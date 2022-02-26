Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign, February 28 - March 6, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs for the week of February 28, 2022, to March 6, 2022.

As you break away from the gathering of Mars, Venus, Pluto, and the Moon in Capricorn, you will want to do things your way instead of keeping the status quo.

This week, it's the Capricorn energy that keeps things productive, but not necessarily in the way that you would like things to be.

You have a little bit of a rule-breaker inside of you and during this week's love horoscope that energy will heighten.

The astrology this week is not just asking you to break away from how you have always done things, but to incorporate healing as part of that.

That is the true essence of Aquarius. Aquarius has no problem doing things in an unconventional way, but they want it to be for a purpose.

And this week, that purpose is that now that you have learned, you are prepared to do better.

While Aquarius can be seen as independent and emotionally detached, this zodiac sign craves love and stability as much as a sign like Capricorn, it just may look different than expected, but there is something working behind the scenes too.

Even though the other planetary events occurring might not register as big events, it is important to note that we will be in a stream of important connections between various planets during this whole week.

This means that the activity is exceedingly high, including the dance of Mars and Venus, still ongoing since the middle of February.

On both March 2nd and the 4th, this will peak with a multitude of harmonizing and beneficial connections which will be pushing you to start taking steps forward in your life and relationship.

You might have felt like there was a lot of restriction lately, or even many reasons to just not simply try to do better, but this week all that changes.

All you have to do is try to keep up.

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Jupiter encounters the North Node today bringing fateful events and moments that hold a great connection to your life purpose. Jupiter is all about abundance and happiness while the North Node is the fate that you are moving into.

Together today they show us opportunities that can change the rest of our life. Especially coming on the heels of the once-in-a-lifetime gathering of planets that you saw in Cap over the weekend, this may prove to be just the motivation you needed to change directions.

Starting Tuesday, March 1, 2022, a whole new month begins today, but the energies have also shifted, giving you the ability to see and react differently to what happens around you. The pace of life will be faster and will allow you to feel as if you can start making headway on meeting someone new, or even taking that current relationship to the next level.

Today the North Node meets up with Chiron, the wounded healer. This will bring forgiveness, acceptance, and greater peace for what has happened in the past on multiple levels. A big part of being able to move forward is making peace with your past, which is what today brings, and just in time for the New Moon in Pisces tomorrow.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022, today’s New Moon in Pisces brings compassion and unconditional love to you and your romantic relationship. Jupiter will be aligning with the Moon for this event, showing us that our deepest feelings are also the path to the abundance and beautiful life that we are seeking.

It may be a helpful idea to slow down around the time of this moon as it could make you feel sleepy and like cuddling on the couch rather than going out for the night. Your dreams could be especially strong during this time and can hold clues as to what may be coming up for you soon.

This is an excellent Moon to think of wiping the slate clean and having that fresh start, whether it is with your partner or even yourself. The amount of love and understanding that we are going to be feeling will help lead the way forward.

Sunday, March 6, 2022, both Venus and Mars, the celestial lovers, move into Aquarius within seven minutes of each other. Even in this new zodiac sign, the lovers are not releasing their embrace of one another, but it is a vastly different energy than we have seen previously during their time together.

Now in Aquarius, you will want to do things that fall under the guidance of the unconventional or nontraditional. Relationships can become easier around this time as you are more likely to compromise and be willing to try fresh solutions to old problems.

It could have us taking extreme measures to try new things, but if you practice some moderation, it should enable you to be able to create the relationship that you truly have been needing in your life.

Weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign, February 28 - March 6, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you have felt stuck recently, that will start to live this week. After the lessons of January and February, you are itching to move into a new month and start changing things for the better in your life.

There was a time when you were not sure of the direction you wanted to move in, but that is no longer the case. The only question is now when which you just may find ends up being this week.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Not having things always in your control is something you can control. When you accept that you can be as kind and loving as you are and still not be responsible for what others do, you create a new level of acceptance and acceptance for yourself.

