The Ultimate Aquarius Compatibility Guide — And If Your Zodiac Sign Is A Match For These Off-Beat Humanitarians

Your guide to the mysterious Aquarius in your life.

When it comes to the ruthless world of dating, it turns out that understanding your zodiac compatibility can really help you find the one. And that's especially the case with the Aquarius sign.

Aquarius needs a person they can mentally connect with. Your average shallow date, the one who is only into looks, just won't cut it, especially with someone with high relationship expectations like an Aquarius.

An Aquarius woman's heart is full of love that she gives back to the world through charity or taking on a cause. But on the flip side, Aquarius can be so cool-headed that she's emotionally detached.

According to Aquarius compatibility, she just wants an independent man that not only marches to their own drum, but can keep up with hers.

The problem is if you need someone to hold your hand, she isn't the one. The Aquarius zodiac sign has trouble letting her guard down and can be unpredictable. The good news is that she can be extremely adventurous and open-minded enough to be down for almost anything in the bedroom.

She's one of the only zodiac signs in astrology that will focus on your needs and listen to what you have to say. She always knows what to say to lift your spirits, and she wants to connect with you on a deeper level.

Someone with an Aquarius personality may seem cold and distant, but if you prove you're genuine and pass their mental tests, you're guaranteed to win their hearts.

So, how do you know that you and Aquarius will feel sparks when you're together? Here's what you need to know about Aquarius compatibility.

Which zodiac signs are most and lease compatibile with Aquarius?

Aquarius is most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius, and Aries.

Aquarius can be very eccentric, so they need people who are willing to let them be themselves. They need people who are open to intellectual ideas.

Okay, so maybe Aquarius isn't the easiest sign to get along with. Often misunderstood, they need signs that are willing to take an active interest in genuinely getting to know them.

Taurus and Scorpio signs are least compatible with Aquarius and will send them running.

Scorpio is way too emotionally intense. Prone to jealousy, Scorpio may try to manipulate Aquarius and it won't end well. Taurus, on the other hand, is slow moving, AND Aquarius unpredictability will end up annoying Taurus. Plus, Taurus is much too dull for Aquarius taste.

Just because you're not compatible romantically, it doesn't stop your sexual compatibility. Aquarius and Scorpio may be opposites, but the sexual chemistry is amazing between them, while in the romance department they're lacking.

With Aquarius, there is plenty of passion and sensuality. But the extremeness in Scorpio actually works wonders in the bedroom. Together, they're free to explore their sexuality.

What does the Aquarius sign need in a relationship?

Aquarius need mental stimulation and freedom. Before you can get into an Aquarius' heart, you have to convince her that you are the best and smartest person she could choose. She isn't into all that lovey-dovey stuff, and needs you to be understanding and willing to think.

Being untrusting is definitely not a good look. She has to be free to do what she wants, when she wants, and for you to trust that she will always come back to you.

What does Aquarius give in a relationship that other zodiac signs don't?

Aquarius thinks carefully before they do anything. This means if they've chosen you, you are an ideal partner because they won't settle for anything less.

This also means they will be wholly committed to you. They will dedicate themselves to learning everything you like and keeping you happy.

When and where is someone with an Aquarius personality most likely to find love?

The best way to meet an Aquarius is to frequent their typical haunts like a library, bookstore, an internet cafe or club.

Aquarius is more likely to take an interest in you if you're around their favorite places. If you pick up an interesting book, you're likely to catch their eye and start a great conversation.

Aquarius won't find their best love match just anywhere. For example, Aquarians are really chill about most things, but they don't like dealing with financial issues. Meeting them in a bank is a big no-no. They also can't stand disharmony and pushy people. Public transportation isn't an ideal meeting place because they're on-the-go.

Aquarius is thoughtful, especially when it comes to romance and relationships. So, the best time for Aquarius to look for love is when they feel ready and confident in themselves.

You have to love yourself first before you can love anyone else. Once you carry on being confident, free love will come for you.

What makes Aquarius so irresistible?

Aquarius may seem like she can be distant, but she's surprisingly straightforward. She will let you know what she likes and how she likes it.

She's always upbeat and can make anything a blast, like taking you on unexpected mini-adventures. You can find her doing anything from enjoying a hike to joining a fun painting class.

Unfortunately, there are a few downsides. She can be so unpredictable that it seems like she's "out there," in a "she may actually be kind of crazy" way. It can turn other people off, making her easily misunderstood.

How can you make your Aquarius woman happy in your relationship?

Aquarius is very easy-going. For her to be truly happy in a relationship, you have to try to connect with her emotionally.

Be considerate of her and her need for space, and definitely don't try to make her conform. Appreciate her crazy!

How can you make Aquarius fall in love?

Aquarius isn't into material goods. They like it, but it won't win you their hearts.

They have to feel comfortable around you, and know that you will always be there to support them. You have to take them out to a place where they can take a break from everything and relax with no distractions.

If you can accept their eccentricity, they'll fall for you — hard.

