Welcome to the weekly one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs during the week of February 14 - 20, 2022 from Aries through Pisces.

And wow, what a week it's turning out to be. The tarot cards feature much of the Major Arcana, and they are displayed in abundance in this throw.

We are looking at some very strong emotions this week, put forth by some very fiery people.

I'm also noticing a few repeat tarot cards that have been picked for certain zodiac signs in the recent past. This makes me think that those zodiacs are still in for the same lessons.

When we see that our 'one card' keeps on showing up as the same card that means we seriously need to pay attention.

Remember the cards are impartial; they show the truth, whether we accept it or not. It's up to us to believe in the message or to toss it if we so choose.

And so, let's find out what your card of the week will be, and what you stand to learn from it.

One card tarot reading for the week of February 14 - 20, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

This card is to the point you'll be dealing with trying to execute an idea today that may end up having you arguing with someone about its design.

You're ready to do it, and you have come prepared for this, and the arguments you might get into may actually help the project along. This card is about working together while hearing everyone's opinion on the topic.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's a good week and that comes mostly because everything at the home front is in order and the people in your life are feeling good about you, and all they share with you.

This is a good week to start thinking about future locations for living, as well as planning on big events, like weddings or large family get-togethers. It's a good time to book trips and vacations, as well.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You'll be feeling particularly wise this week, and as it stands, you'll be the person that others in your life turn to for wisdom and guidance.

You are clear-headed and willing to be of help, and you have insight that others lack. You are also able to give warnings to those who need them, and hopefully, they will honor you by heeding those warnings.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You will make a decision this week that will be considered 'final.' You had a hard time figuring out which is the better position to take and now that you've deliberated, you know exactly which road to follow.

Your sense of fairness is on point, and your decision will be both fair and promising. You are doing well this week in terms of clarity and self-confidence.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star

After a bout of depression and self-doubt, you will rise once again to take the stand of someone who is both capable and filled with self-love.

You have lost much and it's hurt you, but it hasn't dulled your shine, nor has it taken away from you that which you need in order to become great again. And you will. Greatness is your destiny, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

It looks like it's time to party, Virgo. This card isn't about wanton reckless behavior; rather it suggests that because you did something that really worked out well for both you and others around you, it's time to celebrate all that you've done. Your ambition paid off, and it's time to raise that glass and share a toast with friends or family members.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Strength

If ever there were a week that required your positive input and aggressive action on a matter, it would be this week.

You will need to summon up all of your courage so that you can come through with the shining colors that are expected of you.

Being able to take this risk is what's going to show you how brave you really are, and it will pay off in very obvious ways.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

It's all about making the right moves in business this week, Scorpio, and you are completely on top of that.

You'll be making a decision this week that affects not only you but many others, and they will put their trust in you to do the right thing by them.

You will do the right thing because you are the big brain amongst these others, and you will save the day with intelligence. You got this, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

This will be a week where you take the time to educate yourself on something you've had an interest in, perhaps for years.

You do not pretend to be an expert, yet your interest in this topic draws you in like a moth to the flame. Your interest is direct and focused, and will lead you to higher learning and usable knowledge for the future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You are about to fool someone this week, Capricorn. You have been lying to both yourself and this person, and it will be during this week that you feel it's too much of a burden to bear.

You don't like thinking of yourself as a liar, but that's what you're becoming. This may be the week where you spill the beans. Do you have the nerve to be honest? You may end up sparing yourself a lot of pain if you just come clean.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

This card is one of those, "have you learned your lesson yet?" cards. It's a card that speaks of loss and the past with hope for the future. It asks you to believe in the future, which also implies that you let go of those constant ideas of what you've lost. This card puts you in the NOW moment and asks you to get used to it here.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: The Devil

The only thing that's about to go wrong with this week is you, Pisces. You are the center of everyone's problem this week.

You are hostile, unruly, and rude and whatever it is that prompts you to act in such a revolting way, let's just say it IS controllable and you had best get on that. You have no right to treat people poorly, and it seems that your only power this week is in being bad.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.