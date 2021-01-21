Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 22, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 22, 2021.

What do you need to get done before the weekend is here?

Take initiative in a key area of your life on Friday.

There's certainly so much to do, and if you want to enjoy the weekend you have universal support.

In the tarot, the Moon in Taurus continues to emphasize structure and following what has already been established.

The Hierophant reminds us to play by the rules and to respect the natural order of life as it stands, even as you seek to change it.

In numerology, we are pointed toward personal discipline and self-mastery as the numerology of the day comes with a Life Path 1 energy, which is also known as the Leader.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, January 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

Catch your breath. Things have been beyond hectic for you. And, you need time to review life while things are fresh in your mind.

Your days have been going so fast like a blur. So, why not stop adding things to your stack and take a stop for a while.

You won't lose momentum. Being rested will do you good. You may have more energy, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Page of Pentacles

You're getting better at this. When you first started out, things felt so strange and new.

You didn't feel confident and there was really no way to know if you'd do well or not.

But, now that you are able to see confidently, how well you are doing, aren't you glad you didn't give up? This is time for celebration.

Enjoy your accomplishments. You have done well for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Five of Swords, Reversed

Finally, the tough times are over. This is a big deal.

That matter is finally behind you and now that you're dealing with other problems you can see clearly that things are evolving.

You're moving in the right direction. You don't have to keep checking behind. yourself to see if something will come up to be your undoing.

This is so good for you. You earned this!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Knight of Cups, Reversed

Lead with logic and reason. Sometimes you have to go with your heart, but this time is not one of those moments.

Look at the facts. Be meticulous. Assume nothing. Leave no stone unturned.

You need to be diligent so that what you decide not only makes sense emotionally but it also looks good on paper.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

King of Swords

Stop arguing with fools. They don't know what they are saying.

Each time you post online and someone has something negative to say it's their joy to bring you down.

So, dismiss them. Just don't engage. You don't have to. You're wasting time and energy.

Giving someone like that another second of your life is not worth it. Block them if you must.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Seven of Swords, Reversed

Worry less. Worrying will get you nowhere. You know this but when you lay your head down at night it still happens.

This means you haven't really put the situation into the hands of the universe.

If you're struggling, talk to someone. It can really help to have a loving person listen to your concerns and help you to resolve them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ace of Swords

Put first things first. Priorities are important, and when you try to balance the world's needs and it offsets your own, things get crazy, don't they?

So, you have to start to reclaim your power. There's no way around it.

You can make temporary sacrifices, but permanent ones that cause you harm, don't even go there.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Emperor, Reversed

You don't have to be strong to be powerful. There are times when a fight is simply not needed.

Silence can be the biggest argument that you use to win something over in your favor.

You may feel like you have to speak up, but would detachment be best?

These are things that you must weigh carefully. Consider your options and then look at the big picture.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun

Good things come to those who wait and also to those who don't.

You don't have to do things the way that you always did them.

You may have a new idea or approach, so try them. You might fail, but so what?

You may feel like a failure if you never take a chance and give your idea a chance.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Six of Cups, Reversed

You don't have to give your love to undeserving people.

When you're trying to show love or give love to people, they may not be ready to take it. So, they push you away instead and cause you to wonder why.

It's not going to make sense, but that's OK. Don't give up your power to try to make things right.

You can reserve for those who appreciate you the way that you deserve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Eight of Swords, Reversed

Power can be misused, so be wise about your efforts.

You know what it feels like when someone takes what you said or did and twists it against you or a situation.

So, even though you could exert strength to win a battle, maybe you feel like it's not a good idea. If that's the case, choose not to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Five of Cups

Crazy times ahead. Life is always changing and even though you expected it, you may not like it.

It's no prize to be told to embrace change when you just want one day to stay the same.

So, plan out your weekend and see if you can just schedule a good, old boring day.

One where you don't have to be anywhere. You can relax and answer to no one.

