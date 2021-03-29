Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 30, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Aries until May 20th.

The Sun in Aries continues our focus on the ego and how to be more independent and self-reliant.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Scorpio, and this encourages us to dive within to discover the self.

If your birthday is March 30:

If March 30 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You wear your heart on your sleeve. You are a person who loves to help and you often try to find ways to be there for your friends and family.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh, Canadian singer and songwriter Celine Dion, and Indian actor, Nithiin.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of secrets, shared resources, and inheritance.

Life comes with unexpected surprises, so it's best to plan ahead and anticipate things before they happen.

Even though it's not fun to think about death, taxes, or other things it's best to plan for it.

If you have not taken advantage of life insurance, will making or tax breaks, now is the time to check out what you qualify for and set things up for your family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitments and marriage.

Making a decision to love someone 'forever' is a big deal. It's important to think about what this means to you and what your expectations are.

If you have been thinking about proposing or tying the knot with someone you've been dating, talk it over, or think about what this means to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of daily duties and pets.

Having a furry pal is a big responsibility and one that you should never take lightly.

If you've got a pet and need to schedule a visit for their rabies booster or want to adopt one soon, research thoroughly and make sure that you're ready to plan ahead.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of romance and pleasure.

Playfulness comes naturally to some people, but there are others who have to make an effort to show their more romantic side.

If you've been feeling less open and expressive, do little things that help put you into the mood of love and open your mind to the possibilities.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home and family.

You may feel slightly more possessive or even sensitive to the controlling nature of others, especially if relatives meddle in your life.

Sometimes you have to be a bit more protective of your space and put up healthy guards to avoid feeling overrun by their intentions or inquiries.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication.

Sometimes you're not feeling super chatty and you don't want to speak more than you need to. You may feel like texting or emailing is better than being on the phone for too long.

If you're feeling introverted and introspective today, unplug from social media and let what can wait for later this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money and personal property, both of which you don't mind sharing, but there are days when you'd prefer to keep things to yourself.

This is not the time to hoard, although a part of you may resist letting go of what you have that you don't need. Money can also be an area of tension and cause arguments, stress, and problems.

Being aware can help you remain balanced when emotions are strong and try to polarize you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of identity. You may feel strongly about your wants, needs, and personal opinions, but not want to share them with others.

You may be internalizing your feelings and need some time to process what you are going through, only then will you feel like sharing with someone close or perhaps with a trusted advisor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies and spirituality.

This is a wonderful time to play around with your tarot cards or to look into getting a professional astrological reading.

You can check out courses on astrology, too, if you're thinking about taking your interest a step further.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to explore the true meaning of friendship and to spend some 1:1 time with a friend.

You may prefer individual connections over group settings. In fact, this type of social interaction will be where you shine the most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career and social status.

Your potential niche or area of success may not be obvious to you right now, so you may have to research, ask questions and see where you may find the door that opens.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of personal philosophies.

Discoveries happen daily, and sometimes you may be surprised but what you think and feel.

Situations change and as you experience new people, ideas, and places they reveal something new about yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.