retrograde on the April 29, opening the floodgates and letting you move in whatever direction you are being guided by the universe to pursue.

This is luck in motion when internally you feel the blocks fall away and your heart open to the new.

So often you speak of being ready to have a big conversation or to make a life change, but that only speaks of being driven by fear instead of faith.

This week Pluto will kick off no longer wondering or thinking if you are ready but instead feeling like luck is on your side so that you can be confident things will go your way.

The major event is the Black New Moon in Taurus Solar Eclipse that falls on the April 30, 2022.

A Black New Moon represents the second New Moon within a month which is supercharged with luck and miracles.

In Taurus it signifies a solid structure and foundation as well as a joy for living and love.

Together in a solar eclipse which brings external changes in your life it means that not only can anything happen but miracles and luck in a more joyful life are on the way.

It is truly a time to see that a new beginning in your life is not just lucky but is the answer to your prayers.

Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, April 24 - April 30, 2022

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 29

Today is a chance to tap deeper into your intuition and see what secrets lie there. With Mercury shifting into Gemini today it gives you a chance to gain a deeper understanding of yourself and your life. This will reveal new insights into what changes you can make so that you feel a greater sense of connectedness to your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 30

Both Pallas, the asteroid that governs your inner knowing and the New Moon Solar Eclipse occur today in your sign. This is an incredibly lucky day for you that is ripe with new beginnings. It also represents a shift towards trusting yourself more, recognizing that you always do know what is best for yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 29

Mercury, the planet that governs thoughts and communication, turns retrograde in Gemini today. This is significant for you especially and offers a chance to look at an old decision in a new light. Today especially is a chance for you to step further into your own truth and not be afraid to make a change if it is going to bring greater alignment into your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 29

You have felt like there has been one block after another in your life preventing you from taking steps to create more authenticity and space. Today, Pluto, lord of the underworld, turns retrograde in Capricorn. This will move mountains for you and have you feeling like what once was stuck is now flowing free. It is the perfect time to make a big move towards anything that you feel called to pursue.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, April 24

The Moon is in Aquarius today which as your opposing sign automatically makes you feel more emotional and connected to your heart. In this case it is going to relate to any romantic relationship you have in your life as well so feel free to embrace your vulnerability and share your feelings, it just may lead to a night to remember.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, April 26

With so much Pisces energy around it is no surprise that relationships have been a primary focus for you. Today that is heightened as the Moon moves through this romantic water sign giving you a positively irresistible vibe and opening you up to see the best possible outcome in love, instead of what your fears normally project. Let yourself believe that this time truly can be different.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 29

As Pluto turns retrograde in Capricorn it activates the focus on your home and family. If there has been a block to moving, buying a house, or even moving things ahead in a relationship, today will bring a gift of forward momentum. This is an important day to recognize how much power you have over the outcome and to readjust any expectations so you can make your dreams a reality.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, April 30

This should be an incredibly lucky day for love indeed for you. Between Pallas, the asteroid that governs intuition and the Black New Moon Solar Eclipse both in Taurus, the focus is on new beginnings. Make sure that you listen to your inner guidance and do not ignore it this time. This will help you to seize that new beginning as it arrives without the overthinking that you sometimes do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 29

Whatever decision you made about love and relationships last May is about to come back up for review now and it could not be coming a moment sooner. A lot has happened in the past year, and you are not the person you used to be. Make sure your new decision reflects that and the person you hope to grow into instead of that outdated version of yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Friday, April 29

Pluto turning retrograde in your sign means important things are on the horizon. Expect life to start to move more easily but that also means more opportunities will start to come in as well. Stay grounded in your own worth and truth so that you can embrace the full power of today because it will impact you for years to come.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, April 24

The Moon is in your zodiac sign all day today reconnecting you to your emotional self and making you realize just how good it feels. You are strong and capable all on your own, but it does not mean that you also do not have a whole other side, even if you do not share it with everyone. Today let your heart guide you and see just how magical the results can be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, April 26

You have been riding a wave all month of luck and today you have six planetary bodies all in your sign. Take advantage of the creative, healing and even love energy that it will bring to all areas of your life. Embrace your heart and the unique way you see the world because that will always be your greatest gift.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.