Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 16, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 16, 2021.

In numerology, the day's energy is a Life Path 4, the Manager, and in astrology, the Sun is in work-oriented Capricorn.

We are at a stage of personal management. During times of change, you have to throw your hands up in the air and let go of what you can't control.

That doesn't mean that you are hopeless. You have been given the gift of will power. You can assert it in your life.

When the world around you is not meeting your needs or it feels like you don't understand the powers that be, you can still self-regulate.

On Saturday, our minds can tap into spiritual growth. The Moon is the symbol of the past, the mother, and our feelings.

The Moon spends the day in Pisces, and for this weekend we venture to go deep inside our subconscious and find out where we belong.

Like all things in the spiritual realm, there's no black and white. So, we must become familiar with the grays.

The Moon will cross over Neptune, the planet that rules Pisces, but this complicates our understanding.

We can become overly romantic and caught up with illusions that lead our goals in the wrong way.

It's important to stay practical. Like the Capricorn Sun and Life Path 4 ask us to do.

We are getting closer to exploring new truths.

So hang on tight. In a few days, Aquarius season begins and imagination can take flight during that time.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Star, Reversed

Life is full of surprises. Some of them are good and others don't feel great. The Star tarot card is associated with the sign of Aquarius, and in the tarot it means innovation.

It's the sharing of one's spiritual lessons. It's a sense of connection to the universe at large.

But, this reversed card means that you feel disappointed. Something that you thought would work out didn't go as planned.

You feel a sense of emptiness as a result. Like you missed out and it has caused you to question everything.

But this card also promises that once you have gone through the grieving process, you'll find a way to make good use of what you learned.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Two of Wands

The two in numerology means harmony, but not one that comes easily.

It's a sign of wrestling with the self, and to find a place of peace you have to come to terms with the self.

The Wands means a new beginning. So, you are standing at some sort of crossroads. There are two paths that you can choose from.

One path can be about pleasing others. The other path can lead you to please yourself.

The message is that both of these paths require you to feel at peace with your choice. What makes you feel at ease is the way to go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Judgement

The Judgement tarot card is about your thoughts. And, sometimes you can't lead yourself. You need help with adjustments to your mindset.

You may have hit a wall and it's time to work on whatever it is that holds you back. You may not even see the obstacle for what it is.

But by leaning on the feedback of a friend or trusted advisor, you can see what needs development and growth.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ten of Pentacles, Reversed

Families don't always get along. When times and when the Ten of Pentacles is in reverse this can indicate quarrels with others.

You may find it heartbreaking that people you know and care about hurt each other in the way that they do. Even unintentionally family can be backbiting and unsupportive.

This is a tough time, so call it what it is. You may be picking up the tension more than usual. It's a good time to take care of yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Four of Cups, Reversed

Stop feeling sorry for yourself. Regret is a terrible emotion. You can't go back and reverse what was already done.

You have to pick up the pieces and move on with your life. You may always feel like you could have done better but this also holds you back from the future.

In numerology, the four represents management. And, the cups are your emotions which must be managed.

This card is reversed, so there is light at the end of the tunnel. You are ready to stop looking back and start heading in a positive direction.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Six of Pentacles, Reversed

You need to tend to your own garden. It's wonderful to be a nurturing and giving person, but when you go all the time without a break it can be hard on your body and your mental health.

The numerology of six is a sign that someone needs mothering.

The pentacles are about currency, and time can be something to spend on yourself.

When in reversed you're being pointed in the direction of charity. If you've been giving so much that you are tired, then take time to rest and restore yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Page of Pentacles, Reversed

Restructure.

The Page of Pentacles is often striving to improve, but while in reverse, the opposite is taking place. Like the Page, you might not want to do anything at all. You may feel like giving up.

There are areas of your life that you've been neglecting, and if you don't do them they won't get finished on their own.

But what is the reason why? Perhaps you've lost interest and no longer wish to be involved in the things that you used to love. Knowing the reason can help you to change what isn't working.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

King of Swords, Reversed

Decision-making is rarely easy unless it's something you know you want with all your heart.

But the King of Swords reverses says that you're wrestling, and there's is some uncertainty about the future.

Perhaps you are going back and forth with compromise and you can't choose because your heart is not involved.

There's an old saying about choices. It says that if you're not all in then you're likely all out. Maybe being unsure means you ought to put things on hold or you should just not do it.

Try to listen more closely to your heart, and see if the passion is lost because it was never there in the first place.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Nine of Swords, Reversed

There's a lot of reasons to feel negative. The world has been going through a lot and you have strong opinions about it.

The number nine if this card is about people and the truth is humans are tough at times to understand.

The swords is about thinking, and perhaps you've been giving a lot of thought to your future and the way you want things to turn out.

But there can be people who depend on you or even those who have let you down, and it makes it hard to get things done the way that you want.

The thing is that your thoughts are what you can manage. And since it's a direct pipeline to your attitude, you can work on that so that no matter what's going on around you there is peace within.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

King of Wands

The King in the tarot is about leadership and how you rule yourself.

The wands is a sign of new beginnings, and so if you feel stuck in a rut you have to make some adjustments.

You are ultimately the one in charge of your life, and if you want a better future financially or emotionally you need to own that right with all of your heart. You may have let others gain more control over your life than you would have if life hadn't taken a turn during the pandemic. But, the year is still young and it's not too late to turn things around.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Three of Wands, Reversed

You had to try, and if it didn't work, then at least know you gave your dream a go. The three in numerology is about creative energy, and when this is paired with the wands, and in reversed, you may have tried to make something happen but it did not.

You have to go back to square one and decide if another try is worth it or if you prefer to go for a new goal.

There is no reason to feel guilty that it happened this way, but if it's over let learn and then move on.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Emperor, Reversed

The Emperor is a sign of strength, and when in reversed it can mean you feel like you've lost your personal power and you also don't think you have someone whom you can depend on.

The truth is that you will have moments where you must stand alone. These aren't easy times but when you get to the end of yourself that's where real strength begins.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.