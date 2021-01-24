Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 25, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 25, 2021.

Get out your planners because Monday is about planning your time effectively.

It's always good to know what you have to do and to do it well.

The Moon will be in dynamic Gemini to enter sweet Cancer where it rules.

The numerology of the day will be a Life Path 4, the Manager.

In the tarot, the number 4 is associated with the Emperor tarot card.

The Emperor is part of the Major Arcana deck, and it signals to claim your personal power and to use it for action.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, January 25, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Chariot

Hang in there. Times are tough, but you are tougher. You know that this situation won't last for long.

So, decide that no matter what it takes your endurance will withstand this trial.

Even if you just show up, that's a start. Things always seem bleak when you're in the thick of it.

But, the next thing you know, a twist of fate can have you realizing a sweet victory.

You don't want to miss out on that, do you?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ace of Cups

You've got this. Your idea of what an expert is and someone else's idea of expertise are two different things.

You might be comparing yourself to people with more experience than you have.

But, people may see your life experiences, thoughts, and ideas as amazingly strong too because they have none.

So, when you're thinking about starting something don't judge your level of ability.

There are certain things that you can learn as you go. But, if you're ready to start, then that's enough.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

King of Pentacles

Make a name for yourself. It takes time and patience to become the type of leader you want to be.

But you can do this, even if that means getting some support. Find a coach.

Get a friend to be a mentor to you or to hold you accountable.

Write down your dreams and set your mind for them. This could be your ticket to your own business, right? Don't let your insecurity talk you out of it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Star

Ask for what you want. Have faith. The darkest hour is really scary, but this is when you're really ready to hold the hand of the universe and let go of control.

You may not think that there is any hope, but what you don't see behind all this fear are the workings of the universe helping you to give birth to something amazingly beautiful in your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ten of Cups

There are people who have your back, so don't be afraid.

You have been learning to let go of people who are toxic and when you let yourself be surrounded by good people, you can let your guards down and be yourself. It's such a beautiful thing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Seven of Swords

You have to just do what you know is right, even if it's hard.

Sometimes people say one thing and do another, then you're met with this conflict - do you call them out or say nothing.

That depends. What do you think that you want to do?

Do you think it's going to be helpful to argue when you know that you're only going to be lied to? If you think it's a dead-end conversation, why bother? Walk away.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Three of Cups

Create things. Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and if you have a bunch of single friends why not plan to be the cupid in their life.

Bake cookies. Make little cute art things that you can gift and share.

Take time this weekend to let your creativity express itself.

You can have a wonderful day full of fun, and then make people you love smile.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

King of Cups

Happiness is a choice. Be yourself. You may have been hurt recently, but this isn't a reason to pull back from the world.

Nurse yourself to healing, but don't build up a bunch of walls that keep people out.

You want to share your heart and spirit with others, then stay that person.

You should never allow a negative person to be the reason why you stopped letting yourself shine.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The High Priestess

There are plenty of reasons why. You may not know or understand all that is involved with this particular situation, but you don't have to.

The world is full of mystery, and even though you're interested in knowing, digging for more information is going to not get you too far.

There's a reason why people keep secrets, and you have them too. If it's not meant for you to know, stop probbing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Eight of Wands

No one said it was going to be easy. When the window of opportunity opens up and you rush to get your turn, waste can happen.

You have to realize that mistakes can take place when you're in a big hurry. Is this really time-sensitive? Or are you acting in fear?

Ask yourself what does it matter if it takes a little more time to get done.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun

Believe in yourself. Little things add up to big gains for you, and so when you feel like nothing is going right and you can't seem to do anything that you wanted, be your own cheerleader.

Give yourself a pep talk. Cheer yourself on. Things can be hard but you will get where you need to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Four of Wands

Manage your time; don't let life manage you.

Everything is going to come together nicely. Try not to worry yourself too much.

You're going to be happy and people will be so proud of you.

Even if things are a bit chaotic right now, it's just for a short time.

The clouds will separate and things will adjust.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.