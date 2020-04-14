How Each Zodiac Sign Handles The Control Freak In Their Life, According To Astrology

There are ways to maintain your authority.

We all have people in our lives who need to be in charge of everything. These control freaks are the kind of people who feel the need to dominate every conversation, and they are very difficult to deal with. They steamroll you into doing things you don’t want to, all because they’re so controlling.

Every person needs to have their own autonomy and not be pushed into doing things they don’t want to. On the other hand, interacting with people shouldn’t feel like an ordeal or a fight.

Every zodiac sign in astrology has their own unique way of dealing with control freaks. While some use confrontation and try to wretch power away, others just give up and become a doormat.

Controlling people make it difficult for everyone to just get along. They try to have as much control over everything, even over the things they have no say in, which is ultimately frustrating and stressful. These controlling people need to learn how to release their need for excessive control and just go with the flow.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When Aries is dealing with a control freak, they try to keep a cool head and not say anything they might regret later. They know to pick their battles and it's not worth it to get into a huge argument every time someone does something that annoys Aries.

It's not that Aries lets everything go, they just don't react every time. Aries are strategic in the way they handle control freaks to prevent them from coming up with a plan on their own.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Boundaries and limits are very important for Taurus, who know that if they don't make their boundaries clear, the control freak is going to ignore them and be disrespectful. When boundaries aren't recognized, tempers explode, harsh words are spoken, and damage is done to a relationship, which is a huge problem if the control freak is someone in your family or a coworker.

Now, just because you create limits, it doesn't mean the control freak won't ignore them. But it's a good opening move nonetheless.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Since Geminis are great communicators, their first line of defense is to have a conversation with a control freak where Gemini can express what bothers them. Geminis don't blame them or try to make them feel bad in any way; their conversation is more about Gemini venting than anything else.

Sometimes, the control freak will listen and hear what Gemini has to say; other times, it may just go over their head. But it's still good for Gemini to express their feelings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer can be extremely sensitive and may blame themselves for making the control freak act a certain way. It's important for Cancer to remind themselves that they didn't cause the behavior nor did they encourage it by interacting.

Cancers aren't responsible for someone else's control issues, and they need to not take that burden. All Cancer can do is try and feel some compassion, and not let them mess with their feelings of self-worth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Since Leos are one of the strongest zodiac signs, and they don't like anyone, especially themselves, feeling as if someone else is controlling their actions, they tend to stand up for themselves. Leos will try to reason with the controlling person, but if that doesn't work, they may try to fight them for dominance.

Leos aren't going to sit back and let someone else take control of a situation when this sign is just as capable of being in charge. They can be just as dominating as anyone, they're just more diplomatic about it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It doesn't take much for a Virgo to recognize a control freak — maybe because they have some of the same issues. Both like for things to be done their way, can be overcritical, and tend to be perfectionists. But rather than get into it with a control freak, Virgo may try to limit their interactions.

Virgo knows that their way is the only way, and there's nothing a control freak can do to change their mind. Rather than battling it out for domination, Virgo will wait for the control freak to make a serious error and then pounce.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras deal with control freaks the same way they deal with everyone: they'll try to see things from their perspective, have empathy, and try to get along with them the best they can.

Sometimes, Libra will even appreciate the control freak for taking care of all the details, or for doing things Libra didn't want to do. One thing about wanting control over everything is that you don't get to pick and choose — it's all your responsibility.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are nobody's fool, and a control freak may think they're in charge, but the truth is that Scorpio is probably manipulating them. This zodiac sign is ambitious and they don't appreciate people getting in their way, especially somebody who thinks they know better.

Scorpio is going to avoid confrontation, but that doesn't mean they don't have some tricks to get what they want. By the time the control freak realizes they've been had, Scorpio will have already gotten what they want.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius are versatile and know how to get along with all different kinds of people. They're aware enough to know that it's best to not spring change upon a control freak, but to alert them beforehand.

Sagittarius will try to find common ground with the hope of getting them to relax. They make sure their body language is open and non-threatening, and that the control freak doesn't feel the need to assert themselves to be heard.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns don't appreciate being dominated, especially at work. If their boss or immediate supervisor is a control freak, Capricorn will do their best to get along with them and not get upset when they fight for domination.

In order to counterbalance the control freak's behavior, Capricorn will work on their own self-confidence and abilities so they won't feel unappreciated. Capricorns are wise and patient, and they're willing to wait until the control freak burns out, and then they can take over.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are far too independent to be comfortable with someone trying to control them. If there's a control freak in their lives, Aquarius is most likely to detach and remove themselves, physically and emotionally away, from them.

However, Aquarius can take only so much of someone trying to boss them around before they fight back. They don't hide from confrontation and they're smart, so if the control freak starts something with Aquarius, they'll regret it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces get along with controlling people. They like having someone guide them and helping them plan steps they need to take.

Since Pisces have a lot of empathy, they may look at the dominating person, and try to discover why they do what they do, and then help them let loose a little. If the control freak is controlling beyond reason, Pisces may just block them out and escape into the world of their imagination.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.