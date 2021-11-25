As we all start to prepare for 2022 it’s clear that one thing is true, this next year is all about making up our own rules in love and relationships.

2022 yearly love horoscope for all zodiac signs makes things clear: get ready.

This doesn’t mean that we’re all going to be having casual flings, quite the opposite as Venus will finish up an unheard-of four months in committed Capricorn, but only that what we commit to and how we arrange those relationships will likely differ from the social norms many of us have grown up with.

With societal conventions crumbling all around us it’s no surprise that we’re also being invited to look at loving in a new way too.

This may mean that we will see more commitment ceremonies over traditional weddings, more moving in together or even having dual residences.

2022 is a year where your love horoscope invites you to create whatever you want and need your romantic life to look like.

There is no rule book to follow, no mile markers of a good relationship to reach, instead, this is about harnessing our own truth and looking forward to deciding what actually fits us and our lives.

Together this will begin a new era in relationships and how we share our lives with those that we love.

While there are still prime dates for moving in, elopements, and engagements, the bigger energy here is that the more we know ourselves then the more deeply we can love.

And this is the year we decide to embrace it all.

2022 yearly love horoscope: important dates and months

January 2022 love horoscope

January 14, 2022

Mercury begins his first retrograde of the year in Aquarius which could signal relationships become more unconventional or separate from social norms in order to succeed.

January 18, 2022

Uranus turns direct in Taurus and brings long-simmering changes to the forefront.

January 29, 2021

Venus turns direct in Capricorn bringing a new landscape to our romantic lives in terms of commitment and stability.

February 2022 love horoscope

February 3, 2022

Mercury turns direct now just a few days after Venus and we’re able to now understand and create our relationships based on what it is we truly want and need instead of what we’re told is normal.

February 17, 2022

Jupiter sextiles Uranus and this creates a moment of unexpected energy to help us put any relationship plans into motion, also a time to watch for elopements or surprise engagements; think unexpected but wonderful.

February 22, 2022

Neptune reaches twenty-two degrees on 2/22/22 a prominent date in both astrology and numerology, this hasn’t occurred for over one hundred years and will mark a significant date in your life showcasing what is meant to be can’t ever be stopped.

March 2022 love horoscope

March 6, 2022

Venus and Mars both enter Aquarius today signifying that we should be on the same page as our partner in relationships, this again is speaking to many relationships becoming more untraditional but ultimately more authentic over the next year.

March 9, 2022

Mercury enters Pisces creating an atmosphere of speaking from the heart and being more emotionally vulnerable, this also coincides with the lessons of Venus in Capricorn for four months ending creating a shift in how we love.

April 2022 love horoscope

April 12, 2022

Jupiter Neptune conjunction signifies the connection of both our dreams with the plans we make for our future, an excellent time for having a conversation or discussion about what’s next.

April 29, 2022

Pluto turns retrograde, asking us to take a closer look at our truth to make sure that we are actually doing things differently this time instead of just suppressing our feelings.

April 30, 2022

New Moon Partial Solar Eclipse in Taurus, reflects back to November of 2021 and the events that were unfolding then, more than likely many of them are coming to fruition or even resolution now. This is part of our new axis of energy that will be shifting our focus towards action and building together in our relationships.

May 2022 love horoscope

May 10, 2022

Mercury turns retrograde in Gemini asking us to reflect on some recent decisions and choices that we’ve made. This can also help us find that balance of the middle ground instead of being too far left or right in our thinking allowing more freedom and acceptance.

May 10, 2022

Jupiter enters Aries after a short stint in Pisces. The planet of abundance moves into this fire sign to help us take action in a big way on our dreams, expect big moments in our relationships and lives.

May 16, 2022

Full Moon Total Eclipse in Scorpio will shine a light on our deepest desires and help us incorporate more of our truth into relationships.

May 28, 2022

Venus returns to our home sign of Taurus bringing a welcome relief from all of the intensity and a welcome return to love.

June 2022 love horoscope

June 3, 2022

Mercury turns direct in Gemini and we will feel stronger in making decisions and choices about our relationships as well as being able to accept all sides of ourselves.

June 4, 2022

Saturn turns retrograde in Aquarius once again trying to dismantle anything that no longer is in alignment and also asking us to think outside the box when it comes to relationships and love.

