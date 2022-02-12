So many of us have a crazy ex, and on Valentine's Day, it seems that that's precisely when one will want to return back into our lives. Crazy, isn't it? But for three zodiac signs, this is the case starting February 14, 2022.

There should be no surprise as to why the crazy ex wants to return, and that is because not only is it Valentine's Day, it's also Moon in Leo Day, too, which means the ego is high and the pushiness is through the roof. Your ex wants back because they feel they are entitled to being back.

Moon in Leo exacerbates feelings of self-confidence, and while that sounds positive and life-affirming, it can also be at the heart of boorish, un-called-for behavior. That's exactly why old ex's think they have the right to return, even when they are so clearly unwanted.

And so, this day will put many of us on edge; will we really have to deal with this crazy ex again? Are we really going to have to look them in the eye, once again, to tell them to GO AWAY? Yes, this is that day. You've been warned.

3 zodiac signs whose crazy ex returns during Moon in Leo, February 14 to 16, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your feeling about your crazy ex is always the same "Please, please just go away." I guess that's why you know them as the 'crazy' ex, as opposed to the ex that actually got the point so long ago and is now living their own life — away from you. But this person reacts to cosmic events in the same way you do, and during Moon in Leo, they feel they have the right to barge right on in again with a list of demands.

The good thing is that they can demand until the cows come home — you've moved on so far ahead of them that they don't have enough crazy to keep up with you. They'll try, you'll deny. Simple math.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you wonder why it's only and always the crazy ex that wants back in your life and not the ex you loved more than life itself.

Why oh why does this person keep on insisting that you're some kind of soul mate to them when you have made it known in no uncertain terms that not only are you uninterested in their return, but that you can't stand them, that they make you sick to your stomach, and that you'd rather walk around naked in Times Square with a cake balanced on your head than have anything to do with this menace of a person again.

Some people don't ever get the hint, and Moon in Leo makes sure they don't.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

When the crazy ex knocks, your present partner opens that door, and oh how the sparks will fly in all the wrong ways. This crazy ex of yours doesn't seem to get that not only have you moved on, but you're partnered up and more than likely in a committed family situation with them.

They don't see it - they only see that you're the one they want, and because Moon in Leo makes them feel justified about their feelings, they feel that you should want them back, as well. Your partner is all 'no diggity' on this, and you'll be doing all you can to stop a literal fistfight from taking place.

That's the Leo influence — someone has to dominate, and it looks like that job is going to go to your present partner.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.