How To Cleanse Your Crystals Of Negative Energy

Cleansing your crystals is an important part of using their powerful energy, and there are several ways to do it.

Crystals are a wonderful and powerful tool when it comes to witchcraft and magick.

They can add a lot of great energy to your spells and give it the extra boost it needs in order for it to work.

However, it is incredibly important that you remember to cleanse your crystals.

It is necessary for you to cleanse your crystals as often as possible because they tend to retain the energetic charge of whoever or whatever it is surrounded by.

This means that your crystals can possess a lot of energy that comes from all over, good and bad.

When you are using your crystals to do a spell, it is best that it only contains a mixture of your energy and positive energy.

You want to clear it out of all the negativity and bad vibes so it doesn’t rub off on you and your ideal outcome.

It is also important to note that the more you are thoughtful and caring to your crystals, then the better they can help and care for you.

It is important to give back to your supplies because witchcraft is a collaborative effort.

By taking care of them properly, they will become better at recognizing your energy and working with you to create positive action.

It is also very important that when cleansing your crystals you are able to maintain your focus and have a strong intention in mind.

The goal of cleansing your crystals is so that it can become free of all the random energy within it so that you can then charge it with your personal energy.

Read on to learn how to cleanse your crystals and increase their powerful energy.

Clean your crystals with moonlight.

Using the energy of the full moon is the simplest way to cleanse your crystals.

All you have to do is wait for the full moon and then put your crystals outside or even near a window so that the moon's energy can shine on them.

Even if you put your crystals near a window, you don’t have to worry if your window is not facing the moon.

The energy will still rub off on your crystals. The morning of the following day you can collect your newly cleansed crystals.

Running water can be used to clean crystals.

Hold your crystals under running tap water or even feel free to run bottled water over them.

Either way, just make sure your crystals are under a steady stream of flowing water.

You do not have to do this for a long time but it is important that while you are doing this you are thinking of your clear intention.

Saltwater can clean crystals, too.

You may obtain saltwater from the ocean or even pour salt into a bowl of water.

Then place your crystals in your palms and submerge them into the water.

The saltwater is sure to cleanse your crystals but it is important to know that some crystals may become damaged by water due to how soft they are.

So, remember to Google and make sure that the crystals you possess can go into the water because if they can’t, they can either shatter or even liquefy.

When you are done placing them in the water, be sure to clean them off by running them through regular flowing water.

Smudging cleans crystals of their negative energy.

Smudge sticks can be composed of differing herbs but it is advisable to use white sage smudge sticks.

Light the smudge stick and move it so that the smoke flows over your crystals.

Meditation/Visualization can be used to clear the energy of your crystals.

Sit alone and in a silent room.

Place your crystals in your hands and shut your eyes as you let the peace and calm wash over you.

Envision your crystals in front of you and visualize a white bright light pouring out from above you and shining on your crystals.

Meditate on the idea that this light is taking away all the negativity found in your crystals. Do this until you feel that your crystals are cleansed.

Charge your crystals.

In order to charge your crystals, it is recommended that you put them on a piece of carnelian or clear quartz.

It is also helpful to place them in direct sunlight, either outside or near a window.

The sun will give it some extra powerful energy but it is important to know that the sun can make some crystals fade in color over time.

You may also use the energy from the moonlight if you are looking for more delicate energy.

