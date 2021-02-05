What The Inspiring New Moon In Aquarius Means For Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting February 11, 2021

What do you want to accomplish before the end of Aquarius season? Working with the Moon's phases can be a great way to know the timing of your next project.

Everyone has a Moon sign, and the beginning of the lunar month helps you decide which direction your zodiac sign should take.

Each New Moon is a chance to begin a venture and to start projects.

Because the Moon cycle is 28.5 days long and begins with the New Moon phase each time, you pretty much have one month to start and finish something new every season.

On February 11, 2021, there is a New Moon in Aquarius.

The sign of Aquarius is about innovation, so during this lunar phase, you can start with a New Moon ritual as you choose a goal that helps you to be better than ever before.

Every month you can focus on one thing so setting an intention is also helpful.

Since the New Moon in Aquarius will take place on February 11th, plan to set your mind to accomplish one goal that ends before the next New Moon arrives in March.

The New Moon in Aquarius is the perfect time to set an intention.

Set intentions for what you would like manifest in your life now and these desires will manifest by the end of the Moon cycle given that you put in the effort to make these wishes happen.

During the New Moon phase, the Moon’s dark side faces the earth making it invisible at night.

Astrologically, this is a time to look inwards at yourself and your life and figure out your priorities.

This inner reflection will help to guide you towards action steps you plan to take.

This New Moon on February 11 is in the constellation Aquarius.

The Aquarian Moon evokes a need for emotional freedom.

Allow yourself some personal space at this time, but that is not to say you should shut people out for the few days of this phase.

Aquarius urges social interaction, and being with or speaking to others can help you to better understand yourself and your own emotions.

Aquarius is a progressive sign, pushing for the new and innovative.

Get creative and ambitious with your plans for the coming month.

Don’t be afraid to tackle a complex problem, now is the time to do it. As a Fixed zodiac sign, Aquarius is emanating energy pushing you to persevere.

Read on to learn how the New Moon in Aquarius will affect you personally, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your friendships, so set a goal related to who you want to be when around others.

Aries, the free, airy energy flowing around right now is fanning your flames.

Starting new things is your forte. Just make sure to take a pause to think about what you want to give your energy to.

New Moons are a time for starting the ignition, but they are also about thoughtful planning.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your career.

Taurus, this high vibrational energy may feel a bit chaotic, but it is going to push you out of your comfort zone for the better.

Don’t be afraid to take leaps that you aren’t sure you’ll make. If it pays off, it’ll pay off big, and if it doesn’t, you will recover.

Make sure you know what you want, then go after it without hesitation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your beliefs.

Gemini, this Aquarius energy is a breath of fresh air for you.

You resonate at the same high frequency as this fellow air sign.

Use the social drive from Aquarius mixed with your keen communication skills to really figure out what and who you want in your life.

You will learn a lot about yourself through your interactions with others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your shared resources.

Cancer, you are ruled by the Moon.

You may feel a bit muted with her appearance absent from the sky, but that gives you all the more reason to look inwards to figure yourself out.

Aquarius is prompting you to socially interact which can also be helpful as you are figuring yourself out.

Who do you relate to? Who do you wish you were more like? Who do you not want to be like at all? This is a time to plan out your goals.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your love life.

Leo, you thrive in social situations. Sociable Aquarius is encouraging that strength.

Put yourself out there and see what or who you might find.

This will be helpful for you to figure out what you’d like to focus on for this month.

Don’t be afraid to be bold and ambitious—as if you ever are.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your daily duties.

Virgo, you may feel like your foundation is being shaken.

It is okay to feel uncomfortable, but don’t let that stop you from trying out new things.

This is a time for you to try out new things and take some risks.

You can still be methodical in terms of your long-term goals, but Aquarius is prompting you to think outside the box and get creative — and, creativity is where you shine.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your creativity.

Libra, now is the time to exercise your social butterfly skills.

Aquarius is evoking your need for social interaction even if that leads to inner reflection.

Be bold, and set ambitious goals.

Things might feel shaky at first, but when the Moon cycle comes to an end, you’ll see a manifestation of your intentions and a new equilibrium.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your home and family.

Scorpio, although you prefer your own company, Aquarius is urging you to put yourself out there a bit more.

Do regular check-ins with yourself so that you always feel comfortable, but stretching your limitations is not only the theme of this New Moon, it will expand your horizons.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your communication style.

Sagittarius, new adventures are coming your way, so get excited. This is a time to take chances and test some trial and error.

All of that sounds right up your alley, but Aquarius is about getting out of your comfort zone.

Although you like to be a lone wolf, try letting people in a little closer.

You can learn a lot from other people and reciprocally, they’ll learn a lot from you too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your money and personal property sector.

Capricorn, as a Cardinal zodiac sign, this New Moon phase is amping you up for more new projects to work on in your life.

However, the Aquarius energy may be pushing you to test your limits in ways that feel foreign or uncomfortable for you.

Don’t be afraid to take the plunge into something where you can’t exactly calculate the outcome.

You’re smart, and you will figure things out along the way.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your identity.

Aquarius, your energies are radiating from the Moon right now.

This is a time for exploration and big, bold moves.

Now is the time to set your goals to new heights and leap to reach them.

Your commitment will allow you to see these ambitions through until you manifest what you want.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The New Moon in Aquarius brings attention to your hidden enemies.

Pisces, now is the time to use that magnificent imagination of yours. Aquarius is calling on you to be bold.

You can make your wildest wishes reality if you take the big leaps that are needed to get you there.

While you’re great at being the idea guy, don’t hesitate to take action to achieve your goals.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.