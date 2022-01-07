Life Path Number 6 Meaning, According To Numerology

Life Path Number 6 is the Mother and Nurturer of numerology. This number is associated with all things relating to care, comfort and home. Anyone with a 6 in their life is lucky to always have someone to lean on.

If your birth date adds up to a 6 Life Path, you enjoy harmony and have strong nurturing instincts.

Life Path Number 6 Meaning

Life Path Numbers reveal our true purpose. They guide us to be the most fulfilled versions of ourselves, and give us insight into what hardships and joys lie ahead.

If you have a 6 Life Path, your challenges and destiny are centered around building and nurturing a home. Your life is set to be family-oriented since you're a caretaker who invests in others.

How To Calculate Your Life Path Number

You can find your Life Path Number by reducing your birth date to either a single digit or a master number (11, 22 and sometimes 33) using simple math.

Your Life Path Number is the same as your destiny number, where the sum of your birth date is added up to one digit, and is part of your full numerology chart.

Follow the steps in this example for someone whose birthday is June 12, 1995.

1. Convert your birth month to one digit.

June = 6

2. Convert your day of birth to one digit.

12 = 1 + 2 = 3

3. Convert your birth year to one digit.

1995 = 1 + 9 + 9 + 5 = 24

2 + 4 = 6

4. Add the total numbers from each group.

6 + 3 + 6 = 15

1 + 5 = 6 Life Path Number

Is 6 a good number in numerology?

Per numerology, the number 6 is considered “glue” due to it keeping things together because of its motherly nature. If you consider being nurturing and caring a good thing, 6 is a good numerology number.

Life Path 6s are seen as an influence for others. Life Path 6 is also the number of nurturing and healing, and 6s are who everyone turns to for advice and encouragement. They are the parent of the friend group and make great real parents, too.

Some would describe a 6 Life Path as the outgoing friend because they are friendly toward everyone and are easy-going. Life Path 6 is a highly responsible, family-orientated, and empathetic personality type.

Personality Traits Of Life Path 6

1. Good listener

When you're around a Life Path 6, you will always have a shoulder to cry on. People are drawn to 6s like magnets because they seem to ooze care. You can’t help but sound off about your problems when you’re around a 6, even if they don’t want you to.

2. Caretaker

People with Life Path Number 6 are responsible and take ownership of their projects. Whether the duty lies with themselves or a family member, they make sure to get the job done.

Often, they take on huge responsibilities at a young age in their family, and they have their plates full as they try to juggle all the roles they occupy.

A 6 will always have your back because they care for others. They are driven by unconditional love. A 6 is the most kind, understanding, and motherly of numbers.

3. Teacher

Life Path Number 6 loves to share objects and knowledge. They are wise beyond their years (probably because of all the responsibilities they have), and this makes them great carriers of knowledge.

Life Path 6 loves to teach others, no matter the age. They have a particular knack for communicating with young people since they are gentle and caring enough to understand.

4. Heightened emotions

Life Path 6s get jealous. Since they are so used to having full responsibility in their friend and family groups, they often struggle with not being in control. When things don’t go their way, they’re prone to extreme reactions.

5. Worrier

They can become consumed by the smallest details and lose sight of the big picture.

Because 6s tend to have a lot going on, in an effort to do everything perfectly, they can become overwhelmed. They can suffer from anxiety, phobias, insecurities, and may have OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder) traits.

6. Short-sighted

This Life Path Number pours their heart into all they do, and this can cause them to get hurt.

Life Path 6 can go overboard. They tend to give too much to other people, even when they’re receiving nothing in return. They also only see things their way and struggle to let people take a leadership role in team projects.

Best Careers For Life Path Number 6

Since Life Path 6s are caring and nurturing, they make great teachers, doctors and nurses. But they are also creative and can flourish in the field of arts, particularly visual arts.

Though 6s can be career-focused, their homely nature means they often choose to be stay-at-home parents if they choose to have a family. Fortunately, whatever 6s set out to achieve can bring them an abundance of wealth and joy.

Challenges that Await a 6 Life Path

A lesson this Life Path Number needs to learn is the importance of balance in all things. Number 6s can easily allow their care and nurturing to veer into being control freaks who are obsessed, if they are not careful.

It helps them to accept that what they might think is right for someone, may not be their destiny or aspiration. People have to make their own mistakes, even if it hurts to watch.

They can also benefit from saying no more often. No one can do it all, and it’s okay to put yourself first from time to time.

What life path number is compatible with 6?

Given that 6s have so much love to give, anyone would be lucky to have them. They are protective and give their all in relationships.

But they do expect the same in return, so it can be hard for them to find true numerological compatibility among other Life Path Numbers.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 1

This is a highly compatible match. Number 1s are some of the most fiercely loyal people you could meet, and they’d never do anything that would irk 6's jealousy. These two can enjoy a lasting bond with very little turbulence.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 2

Life Path 6 and Life Path 2 have a lot of love to give, but in quite different ways. Number 2s are sensitive and gentle with their emotions, while 6s have a powerful urge to love and often smother others.

These two must be careful not to lean too heavily on one another, as this can create a harmful codependent relationship.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 3

Number 3s tend to be too flighty and impulsive for 6s. They can easily feel suffocated if there’s a lot of space and independence in the relationship, but for 6s this can be upsetting.

Number 6s might feel jealous or left out when 3 needs time to themselves. Accepting that everyone needs space in different measures is the only way to make this bond last.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 4

This family-oriented duo might seem like a good match, but they rarely stick together. They tend to be competitive with each other instead of supportive.

Number 4s are critical and stubborn at times, and find 6s too forgiving and soft.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 5

Trust is an issue between these two from the outset of their relationship. Number 5s are far too free-spirited and social for 6s, who would rather stay at home every night of the week.

This lack of understanding between the two can breed resentment and jealousy, even though, if these things were put aside, these opposites could actually learn a lot from each other.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 6

Not every match of the same Life Path Number is compatible, but these two are an exception. Two 6s love unconditionally and have great commitment to one another, never feeling smothered or neglected.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 7

Number 6 needs emotional bonds while 7 needs an intellectual connection. Number 7s love distance while 6s crave attention. While 6 loves openly, 7 prefers to be secretive and reserved.

In short, this bond doesn’t work.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 8

These two won’t run from their responsibilities and will support one another. Both 6s and 8s are family-oriented and can build a strong, stable home together.

Life Path 6 and Life Path 9

These two are both self-sacrificing and caring. While 6 goes above and beyond for their family and friends, 9s will bend over backward for all of mankind.

They both admire one another and are united in their sense of justice. If the world was run by this caring duo, we’d all be better off.

Celebrities and Well Known People with Life Path Number 6

Albert Einstein: March 14, 1879

Justin Timberlake: January 31, 1981

Michael Jackson: August 29, 1958

Jennifer Lawrence: August 15, 1990

John Lennon: October 9, 1940

Frances McDormand: June 23, 1957

Britney Spears: December 2, 1981

George W. Bush: July 6, 1946

Seth Meyers: December 28, 1973

Ben Affleck: August 15, 1972

Christopher Reeve: September 25, 1952

Thomas Edison: February 11, 1847

Robert DeNiro: August 17, 1943

Goldie Hawn: November 21, 1945

Victoria Beckham: April 17, 1974

Meryl Streep: June 22, 1949

Melissa McCarthy: August 26, 1970

