The Funniest Zodiac Signs, Ranked From Most To Least Funny

Do you think of yourself as someone who has a good sense of humor? If so, it could be that you are lucky enough to have been born under one of the funniest zodiac signs in astrology.

That's right! Some zodiac signs are more likely to be considered funny than are others.

The world loves a good laugh. Without laughter in the world, well... there just wouldn't be a whole lot to feel joyful about.

But no two senses of humor are the same. After all, we each have different points of view and experiences that lead us to find some things — and some people — more amusing than we do others.

According to astrology, our different ways of thinking are affected by the ways the stars and planets were aligned on the date and location of our birth.

Think of yourself and your type of humor as it relates to who you are as a person and what sign you are. Maybe you're good at impersonations, great at telling funny stories, or maybe you're just dry and sarcastic.

Your particular sense of humor could very well be shaped at least in part by your Sun sign.

It's important to remember that some people may not be as naturally funny as others, but that isn't a bad thing. Not everyone can be the funniest person in the room. Just because one zodiac sign tends to more naturally funny than another doesn't mean either zodiac sign is better or worse.

And of the best things about humor is that even if you don’t have a lot of it or aren’t as funny as other people, you can still enjoy the humor others put out there in the world.

The funniest zodiac signs in astrology, ranked from most to least funny

1. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are the most social zodiac sign. They're born entertainers, so it’s no wonder they are at the top of this list.

They feed off of the energy of others and love to make people smile and laugh. Libra will go to extreme lengths to get a laugh, ultimately doing outrageous and sometimes embarrassing things to get them.

But Libra doesn’t care about that — this sign isn't too enthralled in what people think about them, as long as they are laughing along.

2. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius loves to tell funny and detailed stories to get laughs out of people. This sign can turn almost any bland and non-amusing situation into a hilarious and rip-roaring story.

Sagittarius will be the one at a dinner party to tell funny anecdotes to the point where people will spit out their drinks from laughing so hard. They will also find a way to make any situation they're involved in seems like it’s a scene from a comedy.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis love to tell jokes and will be the first ones at a party to offer a joke up. Sometimes, they will make jokes at another person's expense, but never in a mean or vindictive way.

They are a “ball buster” when it comes to other people, but it's endearing in the sense that they are just trying to make others learn to laugh at themselves. Expect a Gemini to be the first one to speak up if something embarrassing happens to you.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio’s humor can be a bit harsher than others if you don’t get to know them well enough. Once you realize what type of personality they have, and that their jokes are passive-aggressive but meant in a funny way, it's hard not to laugh at their humor.

It’s honest and raw, but only meant in a way they feel is non-judgmental, just observatory to the situation.

5. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo can be the queen or king of sarcasm, using their humor to poke fun at themselves and any situation they are in. Any bad situation going on in life is turned into a funny anecdote to tell others, especially if it's at their own expense.

They are not afraid of what people think about them in the moment; instead, they use humor as a way to not stress out about tough situations.

6. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries has a very goofy and more upfront sense of humor. They will use their body language and mannerisms to get a laugh.

Aries is funny primarily because they show their humor through words, but also through actions. People find this quality to be entertaining and will laugh and find joy when hanging out with Aries.

7. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos tend to be humorous in situations, but sometimes can be a little too much when they try to be funnier than normal.

They will use exaggeration and lots of adjectives to create a funny story. Sometimes it goes over well, but other times it can feel a little overplayed and have too much showboating.

Stick to telling a story and finding the humor that is already there instead of trying too hard to create it, Leo!

8. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces love to tell long-winded and entertaining stories. The problem with is that they can get a little carried away.

They will go on and on without realizing they have lost the interest of others. It's endearing in the sense that they are trying, but sometimes accepting that the story should end without rip-roaring laughter is better than trying to make everyone giggle.

9. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is very passive with their humor. They can be funny without trying, but people have to be paying very close attention.

They like to be the ones laughing at the jokes instead of the ones creating them. Being a stubborn sign can hinder their humor if they feel that no one will find their remarks hilarious.

10. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers have a sense of humor, but it’s a little more self-deprecating than others. While they feel like they are being funny and cheeky, others can perceive it as a little insulting and mean.

Cancers should try and find lighter humor in a situation, rather than trying to be so blunt.

11. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns tend to keep a straight face and not show much humor in their emotions. People sometimes find this as a sign that they don't find anything funny at all.

Being a little more amusing can help Capricorn break away from this façade. This zodiac sign should try to show a little more humor to others, and learn to laugh at themselves from time to time.

12. Aquarius (January 20 - February 19)

Aquarius is not a very open sign, and this includes how they are with humor. They tend to be more passive, not show emotions, and be a little aloof in certain situations.

Aquarius needs to show a bit more personality and realize that what they find funny isn't always a weakness or a way to “crack” their personality. They should also keep in mind that they shouldn’t take everything so seriously.

Molly Given is a writer and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life. When she's not writing her fingers off she can be found planning her next adventure in a new part of the world.