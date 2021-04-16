Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

Before the Moon returns to the zodiac sign of Cancer where it rules, it's busy speaking with many planets which can give the day a whirlwind feeling.

While still eager to engage, the Moon in Gemini conjuncts with warlike planet Mars.

Then, it communicates with Mercury in the zodiac sign of Aries. This can be both positive and negative.

Be mindful of combative debates that can lead to no solutions and only hurt feelings.

If your birthday is April 17:

If April 17 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are a natural-born communicator. You love to learn and thrive in environments where change is constantly brewing.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American actress and film producer Jennifer Gardner and Italian luxury footwear and fashion designer, Giuseppe Zanotti.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home, and the family.

While you love to be on the go, this can be a great time for rest and relaxation doing things at your own home in familiar territory.

Maybe invite a friend over for a home-cooked meal or for a few relaxing games and a late-night chat.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication.

This is a great time for you to open your heart and speak about things that are near and dear to you.

If you enjoy writing, try penning the novel you've had in your head all these years or write some poetry if you're feeling poetic.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money and personal property.

Be conservative with spending. Sometimes you have to spend money to make more, but this is a time to invest in your home, your family, and yourself.

Put a little bit of money aside for a rainy day, and if you want to shop around for things the family can use consider seasonal tickets for places in your community.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of identity.

The day is perfect for self-reflection and getting to know yourself a bit better. Have the day off?

Why not spend some time spoiling yourself. Take a bubble bath at the end of the day.

If you have to work, end it with some quiet me-time doing soulful things that bring you back to a sense of who you are and what you want to accomplish this weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of spirituality.

This is a beautiful time for the giving and receiving of unconditional love. When was the last time you read Rumi or enjoyed watching the sunset?

Getting in touch with nature can be a wonderful way to reapproach connecting with your higher power.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships.

Who are your besties? The day is perfect for having a date with the people who make you feel most at home.

Who are you thinking of today? Maybe reach out if it's been a while to see how things are and catch up.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status.

You have been working so hard in getting your life back up and running. So, your work life has been a bit of a primary focus.

Use the next few days to really fine-tune what you're focused on. You may become more familiar with a new gig and feel better once the weekend is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of higher learning. There's nothing like studying a new subject.

A part of you can be terrified of trying to go back to school. This can be a necessary task as you're striving to compete in a competitive market.

Check out the community course offerings for summer as there can be something that works best for your needs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources.

Everyone has needs, and you may have been shy about asking for yours to get fulfilled, but someone, perhaps a parent or an elderly family member is could be wiser.

You may receive a check or some sort of financial assistance from a relative that understands you've hit a hard time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitments.

Your heart is in the right place, and even though you've been conservative about giving yourself over to a new relationship or budding business partnership, this is a good time for you to start showing your true colors. Once you're all in, you're in!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties.

Home is the perfect place to invest your time and energy for the rest of the week. If the weather is perfect, start to plan your spring garden project.

Restock your pantry with new seasonings for home cooking. Make your home cozier for you to enjoy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of creativity.

You'll love expressing yourself through arts, crafts, and music over the next few days.

Try making something simple to share. Perhaps you've always wanted to paint rocks to hide with your hashtag of choice to leave for someone to find.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.