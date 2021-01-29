Welcome to your tarot reading for the first week of February.

What does your zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for February 1-7, 2021 have in store for you?

After throwing the cards and seeing what's to come for each one of us, according to our signs of the zodiac, I can tell you that many of us will be dealing with financial situations.

These concerns may affect our love lives as well, as much of what we go through financially has to do with the people in our lives who share in our financial efforts.

It's a week that gives insight into what we expect versus what we put effort into manifesting.

Some of us will know the power of an open door - but will we walk through it?

Others will come to experience the apathy of losing interest while watching it become obsolete and unavailable to us.

In the long run, this week is about rebuilding and basically 'getting our sh*t together'.

Enough blaming this or that person or situation, it's time to take responsibility and 'be the change we want to see in the world.'

Weekly tarot card reading for all zodiac signs starting February 1-7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Four of Pentacles, reversed

There's a very good chance you've been spending a lot of time thinking over a business decision.

You haven't been able to come up with a conclusion as to which way to move forward on this.

This tarot card is your wake up call, and it's telling you to 'get off the pot' already and do something about it.

You've been stagnant, afraid to move or even worse: getting used to non-movement.

You're becoming apathetic about your own life, and that has to stop - and you know it.

Make this week the one where you end the confusion and you take a risk towards creating a new life for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Seven of Swords, reversed

You've been stuck in a rut for some time now; you've gone over the situation and you know what you need to do...but you're still not ready to back up your plans with action.

What this tarot card reading reveals is that you're not going to be able to balance this situation forever and that sooner or later it's going to backfire on you, leaving you with the thought of, "I should have done something back then when I could..."

This weekly card implies regret and self-pity - and that's just not who you are, Taurus.

You don't ever feel sorry for yourself, but you're starting to develop a pattern of doing nothing while waiting for a miracle.

Your lesson here is that you ARE the miracle. Don't waste any more time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Queen of Wands

You may find yourself very supported and secure this week, Gemini.

This Queen weekly tarot card is here to show you that you've been doing the right thing - and the universe is backing you up for your intentions.

Stay on the path, don't deviate - whatever it is that you've started - it's a good thing.

You may have gotten rid of some old baggage, and that's now freeing you up, mentally and emotionally.

This is all good, and during the week, you can expect more smooth sailing and positive reinforcement.

Stay the course, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Queen of Cups, reversed

OK, this is one of those weeks where you come to terms with a love situation that isn't really working out for you.

It may be a romantic scene, or it might have to do with family, but there's something you're going to learn this week, Cancer, that's going to enlighten you as to what's really going on here - and yes, it's a bit heartbreaking - but still, it's nothing you can't handle.

You are a person of great love, and sometimes your hypersensitivity on these matters becomes more of a burden than a gauge for what's good or bad.

You will come to know what's 'bad' here, and while it may hurt - it will also set you free.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Ten of Cups

A great sense of relief will be accompanying you this week, Leo.

Whatever you've been putting your mind to over the last few weeks is about to come to full fruition, and in your case, it's got much ado about love and romance.

You'll be spending time with someone you love this week, and you might find a rekindling of sorts to be happening.

All good feelings for you, and for those who love you.

You will see possibility and hope return, and it will make you feel confident and strong again.

You knew things would change, as you are an eternal optimist, and they have changed and are changing at the moment - and all for the good.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Swords, reversed

You're in rare form this week, Virgo - meaning that all of your personal tricks of the trade will be in attack-mode.

That famous judgmental Virgo trait is going to have you at the top of the class, judging others, and making sure they get a piece of your mind.

You don't care about consequences - you only care about telling people what's on your mind, and you have very little patience for non-action or apathy.

If someone gets on your nerves, you'll give them a piece of your mind and there will be no regrets for you.

You own your judgment, and in your mind, it's all "Let the pieces fall where they may."

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Queen of Pentacles, reversed

You've been a lucky streak - and you know it.

However, you may have gotten a little bit too ahead of yourself, because now you're running on pure cockiness and attitude.

You feel things are slipping; this lucky run of getting everything you want looks like it's at its end.

You are freaking out and trying to get away with your old tricks and even they are not working.

This reversed Queen is trying to tell you there's another option for you, and that just because things aren't working out according to your original plan, you still do have the intelligence and where-with-all to try a new path to get what you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ten of Wands, reversed

Well, you tried. This doesn't mean you lost, but this tarot card implies that a door has just been shut on you and your efforts and that all your left with right now is the idea that you need to either accept - or make a radical change in your life.

The door of opportunity is closed to you now, but that's just one option.

There are other doors, and when it comes to work and making money, you'll just have to try something else.

All is not lost - all closed doors can be perceived as opportunities to seek out new doors - that's what this week is about for you.

Accepting that certain things don't work out while knowing there are other opportunities just waiting for you around the corner.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Ten of Swords

This tarot card reading is never really welcomed. In some cases, it means nightmares, despair - and in other cases, it implies illness or disease.

Taking all this into consideration, I would advise you to listen closely to your body this week, Sagittarius, and to play by the rules when it comes to your health.

Your weekly tarot card doesn't mean illness, but that you should be aware of it - maybe it's today's way of saying, "Keep your mask on!"

All in all, it's a wake-up call that is begging you to stay positive and not sink into depression.

You might feel the need to overindulge in negative thinking; stop yourself before you go there, and be conscious of how you let your mind rule your daily life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Has someone been spending your money, Capricorn?

Did you, perhaps, trust someone a little too much with your hard-earned cash flow, and now you sort of regret letting them have all that access to your funds?

This week is about money, overspending, irregular spending, and excess.

On one hand, you should feel grateful that you have surplus funds to squander, and on the realistic hand, you know you have to do something about this.

It's a card that implies budgeting and financial management.

It 'could' be a wonderful carefree life - but you need the discipline to keep yourself in line when it comes to spending and the access others have to your funds.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Six of Swords

It's a good card and it brings about new beginnings...however, those beginnings are all part of a long season of letting go.

This tarot card reading gives you the knowledge that all the pain you've endured not only has an ending but a new start, one that is best for you to embark on.

You have held on to the past and it's almost taken you down with it; why bother with such a negative drain on your psyche?

This week is the one where you recognize how much time you've wasted on things of the past.

You are officially now 'over it' and with that realization comes much joy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Nine of Wands, reversed

Here we have a week set out for you where you seem to get stuck on some very boring, materialistic things - like filling out an unemployment form, or not receiving a well-anticipated check or payment.

You may find yourself throwing your hands up in frustration this week, Pisces, as there will be many unnecessary documents or sites to visit.

The bureaucracy of it all will make itself known and it will be annoying and avoidable.

What's needed is to pay attention to the details without winging your way through some boring paperwork.

Pay attention now, so that you don't have to do it all again - and again.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.