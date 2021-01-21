Love Horoscope For Friday, January 22, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, January 22.

Love changes things, but sometimes you need a crisis to make it important enough to do.

With Mars in Taurus, the energy of love remains dynamic and unpredictable at times.

And, when Mars communicates with Uranus, the planet of chaos, sparks fly and it opens our minds to things that we missed but should not have.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your money sector, and it speaks harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces.

The Moon represents your feelings, and Neptune can trigger a dreaminess that carries you away in a direction that is both surreal but also misunderstood.

You may find yourself thinking of new ways to make your life easier and this can start by removing barriers to your growth.

Neptune is in your hidden enemies sector. And, who doesn't have some?

Check stumbling blocks to see where you are getting snagged in the area of love, especially with people you've recently met or don't really know well..

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your identity sector, and it's a busy time for you.

The Moon will square Mercury in Aquarius so you may be consumed with work-related activities that seem to pull you away from love and romance.

While this may not fit in with your overall desires, there is a time and place for everything.

Sticking to a routine can be helpful to you at this time.

Especially when it feels like life is spiraling out of control and you need some time to breathe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your hidden enemy sector.

Emotionally, you may be picking up signals that give you a sense of empathy and understanding about people in general.

You may find it difficult to be the judge when you see situations outside of your control but are relatable.

This gives you a powerful opportunity to promote change, especially in times of conflict with people you love dearly, and those you don't like so much.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your friendship sector.

Some days you just want to be around sweet and caring people, and if you have a tribe of soft-natured friends, this is their time to shine in your life.

You learn from being around those who act charitably and give you their time without asking for things in return.

When the Moon squares Mercury in your house of shared responsibilities, getting together is hard to do, and you may not want to at all anyway. Texting can help to bridge the gap.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your social status and career sector.

Nurturing your work relationships is a smart thing to do under this energy.

As you never know where one may lead down the road.

If you have a crush on someone you met while on the job, things can be promising as Mercury in your romance sector opens the door to a conflict that shows if interest and possibility are there - or if it is not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your personal philosophy sector.

You've learned a thing or two about love and life, and these experiences have made you into who you are today.

You can be slightly obstinate and stubborn about your prior experiences, perhaps projecting them into relationships now, and this can be good - or bad - depending on how you look at it.

The Moon will harmonize with Neptune, which is in your sector of commitments.

So, a line in the sand can be drawn. You may discover that dealbreakers truly are worth putting your foot down for.

But, there can also be a time where you learn to accept things as not in your comfort zone, but that you can compromise after all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your shared resources sector.

Not all things are meant to be, and when come to a place where you are ready to end a situation a new one appears.

You may find that your relationships are driven toward change more than you had realized before.

The Moon guides this process along as it harmonizes with Neptune in Pisces fostering loss but also seeing this as an opportunity in the making.

When the Moon squares Mercury in Aquarius, the blinders can come off and you also can see things for what they are.

The truth can set you free, but be sure not to mince words. Say what you mean and leave it at that.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your commitment sector.

A past love or someone that you felt close to but didn't know why can come to mind, but this may not be reason enough to pick up the phone and give a call.

The Moon squares Mercury in Aquarius, and its energy doesn't encourage conflicting situations where prior power struggles strained your interaction with someone, especially if they are older.

If you feel tempted to reach out to call an X who you know has a temper or left you feeling less than, don't.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your daily duties sector.

You have a stubborn and determined mindset and there are lots of ways for you to apply this energy to your life.

From getting things done so that you have free time for family or a partner to clearing the calendar for a bit of romantic fun or a date, there's energy to spare if you use your time correctly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your creativity and romance sector, but what will make your heart glad?

With Mars and Uranus also conjunct in Taurus, you can create anything you want with a little bit of imagination.

But, aim for what is practical, since that may suit you best while Venus continues to be in your zodiac sign.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your home and family sector.

This is a great day for progress. There is still so much work to do but you may see the light at the end of the tunnel now.

Your ambition to make things better get a boost as the Moon squares Mercury in your sign.

Even critical thoughts can be a source of inspiration. You can learn from anything that comes your way today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends another day in Taurus, your communication sector.

You have a soft side that comes out naturally in everything you say and do, and you may find that you love to talk about nature, life, and beautiful things that bring joy and harmony into your day.

This is an inspiring time for love, so don't waste it. With Mars in your house of communication, you are inspiring, and with Mercury in your karmic sector, you can learn what not to do using the wisdom you've gained from the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.