Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 14, 2022

What's in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, April 14, 2022? You can read your daily tarot card reading to find out what is predicted for you using astrology and numerology.

We are called to be good friends to one another this Thursday.

It's a wonderful day to be that friend who lifts another up and who is there to help when needed.

On Thursday, self-care and self-love are an overarching theme in both astrology, numerology, and yes, even the tarot.

The day's numerology is a Life Path 6, and this number is a nurturer, caretaker, and someone who gives birth to things as a result of its life-giving motherly energy.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Libra, and even though Libra is the only zodiac sign symbolized by metal (The Scales), Libra is ruled by Venus.

Venus rules love, beauty, marriage, and partnerships. These are unions that help us to create things and to collaborate in ways that bring life with less burden on either party.

In tarot, Libra rules the Justice tarot card, which represents fairness and human rights.

The overarching message we have today is to help others, and protect those who need our courage.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

The money will come. Aries. You have so many talents, and sometimes you want to do everything at once.

You miss out when you lack focus, and no one can follow your lead.

Today, your goal is to harness the courage you need to reel in your fear of missing out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life is not fair, and you may try your best to balance the scales when you can, but it's impossible to please everyone no matter how hard you try. So, Taurus, as selfish as it may sound, today, please yourself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your quick wit will encounter some serious pushback from someone who dislikes how well you see into their act.

You may be onto a game they are trying to play, and because they are on your radar, they won't win.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

With so much going on, it can be hard to contain all your feelings.

You may want to ask for help, and stop letting people get under your skin.

Today, remain calm, even if underneath it all you feel a bit emotional at times.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

It's time to get working. Procrastination is not your friend even though it feels good at times. Take action and battle your desire to wait until tomorrow.

So what needs to be done today, check it off your to-do list. You'll feel like a million bucks when you see all that you accomplished even when you felt like throwing in the towel.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Life has taught you to be careful and to listen to your friends.

You may be scared to try again, but there are so many things you are meant to do, and playing it small is not one of them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Be careful about borrowing money from friends. You may get on the wrong side of a well-intended relationship because you got into debt.

Instead, try to find a different way to work through your financial problems.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Your creativity and imagination may seem to be lost. It can be because you are tired and have so much work to do.

So instead of making things up or forcing yourself to create things your heart isn't in, take a break; do something you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

If you are looking for a job, you may get an offer for an opportunity that comes with a pay cut.

Do you want to compromise to get into your desired career? Sometimes you have to start at the bottom and recreate yourself, so don't feel bad if you have to learn new things, and sacrifice now to get what you want later.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

It's OK to not have all the answers. It's perfectly fine to have a big learning curve when you're first starting out.

Being weak does not make you a failure. You are simply human; it's acceptable to feel lost at this stage. Do the best you can.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Remember when you are thinking negatively about someone else that there have been times when you struggled too.

When you review your own mishaps, you'll feel compassion and empathy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Buy something nice for yourself. It's not every day you get the chance to treat yourself to something delightful; you don't need a special occasion to purchase a token of self-appreciation,