You get to control whether the unpredictable moments in life throw you off course, or if instead, they act as redirections.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It may be that you are realizing the importance of equal energy exchanges within your relationship this week. You are the sign of the twins, which means that there is always a sense of balance that you are seeking, even if it is untraditional.

You excel at being okay with not being like everyone else. That is one of your greatest strengths. But that does not mean you are okay with feeling like you are the only one putting time and energy into your relationship. Use the energy this week to shift how you do things so that life can shift back in your favor.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

After a period of uncertainty about the timing of everything, this week will start providing opportunities for confidence to return. Part of this is that you have felt like you have been waiting for confirmation on something you have intuitively felt. This should happen during the week allowing you to finally feel validated.

This may mean the transition out of a relationship, or finally, feel free to enter a new one. The most important thing is to make sure that when confirmation strikes you take time to let it settle in and decide what to do. It is not time for impulsive action, but choices that will end up benefiting you eventually.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have been building a better life in the past year but there still have been parts of it that have left you feeling unfulfilled. As much as you have grown and healed during that time, there are parts that you are keeping at bay out of fear.

When you feel solid and secure within yourself then you can tackle the lessons that different situations offer you. This includes relationships. This week offers you a new level of confidence and trust which is exactly what you have needed to take a new chance on love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

In relationships, it is often said that you can either be right, or you can be in love. But not both. When you are in a relationship, or even just thinking about being in one, you tend to think that your way is the best way.

This is not always a terrible thing, but if it prevents you from being open to compromise or change then that is where it becomes detrimental. During this time, you are being given to lean into seeing love from a unique perspective which may just allow you to receive what you most want.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you’ve recently started a new relationship or even are in an existing one, this week offers the potential for some major growth. Everything from becoming ‘official’ to an engagement is on the table.

With that beneficial air energy coming in you may also just want to get out there and start dating again if you are single. It is a time for new developments in your love life that will lead to greater commitment. Just remember you do not need it to look like everyone else, you only need it to work for you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have been on the verge of healing some major wounds lately, and this week may just prove to be the final pieces coming into place. You make different choices when you are healing.

You also accept a hugely different love when you are healing as well. It does not necessarily mean a relationship is ending, but if it feels like it is hit a dead-end and just cannot grow anymore then you may realize you have already outgrown whatever benefit it was serving. Do not be afraid to grow bigger than your love, because true love will always expand with us.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In the coming days, there may be a desire to break free from what has felt like it’s holding you back in your life. It’s no surprise that to your freedom is life. You love relationships and need that solid foundation, but you still need to be able to spread your wings when you need to.

With so much Capricorn earth energy around the last two months, you have been in a steady stream of responsibilities and obligations, but the air is shifting this week quite literally. It is an exciting time to plan a getaway and release yourself from what you have been under, but more importantly, it is time to start planning your plan to escape.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you get sick of having things not get better is when you realize it’s time to change. For you this week, it is not just about doing things differently, but doing them better. This may apply to yourself but will also directly affect your romantic life.

Whether it is emotional walls or giving someone a chance that you normally would not have, you are going to be all about having your choices reflect your growth. This may take some getting used to, but midweek you will be presented with an opportunity to prove to yourself just how much you are not the person you used to be.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Trusting the good in your life is an act of hope. During this week, you will feel a renewed sense of hope in your life that all the positive you have worked to receive is here to stay. This will allow you to feel a greater sense of peace with yourself and your relationship if partnered up.

When you get stuck in fix-it or work mode, you tend to forget how good it feels to simply trust in what you have continuing to be there for you, especially if life has given you every reason to believe it will end. This time though is different, so let yourself start acting like it is too.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Now that you are well within your birthday season, you are starting to see what all the hype has been about. After so much time of inaction and being held back, your season ushers in the first real phase of action and movement. For you, the benefit is that it will be all about honoring the truth of who you are.

Boundaries may come into play this week, with a relationship or even about a relationship. Whatever you need to do or speak on just make sure it’s coming from a place of self-respect. Love will never ask us to accept less than we give ourselves.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.