June 28, 2022

Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces inviting us to see things as they truly are and not what we wish they were.

July 2022 love horoscope

July 5, 2022

Mars enters Taurus and brings a calming energy to our relationships allowing us to enjoy what we have already created instead of focusing on what we still need to do.

July 5, 2022

Mercury enters Cancer and helps us speak more from the heart about matters of family and of our home life which become more important around this time.

July 17, 2022

Venus joins Mercury in Cancer and that focuses on our home, family and that divine feminine energy become more important than casual relationships because of this we could see more people buying homes or moving in together around this time.

July 19, 2022

Chiron the wounded healer turns retrograde in Aries prompting us to look at how the wounds or traumas of our past are still affecting our relationships now to challenge even deeper healing.

July 25, 2022

Juno the asteroid that governs marriage turns retrograde in Pisces prompting us to let love carry us away and not worry about the realities or ramifications of entering into commitment, not necessarily a negative as long as the relationships had existed prior to this date.

July 28, 2022

Jupiter turns retrograde now in Aries for a few months before going back into Pisces creating a time for us to review the plans that we’ve made for our future and whether or not we’re just dreaming or truly acting on them.

August 2022 love horoscope

August 11, 2022

Venus enters Leo prompting us to refocus on our heart and whether we’re truly following it or if we’ve gotten lost along the way, also giving us the confidence to make big acts of love.

August 24, 2022

Uranus retrograde in Taurus will once again ask us to look at the foundations of our lives and will help those aspects of our relationships either transform or fall away completely if they aren’t in alignment with us.

September 2022 love horoscope

September 5, 2022

Venus enters Virgo so watch for being overly picky or needy around this time, try to take a step back and have a broader view of your relationship during this time and remember this feeling is only temporary.

September 9, 2022

Mercury turns retrograde in Libra, having us reflect on the balance that we see in our relationships so that we can take steps to make it more reciprocal for both people.

September 10, 2022

Full Moon in Pisces is always a dreamy time full of love and this year is no different, make sure to make time to spend the evening with your partner or love interest for the best affect.

September 29, 2022

Venus moves into Libra so we can have a breath of fresh air in our love lives, this means we will be more apt to make sure that things are balanced and loving rather than worrying about the small things.

October 2022 love horoscope

October 2, 2022

Mercury turns direct in Virgo and we’re now able to communicate more about what we need from our partner while also taking responsibility for what we need to change as well.

October 8, 2022

Pluto turns direct in Capricorn asking us to step from the darkness and not be afraid to shine by incorporating who we truly are into our romantic relationships and uncovering some of secrets we may have hidden.

October 23, 2022

Saturn turns direct in Aquarius helping us feel like we can finally move forward, a great time for those relationships that needed to think about things or figure out how and where to progress their relationships.

October 23, 2022

Juno the asteroid that governs marriage turns direct in Pisces giving us a real-life dose of love and helping us learn that it’s never too good to be true.

October 30, 2022

Mars begins his retrograde in Gemini to help us become more focused and to slow down so that we don’t miss out on important opportunities and even just the simple moments in love.

November 2022 love horoscope

November 8, 2022

Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Taurus is another lunar event that asks us to balance the truth and emotional intensity of Scorpio with the loving groundedness of this earth sign which together makes up the balance that we’re seeking in relationships.

November 16, 2022

Venus enters Sagittarius and we can expect our relationships to take on more social activities as well as to have more meaningful conversations about life, spirituality, and the universe. While Sag likes to have fun, it also needs love to have some substance behind it.

November 23, 2022

Jupiter turns direct now in Pisces for the second time this year, expect themes from the beginning of the year as well as June 2021 to resurface now for a final time. This is all about meshing together dreams and acting in love.

December 2022 love horoscope

December 3, 2022

Neptune turns direct to help us see that any dream is possible; it just may require time and effort, this marks a return to feeling more hopeful and romantic about your relationships.

December 9, 2022

Venus enters Capricorn and shifts us to the small acts of service in love as well as realizing that commitment should always be viewed as a privilege, not an obligation.

December 23, 2022

With Chiron now turning direct we should be feeling lighter and clearer on our path to this point and how it’s affected our relationships, this is the start of a new chapter in being able to be more vulnerable and intimate with our partner.

