Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 16, 2022

The Full Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo, and if you own tarot cards or crystals, this is the day to cleanse your deck and healing stones.

Some people also love to capture the image of the Leo Full Moon in a glass or bowl of water to drink in the energy while setting in an intention. You might find this a fun thing to do tonight or perhaps you can set out a mason jar and create moon water to use in your next bubble.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Brace yourself, Aries. While it's not good to assume that the day will be difficult what the Nine of Wands promises is that you'll run into difficult persons.

When you think to yourself, wow, "is it me or them, it's more than likely 'them' Look for an out, as the universe often implies — work solo and do things on your own. For today, that's all you can do.l

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

The Eight of Cups states that you Taurus are on the brink of exhaustion.

It could be that you're feeling the effects of the Full Moon today or maybe after a busy Valentine's Day, you've yet to recover from going out late on a Monday.

Whatever the reason, this is the time to slow down. You need to let your body catch up. A nap, perhaps or maybe turn in early and get a solid night's sleep.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Well, Gemini, you gave this relationship the old college try, and turns out that you did not choose wisely, and it hurts to admit that to yourself now.

You see the red flags clear as day and even though they waved at you before, you thought that maybe this person had changed, and they did not.

Dust yourself off, Gemini. You feel sad today, but tomorrow and then next month your heart will be lightyears ahead of where you are now. It's just going to take a little more time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot says that you are at the start of an incline, and that's why you feel the pressure to push through each day. You are ambitious, but there are days when the rat race feels like too much.

As much as quitting sounds appealing, you will regret that choice. Right now, this tarot card is saying to hang in there until you reach where you want to go.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

You are your own boss, Leo, and the Devil tarot card, reversed is telling you to repeat that and write it down where you can see it each day.

You have been kicked and beaten down but look at you rising back to the top.

There are days when you may worry about how well and soon you will recover from what happened, but this card is a sign that you are on your way back to the top.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

If you are handed an opportunity, go for it. There may be lots of questions regarding how well things will work, but it's still a good time to jump at what the universe offers you.

There are many outcomes you can expect, but you won't know if you refuse to put some skin in the game.

The only true way to find out if this is a chance you are out to take and how well it will play out is to start somewhere and experience it for yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Situations and circumstances are iffy and you can't predict the future. So, Libra you do the best you can with what you have.

The Ace of Pentacles reversed is saying that you may have too much to do right now. Your tasks are more than you can handle on your own so pay attention to your fears.

They may cause you to react suddenly to protect yourself, but you need to know if there's a real problem or just a shadow of concern because you fear that one will become a problem.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Someone is bound to push your buttons today, and you may find this uber attractive or completely annoying.

A part of you enjoys sparring with a person who can take your wit, and possibly find you charming when you dish out the sarcasm. But there is a balance, and you will want to be sure to find it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

This Valentine's Day may have been a bust, perhaps you were lonely or just nursing your heart to heal after a breakup.

But this Ten of Cups tarot card reveals a new relationship is coming your way. You may discover that you're finally ready to fall in love again. And even though you're not looking, that's when you meet the person of your dreams.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Not everything will come to you when you are ready, so you need to wait patiently for the answers.

The Hermit in reversed is saying that you are entering a period where peace and quiet help you to understand what your heart is trying to say.

You may not be able to tune out all the noise of life while in it, so a retreat, even if it's in your bedroom a few hours without any interruptions can help you to work things out and find clarity.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

The weight of the world can feel like it's bearing down on your shoulders, and when you face the impossible, you might start to get down on yourself.

Try not to. You will be coming up for air emotionally soon. This dark cloud will pass and you'll be back to your happy-go-lucky self again.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

The Page of Swords is about the receiving of a message, and you may receive information about an important item or situation today.

While you would like to be in the loop as soon as possible, you could miss the call or not see the text when it was sent.

So, Pisces, keep your phone charger close by, especially if something important should be coming your way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.