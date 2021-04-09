Your Horoscope For The Week Of April 12 - 18, 2021

Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope, and get ready for some serious introspection.

This week has us all supercharged, due to the Aries New Moon that we just experienced. Love and career will be major players this week, and so will our old friend "egomania."

Pluto is in town with some massive power energy, and that could go any number of ways, depending on your sign.

For some, it means crazy wild creative streaks - and for others, it means ego wars, arguments with family, and possible misunderstandings that flair higher due to insults and inconsiderate behaviors.

We are truly on a ride this week - self-doubt may be replaced by arrogance, and creativity may swap places with neurosis.

One good thing to know is that communication skills be working for all of us, so if you find yourself in a bad place, you can talk your way out of it and it will work.

Horoscope for the week of April 12-18, 2021: Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about thinking of the future, and planning for the next 'thing to do.' This week will bring you a certain kind of clarity that will allow you to imagine how things will work out.

The entire week is going to be filled with energy, as you'll be experiencing the Aries Sun with Pluto in your Capricorn, which will affect your career and your personal influence on others.

Pluto's effect on you will feel like rebellion; you're not going to want to do what others tell you to do.

This week is one where you're just into being pushed around - not that you ever are, and while this is 'good' ego, it's still ego and may need to be checked. By the 17th, you'll more than likely feel a bit tamer.

Saturday's Mars/Jupiter trine is right there to support you, especially if you're trying to talk people into things. Your ideas are good, helpful, and should be shared. You're in luck because those around you will gravitate in your direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

"Phew!" is the word for the week, as you'll be going through an intense phase of realizations. The fun really starts on the 17th when the Sun squares Pluto in Capricorn and amps up all emotion.

For a Taurus, that means a serious ego situation is coming, and you'll either go nuts...or you'll live to tell a most amazing story.

This Sun/Pluto square is also what's going to help you find what you've been looking for, emotionally - and don't be surprised if halfway through the week you find yourself thinking thoughts that seem to come from nowhere, yet jolt you so hard into some kind of new and better reality.

This is your big new start; you probably asked for it, prayed for it. You've been needing that break from the old and that shiny new path to the new - and it's going to make itself clear to you: It's here. Jump on board, or miss out on what you really need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've been in the position before where you've had to handle naysayers and dream crushers, and you'll have to deal with that again, this week.

The one thing you really can't stand is going to be abundantly present and that is the feeling of everyone watching what you do, and criticizing your judgment.

With Pluto in your eighth house, you may be seeing or hearing some new information during the week - not a revelation, but a well-needed bit of truth to open up the doors for you.

You will also be excelling at what you do, which will absolutely bring about jealousy in others - come Saturday, you'll be so tired of what others say and do that you'll feel safer retreating into your mind for solace.

The Mars-Jupiter trine will give you the confidence to forge ahead, and the Sun-Pluto square might bring into the light an old enemy who has less than golden desires for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Aries New Moon is going to get your engines revved up this week, and this will work for you in terms of clarity, planning, and focus. You are someone who can help others in their time of need, and you may be asked to step up for that reason, this week.

The big planetary events that happen on Saturday, April 17, will help you reassess your career moves - and with Capricorn in your romance sector, you may be feeling pulled in both directions.

No one is getting away without an ego flair up, and that means you, too. It's going to be an emotional week, and you may have a hard time differentiating between what's best and what's a poor choice of a move.

You may also come to understand that you are responsible for your own actions; you've let people step on you, use you as a doormat - but guess who is responsible for stopping that? You. And you know it. There's a promise of hyper vulnerability this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will be walking into this week carrying with you the energy and hyped-up feeling of last week. You'll be feeling eager and ready. Accomplishment is on your list of things to do, and by Saturday the 17th, you should be so charged up that everyone around you will feel it.

What you need to watch for is Pluto's squaring - which may add to your energy but also cause you to think "too" big. It's great that you have gigantic ideas and plans to conquer, but you may also have taken on too much.

You'll also be feeling judgmental during the week, which may morph into impatience and a snobbish feeling of being too good for your situation.

That's the ego pump that comes with Pluto in your sixth house. When you feel this, it's a good idea to withhold, drawback, and assess the situation.

You don't need to leap blindly into any situation simply because you believe yourself to be a superpower - take a moment to think things through before you take that magnanimous energy and waste it on the wrong endeavors.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You've been waiting for a break and that recent Aries New Moon gave you the energy to not only foresee one, but create one, which you will be doing this week.

You've got Capricorn in your fifth house, which means you won't be spared the drama or the power trips. If someone annoys you, you will more than likely total them, so watch out for those who are not accustomed to your wild fits of anger, or your pushy ego moves.

You don't see this in yourself, but you will during the week. What's also happening is that thanks to the Sun/Pluto square, you'll be manifesting everything that's in your mind - and in your case, that means aggravating people and messed up plans.

You need to stop imagining that everything is worse than it is, because you are a player in the story of your own life, and it is you who causes you pain. This also results in attracting to you people who are just like you - which is exactly the opposite of what you want in this life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may do very well this week in terms of love, Libra - thanks to the boost of energy you just received from the Aries New Moon.

You don't always agree with your partner, but this week is going to bring you both into balance.

You'll get along well, and you'll notice it, you might even laugh at how smoothly it's going.

Good for you. What's interesting is that the entire week is about the home and your romantic life - and all of it is positive.

What may come into focus in a negative way is the lip service you get from family members; just as soon as you really start getting into your mate and your home plans, so come the opinions, the unsolicited advice, and prods from family.

There will be stress, but the tension is going to have a positive effect on you; it may be that in order to stop everyone from interfering, you find that communication really comes into play - and you're good at that.

You know how to calm people down, and you will be doing that towards the end of the week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

In a way, the week, for you, is about waiting for the weekend, because the energy levels that are coming your way are off the charts. Pluto, an incredibly powerful planet will square the Sun in Capricorn, which is going to make communication a breeze this week, Scorpio.

This means if you have something to say, take advantage of the planetary support - what you say will have impact and eloquence. You can get your point across, and there's a good chance you have a lot to say - and explain.

Anticipate power struggles at work - and at home. That's a good example of how the power of your own words can save the day. You will feel oppressed at times - a thing you despise.

Try not to let it get to you as you can feel assured that it won't last. You've got a harmonious trine with Mars and Jupiter, which should amp up your courage and confidence. This is the week where you can express yourself in love - and be understood!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Major creativity breakthroughs are coming for you, Sagittarius, and you're going to want to set aside the proper time to achieve your creative projects.

You may even find immense inspiration in another person - could be a fellow creative, or, it could be a love interest. This week will bring you impatience as well, due to the high energy levels caused by the particular planets involved, eg: Jupiter and Mars. What's best for you to do is indulge yourself.

You rarely doubt your own abilities but when you do, it's crippling, and you don't want to get yourself into that kind of downward spiral. Instead, go forth and explore your ideas with confidence.

Don't worry about the rate of speed by which you create; it's not how fast you produce, but how well you do and how much you enjoy it.

Remember, life is a process - a journey. Enjoy the ride to the best of your ability, and stay true to who you are. Open to the ideas of others and allow those creative juices to flow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

No one can stop you this week; you're a machine and your goal is to acquire things and take no prisoners. You're on a roll to spend your hard-earned cash, and it is during this week that you declare a Self-Care week of Me Time.

Expect resentment from those closest to you, as they are not on board with your self-indulgence, and you feel no need to explain to them why you are giving yourself the gift of self-care.

Questions will arise this week, Capricorn, mainly: Are you really happy where you are? Are you doing what you want, or what's expected of you? While confusion may hit you at the end of the week, it may also lead to a breakthrough. New ideas are right there, in your head, but you didn't know how strong you felt about them until recently.

The best advice for the week is to tend to yourself as you wish but to keep the needs of others in mind. You can have good independent fun without walking on other people.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have huge dreams and aspirations, and it will be during this week that - if you play your cards correctly - you'll be heard. Communication skills are on high this week, for you, and by Saturday, you'll be feeling confident in your choices and decisions.

Now that you know what you want, your biggest problem will be in trying to get your point across without offending anyone or putting them down, unconsciously. It's true that you really don't want to hear opinions, so make it known that that's how you wish to communicate at this time - it's OK.

You're allowed to want to make unilateral statements without the opinions of others, and you should be able to have this - every now and then. But it's all about 'how' you communicate, and the planets are in perfect form for you to be able to say what you mean without causing world war three.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're coming off a very good week - you feel healthy, strong - your mind is clear and in general, you feel able.

You might want to capitalize on that feeling of clarity by using that energy for something you've been planning. The entire week is go-go-go and you need to trust that nothing is going to let you down.

You're feeling optimistic, and you have every right to feel that way - don't self-sabotage by allowing doubt in. Nothing is going wrong, trust in that.

You may also get to see the ugly side of certain people in your life - and that might give you the impetus to finally let go of these folks. It's a good time for you to refine your friends' lists - as in personal acquaintances.

Not everyone in your life should be there to throw their weight around, and you know it. This is the week to try the herd, so to speak. Lighten the load you carry around by knowing what works for you, keeping it - and releasing both people and attitudes that don't work for you.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.