How A Cancer Zodiac Sign Breaks Up With You, According To Astrology

Cancers breakup with each zodiac sign in their own way

According to astrology, everyone deals with a breakup differently.

Your zodiac sign's personality is a good roadmap for how you'll react when someone breaks up with you, as well as how you'll go about ending a relationship with someone.

When it comes to the Cancer zodiac sign, they go through very unique stages of a breakup with each astrology sign.

Cancers are the type of zodiac sign that cares too deeply about others to be outright mean.

Breakups are not fun for Cancers and they loathe the idea of breaking up with someone. Cancers love to please people and love to be on people's good side. Causing a rift and creating drama is not part of their life plan.

Breaking up is like drinking prune juice to Cancers, it tastes bad but they know it will be good for them in the end. Cancer zodiac signs want to be in a relationship for the long haul, but know that if the relationship has no future there is no point to keeping the relationship going.

Breaking up sucks and people with a Cancer horoscope knows this.

The Cancer zodiac sign is the superhero of all zodiac signs. Never thinking of themselves, Cancers will do about anything to protect the people they love and care about.

No matter the obstacles in their way and the hardships they have incurred, Cancers will always find a way to make other peoples dreams come true. If the Cancer zodiac sign could be a superhero, it would.

Cancers, know that caring about others more than themselves will bring them endless amounts of good karma and meaningful relationships with people that could help them if they are in trouble.

Did you know that Cancer zodiac sign belongs to the element of water? Their element is water and that means they are deeply rooted in emotion. Cancers rely less on their instinct, but more on the mood that they are currently in.

If a Cancer sees a homeless person, they will be empathetic and give the homeless person food and money. If a Cancer sees a person who is in need of medical help, they will call an ambulance because they care and they want the person to get better.

Cancers have good intentions so it is heartbreaking when they cant lend a helping hand and or can't do anything to relive a person especially if they are in pain.

Cancers aren't always sugar, spice and everything nice. Cancers have a bad side too, and they may be the cause that their relationship is not where it should be and why their relationship is doomed to fail. Cancers have a horoscope that makes them prone to being insecure, moody and manipulative.

Cancers are born manipulators because they can get anybody to like them. Their charm to draw people in and have people gravitate toward them makes Cancers prone to manipulating others and getting what they want.

A person may think a Cancers really likes them, but in the end, a Cancer is just fulfilling a need that needs to be filled. Cancers are also prone to being suspicious about people and their intentions. Cancers usually do all the legwork, and when someone wants to take a load off and make things easier for a Cancer, Cancers get suspicious and lash out.

Yes, Cancers can be caring and they can have a dark side and be manipulative. Deep down they want to do the right thing. If breaking up is what makes a Cancer happy then that's their right. Find out how Cancers deal with a breakup with each zodiac sign, per astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 21)

Aries is first in everything and the leader in the wolf pack. Their dominant nature and can-do attitude are what attracted the Cancer zodiac sign to Aries in the first place. Aries has the ambition to start things and complete things but never does and that upsets the Cancer zodiac sign. Cancer always sees things through because their zodiac sign cares too much about other people and what is expected of them. The Cancer zodiac sign is fed up with Aries' dominant nature and not seeing things through to the finish. The Cancer zodiac sign wants someone who cares enough to follow through and isn't afraid to let their guard down. Letting go of an Aries will be a relief to a Cancer because their ambitions and horoscopes don't exactly line up with each other. Cancers care too much and need to be in a relationship where that is valued. Breaking up face to face won't do any good because Cancers know that Aries will start conflict because their symbol is the ram. Sending a text or even calling will help the Cancer zodiac sign break up with Aries sooner rather than later. Taurus (April 21 - March 20)

For Cancer, the Taurus zodiac sign is too stubborn and wants things their way all the time. The Cancer zodiac sign knows that Taurus wants to be independent and wants to rule the roost, but Cancer isn't down for that. Unlike a Cancer, the Taurus zodiac sign doesn't do something unless there is a reward attached to it.

Only thinking of themselves and not caring for others, turns Cancer off and Taurus is oblivious to that. Taurus is so into themselves that they are neglecting the people around them. Cancer has taken notice and is not pleased.

Cancer knows that talking to a Taurus will be like talking to a brick wall. Breaking up will have to be through Facebook or just walking away. Cancer's time with Taurus has come to an end and Cancer is happy about that.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are fun-loving and curious always wanting to try something new and experience life in a different way. Geminis have 2 personalities in one and it can be overwhelming sometimes to keep up with everything that is going on with them.

Getting one personality one day and another the next day can be overwhelming and draining on a Cancer. Cancer wants a person who can be consistent and dating a Gemini isn't it. Although Geminis are fun-loving and are fun to be around, Cancers want somebody who is serious and not willing to play games all of the time.

Cancers need a partner who is on the same playing field and Geminis do not fit the bill. Cancers know that being friends with a Gemini is a viable option, but continuing in the romance department is not going to happen. Sitting down and talking about what went wrong will be a suitable breakup option for Cancers.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If a Cancer goes out with a Cancer than its fair game. Cancers know that they care too deeply and profoundly about others to care for themselves. If Cancers want to stay in a relationship with each other than they need to surprise each other because they know each others strong and weak spots.

The good thing about a Cancer dating their own zodiac sign is that they can enjoy activities together and hang out with people who have the same interest as them. Cancers don't want to break up with the other Cancer but If a Cancer feels that there is an opportunity to grow with another person a Cancer will take it and not look back.

