Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 27, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

If you've got your mind on money, you're not alone. Tuesday's astrology encourages smart financial decisions and keeping a close eye on the economics of things.

We've got astrological energy in two money signs.

The Sun will spend the day in the zodiac sign of determined Taurus. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Taurus rules personal possessions. Scorpio rules the resources of others.

Together, this is a win-win day for collaborating on teams, applying for a home loan, or picking up a lottery ticket.

If your birthday is on April 27, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You work well in most professional settings and have a lot of patience with others. You are a problem-solver.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American author, human rights activist and Coretta Scott King, singer, and songwriter Sheena Easton, and

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have to know what you want, Aries before you go charging forward to get it. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of career and social status, and it's time for you to pull back a bit of that power of yours to reevaluate things. This is your one shot this year to start taking a few steps back to collect your thoughts and do something over. Maybe you started something only to realize that it's not what you want. This is your time to hand off to someone else and maybe find what it is that truly makes you happy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When you feel empty inside, it's time to connect with a higher power. Taurus, even when you don't remember that the universe is always there for you, it remembers you. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of higher learning and spiritual beliefs, and this is a wake-up call that you're not alone. You're part of the cosmos. You're here with a purpose. It's up to you to claim it. Take your time. The universe is patient, and it doesn't mind waiting until you're ready. But hopefully, you will be soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Nothing can stay hidden forever, Gemini, and sometimes it's up to you to challenge the rules so you can find out where the cracks are located. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of shared resources and secrets, and there are things that you may find out that stun you a bit, but if you don't ask you won't find out. If you don't look for what you need, you won't see where the resources are. Use your curiosity. You were born that way for a reason.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Deep down inside, you're always going to be a big softy. You may feel moody at times, but now it's time to evaluate what sets you off. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of commitments and partnerships, and it opens the door to introspection. When you feel like something someone says triggers you and makes you feel sad or like you don't want to be around that person anymore, look inside. We are all mirrors to one another. Their light, however dim, shines so you can find and explore what yours is saying to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's time to get serious about your goals, Leo. There are lots of reasons to focus on strengthening your body, mind, and spirit. And, now that Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of daily duties and health, it's good to start a new routine that you can truly stick with. Even though you may focus first on diet, consider your spiritual food. What are you reading? What type of music do you listen to? What are you surrounding yourself with each day. Start to pick things that really give you what you need and nurture your spirit so that you feel good about your life, and you grow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time for you to have fun and to reconnect with your inner child, Virgo. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of creativity and play and when was the last time you truly let yourself go? If it's been too long, then make it a point to do one thing that you don't let yourself do anymore, perhaps since the pandemic. Make plans to bring adventure back into your life, a little bit at a time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There is so much love for you in the world, even if you don't feel like you can find it within your own family. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of home, and you may find yourself evaluating how things truly are. Not everyone was born with a family that is supportive, helpful, and gets along with each other. You may have toxic members in yours that you'd like to distance yourself from but it's been hard. But you can be both polite, and still set healthy boundaries if you think about it long enough. You can find a way to do it without hurting anyone and giving yourself room to breathe.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's time to write down your thoughts, feelings, and dreams. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of communication, and sometimes things are best left unsaid until you've truly understood what they mean. You may notice that your dreams, daydreams, and inner voice are revealing things to you. But what do they mean? You can look at the themes that come into your life now to understand them better. Let your feelings be your guide during the next month. There's wisdom inside your heart. Take time to listen to it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

What do you really want to own? Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of money and personal property, and it's really time for you to evaluate your investments. Perhaps you've always wanted to buy an RV or a trailer so you can go camping and start seeing the world. You may have been thinking you need to save up a bit longer but you really don't want to miss out on the time you could spend each weekend going out on the open road. Dig into your budget and see what it is that you really can afford and maybe what you can start to eliminate from your expenses so you can make this dream come true.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Really invest in yourself. Everything you do should have some sort of personal connection to what you want out of life. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of self-development and identity, and this is your time to really make some important changes that could set you up for success in your business or even at a job you love. If you've been watching television or wasting your free time doing things that aren't building you up, maybe you can start to dedicate an hour or more a week to take a course or study a foreign language or work out and get fit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Who do you trust, Aquarius. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of hidden enemies and spirituality, and even though you are open-minded and tend to see things from a scientific or factual standpoint, you may have a deep desire to learn more about what the universe, astrology, or life is trying to teach you. This week, take time for personal introspection, even if you just sit in your car before going to work each morning for a few minutes to clear your mind before you ponder about your day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Who do you need to know at this point in time, Pisces? Your career is headed in a new direction. It's time to meet new people. Pluto turns retrograde activating your sector of friendships and networking. Join a club. Start to get more active on your LinkedIn. Perhaps join a Quora chat or subscribe to a white paper and follow leaders in the area of your interest. Make helpful comments in order to begin to engage more with individuals you want to know, follow and hopefully, who will follow you back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.