Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 12, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

Change is upon us, and it comes to lots of earth energy due to planets building in the sign of Capricorn.

The Moon is in Capricorn and then just after midnight it will conjunct with the Sun in the same sign.

When the Moon and Sun align it creates a New Moon which means we are approaching a new lunar cycle.

With this energy comes the ability to start something new.

Before the big reset, be sure to finish what you can today.

Don't wait for tomorrow to tie up lose ends.

The New Moon arrives on January 13, and it's a big day. So, don't squander time.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 12 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are bold. You don't try to pretend to be someone you are not.

You love to make things work.

You enjoy the challenge of hard work.

Famous Capricorns who share your birthday include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, singer and songwriter Zayn Malik, and talk personality Howard Stern.

You are most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of work and career.

So, Aries hit the reset button in an area of your career. With one day left before the new moon, you have little time to waste. Instead of casting your net wide

Be less open and more selective with the projects you accept. Do what you know is the best use of your time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning.

Taurus, pick a subject to study and master. The winter months may be keeping you at home more than usual, so now is the perfect time to sign up for an online course. You'll have great success this winter.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources.

Gemini, base your success and growth not so much on what you can accomplish on your own but on what is possible collectively. You may not be able to do everything by yourself anyway.

Teaming up with others is more powerful for you now. you will be surprised at how powerful group effort can be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

Cancer, partnerships are essential. you were never meant to. go it alone. Friends can help you to think or see life in new ways. Be open to listen and slow to judge.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties.

Leo, you are your actions. Create the life you want to live by focusing on strong habits built by a routine. You can start small, but

some changes are tough to do without an accountability partner.

If you need a mentor, a therapist, or a friend to help you to do what you promised you'd do, then ask for their support.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of creativity.

Virgo, create things. It feels good to make something. When you have something tangible that shows proof of how you spent your time it gives you a sense of

accomplishment. Aim to do one physical thing that results in a finished project you can see. Cooking, making a craft or even baking can be fun to try,

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of home, and the family.

Libra, your loved ones need you to be fully present. Time is not always on your side.

Make plans and don't break them. Be there when you can schedule it in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

Scorpio, now is a good time to speak candidly about your hopes, dreams or fears. Things can be worked out with time and effort.

Even if your message isn't popular with others, it's still your right to share it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of money and personal property.

Sagittarius, make an investment that you feel confident about. Risk-taking isn't favorable now. So follow logic and let hunches be vetted with concrete facts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of identity.

Capricorn, being your own person takes significant bravery. You aren't here to win a popularity contest anyway.

Do you and be you. It's an honest way to live.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of the past.

Aquarius, life is too short to allow bad friendships to fester. You have changes you want to make in your life, but if you don't stop negativity, it will be even harder to feel good while pursuing your dreams. Some things are best going it alone.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

Pisces, tough choices are for forecasted.

From money decisions to what needs to be done to improve your career, there are life changes on the table.

Try not to run from your problems now. Look at them head-on.

