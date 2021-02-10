Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 11, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

Lots of people are talking about the Age of Aquarius being here, and signs seem to indicate that this is possibly true.

There is a stellium of planets in the sign of Aquarius: The Sun, retrograde Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and now the New Moon.

Aquarius is an air zodiac sign related to things such as humanitarian efforts, friendships, networking, and partnerships.

During this New Moon lunar phase in Aquarius, you're encouraged to restructure your life by removing obstacles to growth, finding that one thing you love to do, and find the tribe you can work with to accomplish your new goal.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 11 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are a visionary who finds a goal that they can stick to without much difficulty.

You have a good head on your shoulders.

You value hard work and earn what you need to make things happen in your life and others.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American actress Jennifer Anniston, American inventor Thomas Edison, and 9th Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take stock of your choices, especially when it relates to friends. There's a stellium in Aquarius, your solar house of friendships. And, the New Moon emphasizes their role in your life. You'll see who is on your team as a true ally. But, with Saturn involved you'll always want to think about what boundaries you need to establish at work, within your personal relationships, and also around money and property.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of career and social status. Restrictions, where you hoped to see your career grow, may present themselves right now. With Mercury retrograde taking place during the New Moon a prior conversation or opportunity to renegotiate terms to a contract could present itself. Don't be shy to ask for what you think you deserve. Venus, your ruling planet is also in Aquarius and paired nicely with Jupiter, the planet of luck and growth, resources may be there, even if they aren't easy to attain at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of higher learning. This is a good time to pursue additional certificates, licenses or a degree that helps to boost your career or professional development. If you've been thinking about going into real estate or becoming certified as a financial planner, this is a great time to stick a toe into these interests to see if it's a fit for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of shared resources. Be considerate of others as they work to help you get what you ask for. Things may be available to you and on the way, especially when it comes to donations, loans, grants, scholarships, and other people's money. Things may not happen as quickly as you may like. There can be a lot of going back and forth communication via email or contract review, but be patient. A great deal can be worked out to your favor.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of commitments. With so many planets concentrated in your relationship sector, you may feel like things are starting to look up. This is a great time to reconnect with old friends and pick up where you left off once again. A job opportunity can come to you through your network. You may see a chance to plan a move or to acquire a new property. This is a wonderful chance for you to shed the old and usher in the new.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of daily duties. You are focused on the details like a laser beam, and this has helped you to see the beauty of technology and its beneficial properties. This is a good time to look at how advancements can make your life easier and even streamline what you do that you can delegate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of creativity. You can really create something you love and feel proud of right now. With Venus in Aquarius along with Saturn, the planet of structure, and Jupiter, the planet of growth, ideas can take shape and produce a labor of love. It's a good time to start an art project or to begin making something you've plotted earlier this month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of home and the family. You may be welcoming a new member of the family or hearing news about the upcoming visit of a relative. During this last week of Aquarius season, reconnect with elderly relatives and learn more about your spiritual and cultural roots. Bring out old family photos and scribe the heritage in a way that can be sharable with your younger family members.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of communication. If you've been thinking about getting a new computer, iPad, cell phone or changing your phone plan, it's better to review your options rather than make a splurge while Mercury is retrograde. However, if you can't wait and have to make a purchase now, this New Moon encourages you to do your home work and look up reviews so that your decision is educated and based on facts not just what you find to be esthetically pleasing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of money and personal property. With your ruling planet in the sign of Aquarius where it is equally as strong as it was in your sign, this is a time of transition for you in the area of personal property. The New Moon encourages you to remove barriers to your wealth, which could include false beliefs that you have held about money and how it should be earned or spent. Taking advantage of Mercury retrograde in Aquarius as well, while Venus is present in the same sign. You can make great strides when you review your overall financial picture and perhaps bring down some debt by the Full Moon next month.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of identity. You only get Jupiter in your sign every 12 years and so while it is here with Saturn, this a time to really look at your life and see who it is you'd like to be. It's a rare occasion to have so many planets in your sign at one time. With the feminine energy of a New Moon paired with the masculine energy of the Sun, you can align your thoughts and actions in a way that helps you to make significant changes that are good for you for the rest of this year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The New Moon in Aquarius takes place in your solar house of hidden enemies. You will want to make strong and positive changes in your life but this could require cleaning house from friends and lifestyle choices that don't really work for your future goals. Your season will be here before you know it, and then you'll have all eyes on you. Be ahead of the curve by removing any energy vampires who seem to drain you of your motivation during this next week.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.