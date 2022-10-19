What It Means If You Have A Grand Earth Trine In Your Natal Chart

Astrology defines a grand trine as three planets aligned in perfect triangular harmony.

Each maintains the same distance from the other (120 degrees), creating a sense of balance in one’s life.

Zodiac signs that make up the grand earth trine

A grand trine in earth includes the earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

These zodiac signs typically don't like the idea of change and may prefer the comfortability of security; however, this is what will hold you back from reaching your potential and moving forward.

The grand earth trine will allow you the opportunity to manage these qualities and refuse to let them prevent your growth.

This will assist you in becoming more persistent and able to achieve your goals. Once you set your mind on something, anything’s possible.

Taurus

Known for the qualities of being reliable and practical, a Taurus in the grand earth trine will allow you the opportunity to feel an overwhelming sense of calmness which will lead you to make more decisive choices.

You will feel comfortable in your actions and will begin to feel more certain of yourself, as you will find these choices to work well in your favor.

Virgo

Your eye for detail will come in very handy as you may catch things that others may overlook and be rewarded for it.

You will notice your life feeling more methodical as you prepare to create more structured routines in your everyday life.

This is what will allow good people to enter your life and open you to many opportunities.

Capricorn

Known for the qualities of being practical and serious, Capricorn sparks inspiration and interest in new things in your life.

You find bliss in creating lifestyle routines and more structure in your life as well. Small steps towards better life management will be essential for your everyday growth and success.

Pros and cons of the grand trine in earth

Earth signs are known for being masters of stability. Those with the natal grand earth trine are therefore very grounded and practical.

They are those people who always seem to have it together no matter how chaotic their surroundings.

However, the grand earth trine can sometimes lead too much with logic and seem unemotional. This can cause them to appear standoffish and cold.

Though they're incredibly loyal, this can sometimes be a drawback as they don't make new connections easily.

