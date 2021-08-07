Horoscope For The Week Of August 9 - August 15, 2021

Your horoscope for the week is here for August 9 to August 15, 2021, and we've got an interesting week upon us, astrologically for all zodiac signs.

Welcome to the horoscope for the week, and welcome to the second week of August.

We've got a New Moon coming 'round the corner, on August 8, and being that we're presently in Leo, the New Moon looks extremely positive - and we should all be taking advantage of its cosmic potential.

This week we're going to see Mercury enter Virgo, on the 11th, which may pit us against each other; arguments will ensue, and differences of opinion will flare up.

While we may be raring to get into a fight, we'll be equally as eager to sort things out, and thankfully, our better nature will help us find a way so that we can all co-exist in a peaceful manner.

And as we get closer and closer to Virgo season, we will begin to feel the pangs of all that perfectionism; be prepared to stand your ground.

If you believe in something, stick with it - don't let yourself be swayed by popular opinion.

The second week of August is going to feel a bit like bootcamp in terms of ego in the workplace.

The bigger the ego, the louder the argument. Have a nice week!

Horoscope for the week, August 9 to August 15, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're going to bypass the work-related arguing and head right for work on your personal life.

The New Moon is beckoning you to change, and it's something you've known for quite a while.

While work may be 'good', it's your personal life that's been in need of a makeover and that's exactly where you're headed this week.

I have to admit, the term 'self-care' makes me want to drive off the side of a cliff, but self care is exactly what's going to take precedence for you, Aries.

You need to set things straight in your life, and yeah, that might mean getting a massage after a hot pilates class. Go big or go home, right?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Now that you've finally gotten yourself into a place where you feel secure, confident and ready for whatever comes your way, you can also add 'new job' to your list of things you can achieve, if you try.

Right around the time of the New Moon - August 8, you are going to receive an offer - the offer will come with compliments and a whole lot of lip service.

Someone really likes you and the way you 'do your thing' and they want you to work for them.

It's a good opportunity, and it should also show you that when you believe in yourself - as you do - you begin to attract all the right kinds of situations.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about getting yourself out of the friend-zone and into the lover-zone this week, Gemini.

You're really not ready to let this one go; you have deep feelings for someone and they are just not into you - that way.

It's hard to take, and that Virgo energy is stirring up impatience and an inability to accept the truth.

And what is the truth, at this point? That you're a very interesting, social, well-liked person who is having a hard time finding love.

Friendships - you make 'em left and right, but romance seems to have passed you by.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may be feeling a little self-pity during the week, mainly due to being overworked.

Weariness is getting to you, and it's starting to make you doubt yourself. In a way, you know you're just faking it, and that, secretly, on the inside, you're doing just fine - but you rarely get the chance to just indulge in a little 'woe is me' time.

Do yourself a favor - take some time off, but get your head back in the game ASAP, because the New Moon is there to help you manifest your thoughts and you don't want to waste a good magical wish on all that negativity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As soon as Leo hits, it's all 'birthday season' to you, and now everything in August is somehow related to your birthday and how you're going to celebrate it.

You're such a Leo, Leo - you really do believe the world revolves around you and you alone. Well, while you're celebrating yourself, reach out to others and let them in on the fun.

You've never been one to celebrate alone, so why start now? Use the New Moon energy to affirm what you want for your birthday!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Almost there...we're almost in Virgo season, and that means everyday you get a little closer to your cosmic power source.

Alas, you're still in Leo, and until that lion moves aside (on August 23), you're going to have to deal with workplace hassles and competitive coworkers.

This week is all about the workplace and all that you can't stand about it. You really need to let things go, Virgo, especially the things that don't really change - like your job.

You're lucky to be working; best not to rock the boat, as much as you're dying to.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Haven't you learned your lesson yet, Libra? By this, I refer to this idea that you keep on taking a backseat when you should be up front and center.

You're so neurotic about having people like and accept you that you're starting to dismiss opportunities to do the stuff you love, simply because you think doing those things might offend someone.

Face the facts: you don't need everyone's attention and approval, and during this week, you'll get the chance to do exactly what you want whether you are approved of or not.

Stop worrying about what others think of you; they are much more interested in their own selves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is the week where you speak up, Scorpio. And while I can hear you groan over the idea that you might possibly be someone who doesn't speak up, the truth is - you repress more than you intend to.

This week is going to present you with a situation that's going to require your expertise and help.

You will clearly want nothing to do with this, but you will let yourself be taken with the tide, so to speak.

If you don't say 'no' you will end up doing many tasks that you detest. So, here's your opportunity to put your foot down and be the mighty Scorpio we all know you to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Right at the top of the week, you're going to declare to everyone around you that you need some downtime, and you need it pronto.

No more work, you just can't handle another assignment, and yes, you are just like everyone else in the world - you need to work and bring home the vegan bacon.

But, but, but - you need time off or you're going to pop, literally...and so, this week, you ask for time off.

And you get what you need because you were brave enough to stand up for your mental health.

You know what you can handle, and what will break you; keep that self esteem going, Sagittarius - it works for you every time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Would you like to hear something nice for your horoscope? Ok then, here it is: Your love life is going to improve this week, and all because you and your person finally found the courage within your hearts to say what you mean to each other.

This week is going to be about proper communication and how essential it is - in your life in particular - especially when you want something to be known - in full, as is, warts and all.

You and your loved one will take this positive energy and multiply it beneath the New Moon on August 8. After you guys have your talk, there will be plenty of romance to look forward to. Oo la la.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Be on the lookout for people from your past, this week, Aquarius. You're in that 'zone' where your ruling planet, Uranus, begins its retrograde, and because of that transit, the past has a way of coming back for an encore performance.

How you deal with it will be up to you, though it seems you don't have much room for the past in your life - that's a good thing.

You'll be tempted to go over old memories, simply because it's expected of you, but in your heart - you've moved on. You're good to go.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're going to stick to love and romance this week, with a heavy emphasis on excusing yourself from work, finance and all things materialistic.

In a way, this week is going to nudge you away from responsibility, which may be a good thing for you, considering you're always so burdened by it.

By Friday of the week, you should be available for the plans you made earlier in the week; romance and fun, combined! Outdoor sports are on the menu as well.

It's a good week for Pisces health and well-being. Work is overrated!

Ruby Miranda has been practicing I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter: Ruby Miranda