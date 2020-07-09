It's time for another riveting article about one of the greatest zodiac signs known to man.

That's right, your favorite Gemini is here today to discuss the many qualities of life and the crowd a Gem would be attracted to.

Gemini zodiac signs are people born from May 20- June 20.

Geminis are picky when it comes to what they find beautiful, it's just as simple as that.

What do Geminis find attractive?

You might think Gemini zodiac signs find external beauty attractive, but the Twins are looking for a person who is good looking inside and out.

With their ruling planet being Mercury, known as the planet of communication, the Twins have just the right tricks up their sleeves to think fast in any situation.

A Gemini will always mention their sign or anything that has to do with astrology because we love to talk!

Our conversations will never bore the crowd, though, which is why someone who can stimulate our mind and keep up is most attractive to this air sign.

Because of being in the third house— otherwise known as the House of Communication, those born under this sign are chatterboxes full of useful information, which is why they can not be talking.

There is so much knowledge to know with so little time!

Having a positive mutable means Gemini's can easily adapt to their surroundings and the people in it.

Once we begin to pick up a sense of who you are and what you're interested in, we will extract data from our minds as well as take on a bit of your personality to make you feel like we are interested as well as relatable.

Gemini's are the first air signs of the element, so they are attracted to a person's mind.

Geminis are able to swiftly transition from person to person, scene to scene gives us a clear sense of who we are as a zodiac sign.

We love exploring the world and meeting new people, floating effortlessly through the wind.

With the many personalities and attributes we have, Gemini's are always on the hunt for people and places that are identical to their own selves.

Let's see what things might attract a Gemini into becoming a part of your world.

Here's what Geminis find most attractive:

Gemini is attracted to personality.

Geminis love people who are witty and fun.

If you are wondering whether or not Gemini's are the kind of friends who will settle on going to the same restaurant every weekend, you are absolutely wrong.

We are the kind of people who are fueled by fun, exhilarating activities with people who know how to have fun! This doesn't necessarily mean we want to jump out of a plane every now and then,

but Gemini's know that there is much more to life than what they are currently experiencing.

Because of our sarcastic nature, we love being around people who can channel the same sense of humor and sarcasm, It makes conversations easier to bear!

Geminis are attracted to the way you think.

Geminis are impressed by intellect.

You don't need to be a mathematician or mad scientist to join the Gemini group.

As much as we love sharing information with everyone, we also love learning new things.

Whether that be a new baking recipe or even your latest alien conspiracy theory, Gemini's are suckers for knowing all of the hot topics!

Not every conversation has to be a lighthearted debate, however.

We love being able to sit down with people who are able to keep up with serious topics like social issues and political debates.

Instead of tearing you down for your beliefs, a Gemini will try to understand every end of the spectrum.

Geminis are most attracted to people who are evolving.

Geminis love conversations about astrology.

I have to admit before I knew as much as I do now about astrology, I didn't really explore the complex topic.

As soon as I figured out my exact time of birth, I immediately searched for my natal chart and began dissecting each section.

The results were spot on to who I am as a person, and now I can't stop sharing the news!

If you ever want to see a Gemini's eyes light up, tell them about your sign and read your natal chart to them.

This is a fun and interesting way to get to know the people in your life as well as someone you just met at the bar.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationship, and spirituality topics.