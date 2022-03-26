Weekly Tarot Card Reading For Each Zodiac Sign, March 28 - April 3, 2022

Your weekly tarot card reading is here for March 28, 2022, to April 3, 2022, for each zodiac sign in astrology.

What does your tarot card reading have in store for your zodiac sign starting this week?

The tarot cards are gentle on us beginning on March 28, 2022, so it appears. In fact, after throwing down the spread, it looks as if the week will be quite mild, which is somewhat of a welcome idea.

While every day may present a lesson, sometimes, it really is a nice idea to think that maybe we don't have to be taught anything today!

Still in all, the lessons do come — but they are friendly and accessible during this week.

With Spring in the air, many of us are taking on positive attitudes; we want to be optimistic and kind.

We want our lives to be peaceful and hope-filled, and we'd love nothing more than to leave the pain of the world behind.

And so, we will be getting a lighter week. Perhaps we deserve such a thing? Get used to things working out, folks. It's possible.

To find out more, check out your weekly tarot card reading below, by zodiac sign, for March 28, 2022 to April 3, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You can probably expect to talk someone down on a price during this week.

This tarot card is pretty specific: you want something, it's expensive, you might not be able to afford it but you want it NOW, and so you'll try whatever means possible to acquire this 'thing'. Success is not guaranteed, but good luck to you, anyway.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

This may very well become a 'spa' week for you, as your mind is on indulging in the finer things that life can offer you.

Every now and then you like to seriously indulge, and this is the week where you practically blow the bank on treating yourself well. Ruby says, "Why not!"

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

A fantastic week is in store for you, and it will come through kindness and good intentions.

There is no surprise or ill-will this week; you will receive some great news and not only will it lift your spirits tremendously, but you'll also feel a sense of importance in your involvement. Satisfaction is your keyword this week. Nice!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

This is the week where you take advantage of a situation that can benefit you.

Unfortunately, you might be taking something away from someone else in order to achieve your goal, and that might not feel too good. Can you do bad things and get away with them? Yes. Will you feel bad about your actions? Yes.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Because you have decided to try something a different way, you are now able to see that it works for you.

You've learned a lesson this week and that is that you needn't lock in so tightly to an idea that it eventually works against you. This week brings you to change that is acceptable to you, which is inspiring and helpful.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You may get a reward this week, but do not trust that this is anything that's going to last. What you're looking at is a tease; someone in the position of power is going to wave money in front of your face — while having no intention of giving it to you.

It's to manipulate you into doing something. Be aware, don't fall for these tricks.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

This tarot card represents doing something half-way. You won't be putting your heart into your work this week because you don't believe in what you're doing.

You feel too controlled and therefore not really 'yourself'. You may take to rebellion, though this will not end the control this group or person has over you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You will receive a message this week, from a young person. This doesn't necessarily mean a letter will come, but more along the lines of learning a lesson from someone you didn't think was capable of teaching one — and that would be the young person.

You will learn a valuable lesson from them, this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

While this tarot card often refers to travel and the acquisition of glory, it can also imply that this week you'll be running into trouble.

You rebel against tradition, and this is not the week to do so. If you can find a way to blend in, you'll find that this week will treat you much better than if you think you know it all.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You'll be helped out this week, more than likely by an older person, maybe a man with knowledge.

This person aids in bringing you an opportunity, but it will be up to you to do the right thing with this new chance you've been given.

This person will help you, but they will not coddle you. Be grateful to them, and take in their guidance.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

You'll either prove to yourself that you are a fool in love, this week, Aquarius, or you'll fall for someone who has no other intention but to use you for money, love, and whatever else they can get out of you.

You could go with the flow and not let this bother you, and you'd be wise to have fun, but to not fall in love.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You'll spend the week loving life, as this week brings you friends and gifts...what could be more fun?

You'll be getting back in touch with a few people who may actually have some 'old things' to return to you.

This excites you as you are feeling nostalgic and materialistic. This may be the week where you get something back that you once thought lost forever.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.