Caring deeply about each other, Cancer will break up with its own zodiac sign by talking face to face and telling their partner the reason why the relationship isn't working out.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Cancer might date a Leo to have some control in their lives, but in the end a Cancer might regret it. Leos are independent beings and they know it. Being successful and achieving greatness is easy for Leo. Although their success is easily obtained, they know that having someone by their side and having a partner in crime is a better way to enjoy their blessings.

Cancers like Leos because they reach for success and never stop, always creating and never fully slowing down. The Downside to Cancer's relationship with a Leo is that they are controlling. Cancers feel that they are running on Leos time instead of their own.

Having independence is great and having a successful career is even better, but if Leo is controlling every step of the way than a Cancer will look for an out. Cancer doesn't believe a Leo would even listen to why they are not compatible and break up with them by not speaking to them anymore.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are analytical, they need to seek out a schedule and need to stick by it. Being spontaneous is not their strong point. Cancers see this as a major drawback because whenever they go out with just the two of them or their friends they scrutinize everything and over analyze every situation.

It's becoming a pattern and Cancers don't want to put up with it anymore. Cancers thought that being in a relationship that was more structured would be the way to go, but that is simply not the case. Cancer is looking for a way out of the relationship but doesn't know how to go about it. Cancers are teetering on the decision of sending a text or writing a letter to get out of the relationship for good.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra knows how to have a good time and have things be fair. Finding a balance and exemplifying that is Libra's strong point. Being fair and equal drew Cancer to a Libra. Libra's way of thinking and methods in a relationship really click with Cancer and it shows.

Every time Cancer wakes up in the morning and enjoys evenings out with Libra's friends, it's enjoyable and not domineering as opposed to relationships with a Leo and Scorpio. Cancer feels like an equal partner and doesn't feel like a side piece or a space to fill up and it feels amazing.

Cancer doesn't want to end the relationship but, feels that Libras time has come. There is no rhyme or reason why Cancer wants to break up with Libra, Cancer just knows that it is the right thing to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios sign is water, so they communicate with their emotions and that's why Cancer is drawn to Scorpio.

Cancers know that when they express themselves Scorpios get them and they won't be judged. Scorpios determined personality to get things done and accomplish things in life has Cancer hooked on them because Cancer wants to accomplish things in life and Scorpios have ambition and drive to help Cancer achieve their goals.

Their determination to get stuff done sometimes cause a rift in Cancers relationship with a Scorpio because they are so concentrated on what they are doing that they lose sight of what is important to them. Cancers notice that they fall by the wayside once an important project comes up.

Cancers want to be Scorpio's number one fan, but they are wrapped up in other things. The relationship has grown sour. Breaking up will be hard to do because Cancer feels connected to Scorpio. Staying friends after the breakup will be possible. Talking about the breakup face-to-face will bring closure to Cancer.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns sign is the element of Earth, meaning that they are grounded and know how to balance their life. Having a great work/life balance is great because they know how to have fun and get to work and complete the job.

Cancers like that Capricorns know how to balance life and work. They are in need of balance in their life. Cancer's work/life balance is a bit messy. They don't know how to balance work engagements with just hanging out with friends and family.

Capricorns have noticed a change in Cancers demeanor and life when they are together. Cancer loves the relationship but feels like they can do much better in the way of romance and intimacy and that element of their relationship needs to be filled. Cancer will notify Capricorn of the break up in person.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius's element is fire. That means that they are in touch with the world and need to explore. You cant cage up a Sagittarius. If they do they will break free. Cancer is in a relationship with Sagittarius because Cancer wants to break free and live a little.

Sagittarius has opened Cancer's mind to things and opportunities not available if Cancer still stayed in their bubble. Cancer likes that Sagittarius is free and open but, they are not very grounded. Cancers want to know that Sagittarius is in it for the long run and wants to know if Sagittarius will run or stick in if things get tough.

Cancer doesn't want unpredictability in their lives and wants to lay roots. Cancer will break up with Sagittarius by telling them how they feel and them move on with life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius's element is an air sign, meaning that they have to use their intellect and their mind or they will be unhappy. The world is a beacon of knowledge for them. Aquarius love to inform people about world events and popular culture.

Cancers love Aquarius because they feel like they get knowledge about everything. Cancer loves that Aquarius is an intellectual but doesn't feel that they measure up to Aquarius because of their smarts. Always trying to keep up with Aquarius and feeling like they have failed, Cancer wants to date someone that is on their level.

Cancer has gotten the wake-up call they need to move on. Calling or texting Aquarius about the breakup is the suitable way to go for Cancer when breaking up with an Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces' ruling planet is Neptune and that means that they are immersed in the arts culture. Pisces is also intuitive and in touch with their feelings. Cancer is attracted to the Pisces because they are in touch with their feelings and that makes them sunny inside.

Cancer is also attracted to Pisces because of Pisces' artistic nature. Pisces has informed Cancer on movies, stage, and theater and is amazed at the information that has been learned from Pisces. Being engaged in the arts has painted a whole new picture for Cancer and it has opened doors.

Cancer wonders if the arts and their intuitive nature is all that can be offered by Pisces. Letting go of Pieces will be difficult. Pisces has opened Cancer's eyes. Staying friends is a viable option but not set in stone. Having a face to face conversation about the break up is needed. Maybe there is still a chance.

