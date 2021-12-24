Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, December 27 - January 2, 2021

Well, Christmas is over, so the next stop is Valentine's Day. It feels that way sometimes, doesn't it? Like our lives are being defined by milestone Hallmark holidays. With this one over, we can now prepare for New Year's Eve, which may mean we're staying in and cozy, or we are partying the night away.

It's the last week of the year, my friends, and that means this is the last One Card Tarot reading of the year. It's like a study in anti-climactic events, would you not agree? The last week of the year requires patience and stamina simply to get through. The anticipation of a new year is killing us!

And so, with one more year of pandemic madness behind us, we can only hope that this next year will bring us a little relief, some kindness, a whole lot of health and promise, as well as love, abundant riches, and sturdy friendships.

Weekly One Card Tarot Reading, December 26 - January 1, 2021:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

You're not leaving this year without a fight, it seems. This card, reversed, represents strife and an inability to back down.

This is you, this week: you have made up your mind on something and there is nothing that's going to get in your way, and, of course, that's all you're going to experience this week: people getting in your way. Anticipate major frustration while you secure your success for the next year.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

It wouldn't be the last week of the year if it didn't come with a major misunderstanding, and that's exactly what you're going to be dealing with this week.

You know you are right on a certain matter and you don't see the point of arguing anything in your favor. When you're right, you're right, it's that simple. Unfortunately, there's someone in your life who won't let you have your opinion even if what you know is a fact.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

It might just be the 'hurry up and wait' nature of this last week of the year, but for you, Gemini, it's going to bring a few falsehoods into the light.

Let's put it this way: what you thought was secure, is no longer secure. It's not a horror show, though — it's fixable. What brings you down, however, is that you really weren't into damage control this week. You really just wanted to relax, emotionally.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Just as soon as you think it's safe to go back in the water, it's time to flee back to land. This metaphor is here to tell you that this week is going to be about trusting your environment, only to find out that you can't stay there.

This could revolve around friends or family, but the message here is clear: Don't share everything with everybody. While your intentions may be lovely, not everyone is as kind as you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

The holidays have definitely taken their toll on you, and if you're thinking about some big New Year's Eve celebration, this card here is telling you to stay home and take care of yourself.

There is no need right now to be more than you are, meaning, stay in place, don't worry about making a big impression, and tend to your health. If you want to enter the next year feeling good, then stay in and take care!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

And a good time was had by all. This is a good card for you, Virgo; your week is going to be filled with all sorts of good tidings. You will share warm moments with friends, and you will come to accept many things in your world.

This kind of acceptance allows you to move forward in a positive and peaceful way. There are no arguments with spouses this week, nor is there any dissension among your friends.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You may find yourself feeling very competitive this week, Libra, as the opinions and ideas of others boldly conflict with your own.

You are determined to be the one who is right, and this mini-battle may scorch some egos including your own. What burns you the most is that something you believe in will be hotly disputed, and you won't like that at all.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Prepare for good news in business! Looks like next year is coming in with a bang, Scorpio, as this week's reading brings good fortune and the promise of some exceptional money-making efforts to come.

It looks like, of all the zodiac signs, you're the one who is going to have the most excellent week of them all. Good for you. Think about all the cool stuff you'll be able to buy!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Here's another of those cards that instantly strikes dread into the heart of the one who receives it, especially in its reversed state.

It's not so bad, though, but it does warn one that deep-rooted feelings of negativity will be abundantly felt this week.

Whether you are feeling doubt, or regret, it's the kind of deep emotional drain that won't be avoidable during the week. You'll be fine, just don't take anything too-too seriously.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

And in the end (literally) you figured out that you were, and are, the smartest cookie in the box. This is the card of high intelligence and wise choice-making.

This week you will come to trust your decision-making; you've always backed down 'just in case' you were wrong, but time has shown you that you really do have insight and acumen, and during this week, you will come to accept this positive fact about yourself.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You are more than likely the one who makes a surprise entrance to the party, or the gathering. No one expected you and yet there you are, making yourself known to all.

You feel like you owe your family and friends a glimpse of you before you retreat into your creative oblivion for the rest of next year, but for now and bring on the party. If you must go — go BIG.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Once again you will find yourself in a place where you are basically phoning in your presence. You're 'doing your duty' by showing up, and even though it feels fake and forced, you're doing it simply to avoid being questioned later on.

The last thing you want is to have to answer to anyone; you just want to be alone, binging whatever series catches your eye. Alas, you'll be 'out there' doing what's expected of you.