December 29, 2022

Mercury begins his retrograde in Capricorn to help us review what we have already committed to as well as the stability of our relationships and life. This will progress into January of 2023 ending this year with a review of how far we have come and how much further we still need to go.

2022 Yearly Love Horoscopes For All Zodiac Signs

(Read your Sun, Moon, and rising sign for the most accurate love horoscope reading in 2022)

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This year brings a review of a current relationship to help it fit more of your needs. While rocky at first you will be in a place to better speak your truth and not feel like your partner is trying to parent you.

The biggest obstacle is making sure that you continue to stay true to yourself and what feels good, let this guide you forward.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may just surprise a few people this year as you start to realize just how much freedom you have in how you love and what that relationship can look like.

This allows for a lot of experimenting in the year ahead and trying new things. Communication will be hugely important to that so just make sure to keep speaking how it is your feeling and let the other person be responsible for their side of it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Try to remain in a positive space this year as you are given the gift of moving forward on a new path. But to make sure that it still stays new you will need to also do things differently.

Try to not use anything that has happened in the past as a guide for how to move forward. Things really can be different if you allow them to be, and if you’re being true to yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Big changes are ahead for you in the next year as you start to unravel what no longer feels like it is in alignment and you’re asked to put your feelings ahead of others.

While this is scary and likely doesn’t come naturally it’s also part of you embracing who you truly are. Don’t try to keep the peace and instead allow yourself to believe that what you feel you need you can actually receive.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This year will be one for the books as you are able to commit in a new way to love and to your partner.

A big part of that is the healing work that you’ve done the previous year and that you continue into the new year which centers around being able to see things as they are and not just from your perspective.

Make sure to give words of affirmation to your partner on how much their acceptance means to you, it will go a long way.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the next twelve months, you will be speaking your truth in a new and bold way.

While the fear of what if often holds you back from saying what it is you truly want and need, now that you’ve gotten more comfortable with it, it means that you can embrace it.

As you move through relationship situations this year maintain that confidence that you are worthy to receive what it is you want and then be prepared to receive it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In the coming months, you will be asked to go through a series of new beginnings, more for yourself that will end up changing the romantic relationships that you have.

This means to continue to prioritize yourself first rather than a relationship and to become more comfortable doing things solo-even if attached.

There will be a greater level of independence and confidence coming in this year which will give your relationships a more secure vibration.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Thanks to the Eclipse Axis change which began in November 2021 you will be seeing a year of dramatic shifts in your relationships and romantic life. This brings in more possibilities for love and allows you to no longer be the reason you’re not happy or in a relationship.

As you move through what comes up stay centered in speaking your truth about your needs and receiving what is given, you just may find as the year ends you have something better than you could ever have dreamed of.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As we said goodbye to your series of eclipses on the Sagittarius/Gemini axis some major parts of your life have come to a close likely related to different paths or even choices in love. This may start the year off needing to heal a bit before you’re fully able to embrace this new freedom.

Remember that during this time not to self-sabotage anything just because you’re in a space of getting acquainted with your new life. You will likely be drawn to commit and prioritize in a way you never have before based on what you’ve learned, allowing yourself to fully receive the gift of love.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This year has new beginnings all over it for you. It seems like you’re finally ready to let the past go in a big way which creates room for new love to find you. Don’t be afraid about things coming together more quickly than you would have imagined them to as sometimes love does take on a life of its own.

The most important piece is to let love be what it is however it shows up rather than trying to make it look a certain way. In this case, we’re always surprised by how wonderful it is instead of disappointed by what it isn’t.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This year was set to be a big one in terms of greater alignment for yourself and the relationship that you create. While there has been a lot of work in old wounds and receiving new love, this next year brings a completely different level of commitment.

It doesn’t mean it’s going to look like what we’re told it’s supposed to but it is going to fit you and your needs. Just make sure you don’t put up any walls because of old fears, this new love is safe, you just need to remember to let it all the way in.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There will be a deep progression within an existing relationship during the course of the next year. This in part is thanks to you doing that hard work of speaking up for your needs in a practical sense instead of just being concerned about the romantic qualities of love.

You’ve found your groundedness in relationships where you can see the stars but still tend to the seeds. This will bring about an entirely new way of loving and of being able to exist in a relationship with your partner. Just continue to practice patience and meet each day with an open heart and there is no limit to love this year.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.