3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month Starting February 2022

When this month comes in, you'll be ready, that is, of course, if you're one of the zodiac signs mentioned below who will have a great month in February 2022.

We're so used to false starts and energy drains, it's hard to trust what's to come, and even harder to see the future or the present in a positive light.

Fortunately, many will jump on board the positivity train as soon as February begins. And it begins in the transit of the New Moon in Aquarius, right on the first day.

What we have working in our favor are several super-upbeat transits. On the 4th we have Sun conjunct Saturn, which will absolutely help us to overcome obstacles and self-imposed limitations.

Shortly after, on the 11th, we'll experience Sun trine Lilith, which can add dimension to our love lives.

Sun square North Node, on the 15 will help us heal old wounds, and Venus sextile Neptune, on the 24th, will make sure we keep the romance alive and fantasy-filled.

Our best days this month, for the signs that work within this configuration are February 1, 4, 11, 15, and 24th. The theme of the month will be 'honor and appreciate what you have, and concentrate less on what you lack.'

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Month Starting February 2022

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This month has so much healing in store for you that you'll start to feel like a new person by mid-month. What was once a burden to you, now seems like the past, and you will come to recognize that there are things in your life that you've already done the work on and that this isn't a process you need to keep up any longer.

Say, for instance, you learned a lesson, and you stopped drinking, or you felt better with less sugar in your diet...you don't need to dwell any longer on these things because you are already successful. You will come to realize that there is no point in going over the same thing again and again.

Yes, you're a winner, but that doesn't mean every day you have to go over and over what brought you to this winning place. It's time to move on, and when this hits you on February 15, during Sun square North Node, you'll feel free — liberated, easy.

This will free you up to love someone or to love them better. No sense in applauding yourself for past actions. Your reward, in this regard, is in the ability to move forward so that you can experience something new and wonderful.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Right from the start, you'll be feeling healthier and more positive. The New Moon in Aquarius, on the 1st, propels you into a world of hopefulness, but it's not empty hope, it's packed full of the dreams you wish to see manifest.

Sun conjunct Saturn shines a light on what you believe to be your limitations, and this could actually help you focus on what you can do, as opposed to what you cannot do. Your love life is bound to become more loving, as you and your partner may decide to get adventurous in the bedroom around Sun trine Lilith, on the 11th.

During the Full Moon in Aquarius, on the 16th, you'll be inspired to go for a dream that you've always wanted to achieve, and success is yours for the asking.

Any and all arguments that you may have this month will come with valuable lessons, and none of the negative energy will 'stick.' The entire month will be filled with a sense of confidence and accomplishment. You believe in yourself, therefore you are bound for success.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There will be something very noticeable this month, for you, Pisces; every obstacle will lead to an innovative way to deal with it. The New Moon in Aquarius opens the month for you by putting you in a compromised situation, one where you have to act impulsively and quickly.

Your instincts are so on point that you will choose the right path, without flinching. You're like a stealth submarine this month. You glide under everyone's personal radar and make an appearance only when you perceive the moment to be right.

This also means that you'll have time to achieve what it is that you set out for. This 'stealthy' energy is there for you to heal old wounds; you are determined to get past certain obstacles in your life and with proper effort, you'll succeed.

This may also play out in your romantic life as common courtesies and small kindnesses tend to turn into well-appreciated gestures. You are in the right place at the right time, and with the right people in support of you, Pisces. By month's end, you'll be stoked and strong, and ready for the next phase in your amazing journey.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda