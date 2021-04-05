Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 6, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun is in Aries until April 20th, so we are at two weeks before a new solar season, and one week away from the New Moon in Aries.

The Moon is in Aquarius, so there are fire and air to set the day which means we are thinking but there is a risk of being too passionate to see things clearly.

Change is in the works while the Moon squares with the ruler of Aquarius, chaotic Uranus, which is in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Fortunately, Saturn in Aquarius where it rules is harmonizing with the Moon all day to bring structure and stability to whatever life throws our way.

If your birthday is April 6:

If April 6 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are charming and attractive. People love to be around you. Your presence is memorable and you enjoy helping others.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American actor Billie Dee Williams and Indian actor Jai Sampath.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, April 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of friendships.

We all need that one friend in our lives that reminds us to be responsible and to keep our promises to others and with ourselves.

While it's not always easy to be that person, it's an important role to play.

If you haven't met people that often hold you accountable to your word, open the door to new people and extend your social network.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of career and social status.

Work ethic is so important. There are people who don't always strive to be their best at all times. This is where you can outshine the competition at the office.

You may find that your ability to handle things with a high level of excellence is what helps you to earn a promotion this year or to be offered a new position at your job.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of higher learning.

Online education has made it easy for people to get a degree, a certificate, or to find a career that can be done via the web.

If you've been thinking about finding a new line of work but felt discouraged in the past because the program you liked was out-of-state, things might have changed since last year. Do your research to find out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of shared resources.

Being the recipient of a valuable item is more than just a lucky incident.

It also means that someone trusted you or thought highly of you. Beyond saying thankful and expressing your gratitude see the good in yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of commitment.

It takes a lot of patience and kindness to work through difficulty with a partner. Even when you love someone, hard times test your relationship.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of health.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Without your health, there are a lot of things that would have to change. You will want to make the concept of a positive lifestyle a reality this week.

Start cooking more at home. Eat less sugar or fried foods. If you've become fully vaccinated reconsider rejoining the gym and begin where you left off pre-covid.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of creativity.

There's something amazingly fulfilling about making something with your own hands. You will have to carve out a bit of time each day to complete a new project, but if you've been wanting to get back into arting or playing music go for it. It's worth it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of home and the family.

You'll enjoy being closer to home these days, and this can be difficult if you've got family in town.

However, what can be so frustrating about relatives can also be the glue that makes everyone stick together.

Treasure the moments with the people you love.

Article continues below

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of commitment.

It's good to have something that you want to achieve in life and to be known for.

Having a relationship that stands the test of time is a noble and a beautiful way to accomplish your dream.

It's a wonderful time to recommit yourself to your relationships and to see how you can do your part to make it last.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of money.

Saving, being frugal, and doing things that help you to create wealth are all important, but not always easy when you don't understand how money works.

It's a great week to pick up a book about financial planning or to start listening to a podcast about investing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of identity.

Who you are is telling when you look at your routine.

The way that you take care of yourself, your skin, and develop your life are all important.

Aim to take care of yourself in a way that you would care for others. Make the time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon conjuncts Saturn in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing some sense of duty or stability to your sector of hidden enemies.

When you don't know that someone is being hurtful behind your back you can still sense it.

Now is the time to trust your gut. Stop ignoring a red flag. Look more deeply into it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.