Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 27, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, April 27, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The moon always invites a certain type of energy to life. Who doesn't look toward the moon in wonder when it brilliantly lights the night?

The Pink Moon in Scorpio begins to wane, and the light of the earth's satellite decreases, but there's still time to lock into the power of this lunar cycle.

Take your favorite tarot card deck and charge it with the moonlight for an energy cleansing.

If you have an intention or special wishes you'd like to ask the universe to grant, spend a little time soaking up the moonlight and meditate on your hope. It's also a good time to pray.

Ellen Goldberg, mystic and tarot card reader suggests taking a bowl of water and capturing the image of the moon.

Then, think about your wish while drinking the water. She swears this works!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, it's time to focus on one thing. Keep it simple is your motto for the day. There are lots of ways that your day can go, and of course, you want to experience all of it living your life to the max.

But, there are times when you have to let go of your fear of missing out on success in one area of your day so that you can truly enjoy a moment in time that can never be repeated. If you zip past it, you'll not only miss out, but you may regret not having paused when you should have.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Taurus, just because you aren't going to have things your way, doesn't mean you can't be involved at all. It's your ego that is telling you this isn't working out for you.

The real question is 'is it really not working out' or that you're upset that you can't have control over what you feel isn't done right.

Maybe it doesn't have to get done the way that you see it. Perhaps as you allow others to do things their way you'll get to see that it's OK. Everything is perfect as is. And, you didn't get the credit, but so what? You were there for the ride.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: The Magician

Gemini, you have so many amazing traits, and right now there's one strength you can bring forth that will give you the edge you need.

You are trying so hard to find the right job or to get things going with the team, and you've given quite a bit of yourself to this endeavor.

The thing is that you don't have to be a jack of all trades right now. All you need is one thing that really stands out above the rest. Only you know which one of those things it is.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Cancer, you can't be 'the best' at everything. Sometimes you just need to be good at what you're doing. No one is going to judge you when you're doing your very best.

Don't let your need to be perfect put so much pressure on you to perform. You're here, and you're giving your all. That is enough, and it's amazing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: The Sun

Leo, you shine... and that is all. You are going to get the brass ring. It won't be easy, but you keep putting one foot in front of the other.

The next thing you know all of the pieces will fall into place. You're so close. Whatever you do, keep up the good work.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, that one difficult person does not deserve all of the room you're giving them in your mind.

You don't have to worry about what that person will say or do when you're living your best life. They are in the past.

You've moved on. Chances are, they are likely not even thinking about what happened. You both have said what needed to be said, and it's time to forgive yourself and forget what you cannot go back and change.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Three of Cups

Libra, do something super creative this week. Remember your Pinterest board? You know. The one with all those cool ideas you swore you'd do one day.

It's not too late to fire up those dreams and do one thing before summer to bring some beauty into your home, your wardrobe, and ultimately your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Scorpio, you were born intuitive. When you feel passionate about something all the way down to your toes, then you know it's for you.

You have a strong urge to do something, then you ought to plan your project and go forward with it. Even if you decide later not to follow through, you won't know unless you take that first step and start.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Page of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, when you get those goosebumps on your arm and the hair on the back of your neck stand up when you're around a person, listen to your feelings.

You don't need a giant red flag to wave in front of you. It doesn't matter if your parents or friends like the guy. If you don't feel right about it. Listen to your heart. Your body knows what it feels.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands

Capricorn, this situation can go one of two ways, and if you just stand around waiting for someone else to decide, it won't go anywhere.

You have to make the first move. No one else. You may not want to take the blame if things don't go well, but what if they do?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Aquarius, not everything is meant to be. Sometimes things just don't work out, and as hard as you try you cannot make the relationship work.

You can send a bunch of texts. You could have been the most understanding person, but if the feelings are reciprocated and the action isn't there, it's not your fault. It just happens that way sometimes.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords, reversed

Pisces, it's time to break out of your shell and go forward. You went through a lot this year, and last year, too.

And, even though you're a bit shy right now, it's time to put on your brave face and try out the world once again.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.