How Uranus In Taurus Direct Affects Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting January 14, 2021

Uranus retrograde started on August 15, 2020 and will turn direct starting January 14, 2021.

This means that all of our collective repressed urges will be released.

How will Uranus in Taurus direct affect your zodiac sign's horoscope?

Uranus rules Aquarius and is the god of the sky and known in astrology as the “Awakener”.

This planet weathers our lives representing change and sudden revolutions.

At its best, Uranus is intuitive, innovative, and progressive.

At its worst, Uranus is impulsive and rash.

Of course, there is more than just the two extremes, the main takeaway is that Uranus rules over change, often sudden change.

While Uranus was in retrograde these past months, these urges and impulses for change may have felt repressed, overthought, or hesitant.

Now that Uranus is direct again, these urges can be set free, more based on gut instinct.

Of course, many factors can be at play when making a big, potentially life-changing, decision, but that’s what the past 5 months were for.

The contemplation and hesitation are done with, now is the time for the leap of faith.

Taurus is an earth sign and affects the tangible, the material, the physical in our lives.

Particularly, when a planet is in Taurus, money is affected. Uranus being in Taurus predicts change in financial matters.

This could mean a lot of things, individually or collectively, it just means change.

This change will be sudden, potentially radical, but don’t panic.

Ultimately, Uranus shakes things up so that we can move forward in a better direction even if the change itself is jolting.

You may feel Uranus’ effects personally or maybe you see them on the more global scale.

After all, Uranus’ long years tend to affect people generationally.

Read on to learn how Uranus going direct will affect your zodiac sign, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as a cardinal sign, you to tend to welcome the new.

However, be careful your fiery reactions don’t get too out of control when you discover what changes are being brought into your life.

You are a leader, Aries, so you will be able to incite the change that you want to see.

Just make sure you give yourself time to look inwards at your priorities and methods so that you can be productive rather than reactionary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your much loved security may feel a bit shaken.

Just remember that Uranus is in your constellation.

Work with the energies rather than resist the change into the unknown.

You are methodical and smart, you can persevere through whatever is thrown at you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may feel a little out of your element, literally, with these earthy vibrations juxtaposed with your airy nature.

However, your mutable modality and air element work well with Uranus’ urge for change.

Roll with the punches as they come, even if your abstract values contradict the material subjects at play.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may feel strongly affected by the drastic changes that are to come.

Use your passion to your advantage rather than your detriment.

Make what you wish would be, become reality.

You can wallow in your emotions, or you can let them drive you and lean into the changes.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, now is the time to use your booming voice and magic charisma.

Changes are a-coming, and they’re big ones.

Take charge and make it a positive change by using your powers of persuasion.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Meticulous Virgo, although you thrive in stability, you can navigate change like a boss because of your problem solving skills and mutability.

The changes coming into your life may be intimidating, but they’re nothing you can’t handle if you put your mind towards finding a new, better normal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, despite your airy exploration, change can jostle you because of the imbalance it tends to bring.

But this just gives you a new project to find a new balance.

As things go out of whack, think of how you can use your people skills to bring back harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, volatile change that disrupts your life can really put you in a mood.

Use this disruption and the emotions you feel around it to spring into action.

Remember that it is okay to ask for help when things seem too big to take on by yourself.

Think of it as teaming up rather than admitting defeat. You know nothing can defeat you, scrappy Scorpio.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, these sudden changes that Uranus is bringing feel like another adventure for you.

Your intelligence and courage are even more valuable than ever as these changes are going to be on quite a large scale and they will bring about equally large obstacles.

You’ve got this, Sagittarius, no matter what surprises you may face.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, put your logic hat on—as if you ever take it off.

The changes that Uranus is evoking are in your earthly realm and could use your earthy mind to bring them into stability.

Don’t get too frustrated by the disruption, it will all be for the better in the long run.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are ruled by Uranus, so its abrupt, revolutionary energies are nothing new to you.

Progress and change are your best friends.

After the energies of Uranus’ retrograde may have made you feel stifled or frustrated, now is the time to release yourself onto the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, change may not intimidate you, but it can certainly jolt you.

When it comes to big changes, like the ones that Uranus promises, use your grand imagination to picture how you’d like things to be.

Don’t stop there, you have to put your ideals into practice. You’ve got to take action to bring your ideas into reality.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.