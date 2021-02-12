Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 13, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

Things are beginning to wind down for Aquarius season as we start to wrap this solar transit for a close in just five more days.

The year seems to be moving slower than the last did, doesn't it?

One of the reasons could be that Mars, the planet of motivation is in an Earth zodiac sign.

Mars is in the sign of Taurus until March 25, and on Saturday it communicates with Neptune, the planet of dreams in the sign of Pisces.

Mars square Neptune can be like a sip of strong coffee just before you doze off to sleep on the train ride to work.

It's time to wake up and remember what you need to do and why you're life is on a certain path so you can get things done.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 13 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

Your stubborn personality has led you to interests that are diverse and you enjoy a good challenge.

You often wear many different roles and dislike monotony. You enjoy learning something new each day.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include the United States of American air force officer and test pilot Chuck Yeager who first beat the speed of sound and English singer and musician Peter Gabriel.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money comes into focus, and it's good to take inventory of what you have.

Be careful not to rush around doing too many things as you may be somewhat distracted during the day.

Monitor spending, and if you don't need something or have an item similar to it at home, practice the 24-hour rule and think it over. Buy it, if you must, tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may appear to be keeping the focus more on yourself lately, at least, according to your friends.

However, conserve your energy and avoid getting into debates about how you spend your time or what you are doing with your life.

There are some things that do not need to be explained, no matter how concerned your friends are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Use the day to catch up on loose ends as these may be areas that present problems for you over the weekend if not attended to now.

You may find that at work lines of responsibility are blurred.

Be sure to clarify, clarify, clarify, especially if you're uncertain about what needs to be done in a timely fashion.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friendships come into focus for you with intensity.

There can be matters that create a sense of strife and no one really knows why.

Dishonesty can be a player in the interaction of the day. Try not to ignore red flags. If something seems off, it is.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Apply your energy toward work. You have an opportunity to be at the top of your game. If you are in a competitive field, apply yourself with focus.

You may gain some additional responsibility from a peer who dropped the ball.

Don't complain. Pick it up. There can be a sweet reward for you later, especially if you handle things well.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You carry strong opinions about how things are done, but also remember people are entitled to their opinions.

A partnership can seem to have blurred lines where you disagree. Perhaps you're both saying the same things, but differently?

Be open to debate to see where your checks and balances are. Compromise may also be needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Something is coming to you, but not without a little bit of a fight.

You may have been promised some sort of monetary item or an item of value, but there are delays. You may even feel frustrated.

Try not to let this time disturb you and get you upset or have your anxiety rising.

This is not the time for unpleasantries. Remember to practice your best diplomacy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Where there is passion or closeness in a relationship there is also tension.

It's best to channel this energy into a project that allows you to produce something beautiful from your efforts.

Perhaps a home improvement, an art piece or doing something strenuous that allows you to work out your frustrations can be helpful.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have a lot of determination to get your health in a better position right now.

It's a good time to search out advice or to get a life coach that specializes in nutrition or fitness to help you set attainable goals and give you accountability.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A passion project or situation that you feel so strongly about can become your primary focus all day.

While you may have a lot of work or details that need to be tended to, be sure to double-check anything you sign or agree on.

There can be confusion that you miss if you give blind faith in deals that involve money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Things can be tense when you're dealing with the powers that be.

Try not to lose your temper or to become impatient, especially if you're applying for home loans, advances or things related to money that you need to borrow.

You can easily lose sight of someone's power and underestimate your own.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Arguments can manifest for reasons unknown. Try not to take these things personally.

Keep the focus on yourself. Aim to find and connect to your center of gravity.

Make the day one where you do something spiritually driven that gives you a sense of your purpose and higher power.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.