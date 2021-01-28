Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 29, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

There is a lot going on in the day's astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

The Moon will spend the day in Leo.

The Moon in Leo is about courage, standing up for yourself, and doing so in a way that attracts attention.

Friday is a great day for planning a special beauty routine or taking extra time on your appearance.

While the Moon is in Leo you will want to look your best to take advantage of this wonderful energy.

The Moon will square Mercury in Aquarius which can promote complications in communication.

Mercury is preparing to retrograde this week, so be sensitive to what is said and get clarification when things feel confusing.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 29 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign, ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are a natural defender of the people.

Your personality is unwavering.

You approach problems with logic and reason, although you are inherently sensitive.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American talk show host, actress, and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, American actor, Tom Selleck, and singer and songwriter Adam Lambert.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to creativity and friendship sectors. It can be hard to truly say how you feel in words so maybe photos or visual cues can help. When you're trying to be expressive or get a point across trying to use low-key ways of doing so. We live in a world where people read so much more into an image. And, you're always looking for things that incite curiosity and wonder. Why not try a meme or use metaphor when describing how you feel. It can be one of the easiest ways to get your point across.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to the family and working relationship sector. It always seems that you have to choose how to divide your time. Of course, your heart may prefer to be with your family and at home instead of at work. But, you've got a lot of responsibilities to manage, and duty calls. You may need to pull back on other areas of your life where time is wasted so you can have the right balance in your personal and professional life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to communication and learning sectors - your strongest attributes. It can be hard to learn if you're not taking the time to listen. You may struggle with both right now as there are so many things you have a desire to understand. Call time out if you have to. Be willing to pause and review what you've missed. Life isn't a race to the finish line. There's no reason for you to jump ahead unless you have to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to money and shared resource sectors. Try not to be competitive or jealous about what other people have. Chances are the grass isn't greener on the other side. You may think that someone has more than you do or even something that you need, but the truth is that you may actually have enough but not a true understanding of how to manage your wealth well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to your identity and commitment sectors, both of these areas of your life can feel like they are being overhauled. With so many planets opposing the Moon, you can feel pulled in a new direction, but you will need to figure out to what expense. This is a good time to measure your choices and to decide what you want to do first. Mercury will soon be retrograde, so this is a great time to review what you enjoyed in the past and may want to revive it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to hidden enemies and your daily duties sectors. People can be undercutting and undermining without even realizing it. They can rob you of your time and energy when you aren't paying attention to how much attention you've given away. This is a good time to look at the things in your life that drain you of your energy. You may not realize how much so until you slowly start to distance yourself from those situations, and begin to get it back again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to friendships and your creativity sectors. Surround yourself with people who fuel your energy and foster your more inventive side. Even people who are challenging at times or come from completely different walks of life from you can be forces of good in your artistic expression. You may find that you're able to get more done when you're around the right type of crowd.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to your social status and your authority figure sectors. You might be bumping heads with people who think that they know what is best for you but don't see the big picture. At the end of the day, you have to decide what you need to feel like you're where you are meant to be. You may still gain some invaluable insight from listening to your critics and seeing things from their point of view.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to your death and communication sectors. Not everyone is comfortable with the idea of death but it's still a part of the life journey you and everyone else will take one day. How you want your affairs to be managed is best handled by you when you're able to do so. This can be a good day to talk about creating a will and to think about after-life matters.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to partnerships and your money sectors. Even the best relationships struggle with financial problems, and when you find yourself bumping heads with people you care about it hurts even worse than with an enemy. You may be at odds right now, and you may not even know why. What might be the motives or expectations of this situation? How might this problem resolve peacefully?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to hidden enemies and your identity sectors. When you feel like the world misunderstands you, it can shake your feelings down to your core. You may not have an idea of how to rebuild what you're feeling. But, the best place to start is to see who it is you want to be, and figuring out how you can get there.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Leo Moon opposes Mercury in Aquarius bringing your attention to work and your hidden enemies sectors. At work, there can be situations or even responsibilities that seem to make it hard for you to be as productive as you'd like. You may be wrestling with your current workflow and seeing little results. Stop and look at what is hindering your project or you from finishing. You may find your biggest obstacle easily as it's manifesting and creating problems for you.

