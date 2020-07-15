How To Recognize Signs Of Spiritual Awakening In Your Life & What To Do About It

How to know if you are going through a spiritual awakening and what to do about it.

How do you know if you are experiencing a spiritual awakening? The signs of a spiritual awakenings can actually be pretty messy, so a lot of people don't actually know what is going on.

Here are some clues to help you see if you are going through one, and what to do about it.

You feel "stuck."

Usually, the first sign of a spiritual awakening is a "stuck" feeling. You may not know exactly what's going on, but you just feel like something is off.

Unfortunately, most people just stay in that feeling and don't change anything in their life. This is a big mistake.

When something feels "off," it's important you to listen to and trust yourself and make any necessary changes as soon as possible.

You outgrow people, places, jobs, and other elements of your life.

Maybe you felt content in your situation before. But as you grow spiritually, you will outgrow lots of things. Let that be OK! Keep growing and moving forward.

Many times, this will show up first as your job not feeling right for you anymore. Whatever it is you feel stuck with, look into that deeply and think of changes you can make to adjust to your new spiritual growth.

So many tend to stay at this spot forever and never take that as a sign to continue growing. They just complain about hating their circumstances, but never make the changes to accommodate their soul's growth.

That is the worst thing you can do for your soul!

You start to gravitate towards new people.

Another sign of spiritual growth is when you outgrow your friends. You may all of a sudden decide you can't stand a friend you've had for years. Or, you can no longer put up with their behavior and habits.

As you grow and raise up in consciousness, you usually have to change out some of the people in your life. Let this be OK, as well!

Don't torture yourself by surrounding yourself with people that don't feel right to you anymore. Start finding new people that resonate with where you are now.

Always take action on your intution.

Listening to and trusting your intuition is vital in this process. As you become conscious of something, the worst thing you can do is ignore it. Listen to what you're feeling and always take action on that feeling.

Forward movement is the only way to secure spiritual growth. "Just knowing" doesn't change the circumstances — you must actually live through your actions, especially in the midst of a spiritual awakening.

Spiritual growth can be hard.

We often need to make difficult choices along the way, but it's always worth it.

Outgrowing circumstances and people can be painful, but staying where you no longer fit cause even worse emotional issues.

You may start to justify your bad circumstances, place blame, or numb yourself in order to feel OK with a situation you shouldn't be OK with.

Don't justify or muddle your way through these painful feelings. Change your circumstances to fit your growth!

Accept that you're leveling up.

Look at your spiritual awakening as a graduation of sorts. You have to outgrow things in order to grow. This is actually exciting! So, focus on the growth — not what or who you have to leave behind.

Spiritual growth is different for everyone; there's no "one size fits all" option. We are all at different points on our personal journey.

Most importantly, you must listen to your soul and recognize when something feels wrong. Look at any areas of your life that you have outgrown, and work on changes so you can move on.

Spiritual growth often comes with a big life change or challenge.

Sometimes, it may feel like your world is falling apart. In reality, your life is just being restructured for your new level of awareness.

Always look deeper into all situations. The worst things that happen to us very often end up being the best thing that could have happened because they cause the most growth.

So, look at every challenge as an opportunity for growth! Don't fight change, it only holds back your growth.

Make those hard choices, so you can cement your growth and not stay stuck in limbo forever!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Kristine Carlson is a psychic medium, advanced soul realignment practitioner, life coach, and author. You can get a convenient, personal email reading, clearing, or personal coaching from Kristine on her website