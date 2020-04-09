40 Positive Quotes To Live By During Coronavirus Quarantine

We need to stay positive despite the negative world issues around us.

I think we can all agree that being in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic sucks. There are so few things good about it, especially during this devastating time. Obviously, it’s important to abide by stay-at-home rules because we risk putting others’ lives in jeopardy if we don’t follow the guidelines put in place. However, things can start to get really boring if you're stuck inside week after week with no sure answer as to when this all will be over.

I guess if you’re an introvert, quarantine at home is really nothing new for you. In fact, it might be worse for you because now you’re not just alone at home, your family, loved ones and roommates are all there all the time too. So really this situation isn’t ideal for anyone.

There are so many different creative things that people are doing to keep themselves busy. It’s cool to see people get creative with their time — makes me wish I owned my own house to paint an accent wall or redo the decorations, too.

Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on the perspective you look at it with) I’m not very bored. With the quarantine, I have time to work on my internship in the morning and work for my part-time job every evening, so I’m pretty occupied. I actually find myself wishing I had more spare time to just relax and read my book or watch TV. But I can understand how that could get tiresome fast.

If you're bored or frustrated during quarantine, it's as good a time as any to catch up on journaling or finishing up that book you never got all the way through — or maybe try your hand at a few puzzles. This is also a good time to test everyone’s creativity to see how good they are at coming up with things to do to keep themselves occupied.

My sister said to me the other day, “aren’t you glad you don’t have a boyfriend during quarantine because then you wouldn’t be able to see him?” I told her immediately, “No, you can bet your buns if I had a partner, I’d for sure force him to be quarantined with me.” So, ladies, if you’ve got a guy, love that boo and enjoy your quarantine together — and if you can’t be quarantined with them, maybe these positive words will cheer you and him up instead.

Use these positive quotes to live by in quarantine to remind you to look at the bright side, even when things get stressful.

1. Remember to inspire people, even at home.

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do.” — Kobe Bryant

2. Find joy in the night time.

“I often think that the night is more alive and more richly colored than the day.” — Vincent Van Gogh

3. Look to the future.

“Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose.” — Lyndon B. Johnson

4. Look on the bright side of life.

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” — Helen Keller

5. Consider mistakes blessings.

“If you’re not making mistakes, then you’re not doing anything. I’m positive that a doer makes mistakes.” — John Wooden

6. Life is all about ups and downs. Embrace it.

“You’re going to go through tough times – that’s life. But I say, ‘Nothing happens to you, it happens for you.’ See the positive in negative events.” — Joel Osteen

7. Laughter is the best medicine.

“A good laugh is the sunshine in the house — William Makepeace Thackeray

8. Knowledge is key.

“The gift of fantasy has meant more to me than my talent for absorbing positive knowledge.” — Albert Einstein

9. We're our own worst critic.

“The learner always begins by finding fault, but the scholar sees positive merit in everything.” — Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel

10. A little positive thinking goes a long way.

“Positive thinking will let you do everything better than negative thinking will.” — Zig Ziglar

11. Associate with inspiring people.

“Our chief want is someone who will inspire us to be what we know we could be.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. Every moment (even the small ones at home) makes a difference.

“You are the sum total of everything you’ve ever seen, heard, eaten, smelled, been told, forgot – it’s all there. Everything influences each of us, and because of that I try to make sure that my experiences are positive.” — Maya Angelou

13. Life is complex and meaningful.

“I always like to look on the optimistic side of life, but I am realistic enough to know that life is a complex matter.” — Walt Disney

14. Be the person who encourages others.

“Correction does much, encouragement does more.” — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

15. Dreaming is good, even when you're sitting on the couch at home.

“Trust in dreams, for in them is hidden the gate to eternity.” — Khalil Gibran

16. Express enthusiasm in everything.

“When you are enthusiastic about what you do, you feel this positive energy. It’s very simple.” — Paulo Coelho

17. You choose what you think.

“I’ve always believed that you can think positive just as well as you can think negative.” — James Baldwin

18. There is always a balance in the world.

“Every positive value has its price in negative terms…the genius of Einstein leads to Hiroshima.” — Pablo Picasso

19. The negative and positive are both good in life.

“I feel that sin and evil are the negative parts of you, and I think it’s like a battery; you’ve got to have the negative and the positive in order to be a complete person.” — Dolly Parton

20. Let God guide you.

“I believe if you keep your faith, you keep your trust, you keep the right attitude, if you’re grateful, you’ll see God open up new doors.” — Joel Osteen

21. Think positively whenever you can.

“I order to carry a positive action we must develop here a positive vision.” — Dalai Lama

22. Smile more often.

“Your smile will give you a positive countenance that will make people feel comfortable around you.” — Les Brown

23. Don't worry so much.

“People deal too much with the negative, with what is wrong. Why not try and see the positive things, to just touch those things and make them bloom?” — Thich Nhat Hanh

24. Be optimistic when you're feeling down.

“Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier.” — Colin Powell

25. Joy conquers most things.

“Find a place inside where there’s joy, and the joy will burn out the pain.” — Joseph Campbell

26. Feel satisfied with where you're at.

“Satisfaction consists in freedom from pain, which is the positive element of life.” — Arthur Schopenhauer

27. Be excellent in everything you do.

“Excellence encourages one about life generally; it shows the spiritual wealth of the world.” — George Eliot

28. Keep your mind in the right place.

“You cannot have a positive life and a negative mind.” — Joyce Meyer

29. Live a worthy life.

“Believe that life is worth living and your belief will help create the fact.” — William James

30. Be powerful.

“Pessimism leads to weakness, optimism to power.” — William James

31. Think CAN.

“My dear friend, clear your mind of can’t.” — Samuel Johnson

32. Focus on the good.

“When you focus on the good, the good gets better.”

33. Winners gonna win.

“Winners make a habit of manufacturing their own positive expectations in advance of the event.” — Brian Tracy

34. Stay positive over anything else.

“Positive anything is better than negative nothing.” — Elbert Hubbard

35. Live to make you and others happy.

“When someone does something good, applaud! You will make two people happy.” — Samuel Goldwyn

36. Be a good leader and follow good leaders.

“You learn far more from negative leadership than from positive leadership, because you learn how not to do it, and therefore, you learn how to do it.” — Norman Schwarzkopf

37. Replace negative thoughts with wonderful ones.

“Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” — Willie Nelson

38. You have to have the right perspective.

“There is a sense that things if you keep positive and optimistic about what can be done, do work out.” — Hillary Clinton

39. Think of your strategy first.

“The way positive reinforcement is carried out is more important than the amount.” — B.F. Skinner

40. The best kind of people are kind people.

“My optimism wears heavy boots and is loud.” — Henry Rollins

Hayley Small is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.