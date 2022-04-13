3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Their Twin Flame During The 'Pink' Full Moon In Libra On April 16, 2022

You may have a Twin Flam relationship manifesting during the 'Pink' Full Moon in Libra on April 16 2022 if you're a Libra, Scorpio, or Sagittarius zodiac sign, you might even know this person already.

The 'Pink' Full Moon in Libra is one that can not only make us swoon with delight over its sway towards lovers and romantic situations, but it can also actually act as the agent that brings us the person who might be considered 'the one'.

While that kind of thinking always implies romance, it can also come with friendship and compatibility; this is the lunation that will see many of us settling into relationships that are not only romantic but special.

These are the days of the Twin Flame, the coupling of two people who are simply 'meant to be'.

Because of Libra's well-balanced influence, we will not be seeing over-the-top craziness during the Libra Full Moon, but rather a way into something stable and secure.

This 'Pink' Full Moon will bring out our rations and well-poised side; and when we show this calm side of ourselves to the world, the universe responds and sends us people that are like us, so that we may spend time with them in a peaceful fashion.

How nice it is to think that not every relationship we go through needs to be built on insane passion and revved-up temperaments.

The 'Pink' Full Moon in Libra has an energy to it that gives us the power to draw to us a certain kind of mature approach; we attract calm people who help to keep us calm.

Twin Flame relationships can be lovers — or simply friends who have within them the ability to last a lifetime in peace. Your Twin Flame may already be in your life, but you just don't recognize them as of yet. This week will open your eyes to this rare and wonderful condition.

Libra, Scorpio, and Sagittarius, this Full Moon in Libra may be when you f your twin flame.

The 'Pink' Full Moon In Libra on April 16, 2022, may be all that you've ever wanted and more.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Of course Libra reacts well to the Full Moon in Libra; you will feel a sense of relief this week as you'll find that nobody in your life wants to argue you down. In fact, that one person whom you trust with your life, well, they seem to be shining like a star for you, and it will be this week that you'll raise them, in your mind, to a new level.

Could it be that this friend of yours is actually your Twin Flame, your 'meant to be' person?

Yes, Libra. Look around you...all the things in your life feel like they are falling into place. And with the help of this beautiful person, you'll feel like you can handle the world. You'll feel kind and happy during this week, and it will do you a world of good. Keep your Twin Flame close to you. Cherish them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've always valued truth and honesty in relationships of all kinds, be they work, romantic, familial, or friendship. You have a friend that is about to make themselves known to you this week as your Twin Flame.

No, they are not going to call themselves that in those words, however, they are going to do something that makes you take a breath; you'll feel fortunate that you have someone who is this much on your side.

During the Full Moon in Libra, you and this person will explore a new side to your already established 'very good' friendship.

Trust in this feeling; do not let it disperse. The universe has conspired to bring you this joy, and it's only the beginning, Scorpio. How very fortunate for you, as this can last as long as you keep it going.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Whenever there are Libra transits, you are the first in line to reap the benefits, and during the Full Moon in Libra, you'll be feeling both social and discriminating. You want to be with friends but you don't want to waste your time on those who don't get you.

Fortunately, the 'Pink' Full Moon is a manifesting agent for you, and one that will lead you right to the right person at the right time.

This person is your Twin Flame and if that means the person you watch Netflix with every night while laughing and maybe even snuggling, then consider the fact that you are in the presence of an extraordinary cosmic event: the friendship and contentment that comes with the knowledge that you have a Twin Flame who is always on your side, always trusty, and always filled with love for you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.