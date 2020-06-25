85 Famous Celebrities & Their Zodiac Sign Personality Traits, Per Astrology

Who knows? Maybe you have star potential, too!

Have you ever felt an odd connection to a celebrity and wondered why?

Well, maybe it’s because you share the same astrological zodiac sign and are connected on some cosmic level that you’re unaware of.

Perhaps you’ve seen a recent news story about how a celebrity handled a scandal and thought, “Wow. I’d handle that situation exactly the same way!” or merely seen a celebrity wearing something extremely close to your sense of style gave you a sense of connection.

Perhaps these things aren’t mere coincidences. Maybe you’re actually connected to some of these celebrities by horoscope traits and synergy! According to astrology, we are all connected in the universe, some just closer than others.

Science has affirmed that all humans are all made up of stardust, so why not Hollywood star dust? We can dream, right?

Our personalities, to some degree or another, are actually written in the stars (See what I did there? Astrology puns are fun).

For example, people under the Leo zodiac sign tend to have the most star potential because they are natural born leaders who thrive being the center of attention. Plus, while normally being stubborn is seen as a weakness, when it comes to Leo’s, their stubbornness tends to mean success (especially in stardom).

The Leo’s stubbornness makes them resilient against obstacles and challenges, allowing them to make it to the top of their careers despite any curve balls thrown their way.

This is evident in one of the celebrities who made our list of “famous Leos”, Barack Obama, the FIRST African American president of the United States (such a HUGE accomplishment).

Whether we want to admit it or not, we are all influenced to some degree or another by celebrities. We all want to find connections to the people we admire or think are talented.

But, according to astrology, our personality traits already uniquely position us for greatness (just like it did for the celebrities you admire).

So, maybe studying the people in your zodiac sign will help you to emulate those personality traits within yourselves.

Maybe, it’s not always as simple as trying to find connections to people we admire though. Maybe there really are connections!

Maybe you’re actually connected by astrology to some of these celebrities. It’s time to find out for sure!

From the Ram to the Fish in astrology, find celebrities that match your zodiac Sun sign. Check out some of the celebrities that share your zodiac sign below.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) — Emma Watson

Emma Watson was born on April 15th. I’ve always felt an odd connection to Emma Watson, and now I know why: we’re both Aries girls (she actually has the same birthday as me, who knew?). Given the fact that Emma is such a determined, confident, passionate and honest young woman; I should have known all along.

Other Famous Aries Celebrities:

Elton John, March 25th

Robert Downey Jr., April 4th

Hugh Heffner, April 9th

​Joan Crawford, March 23rd

Jackie Chan, April 7th

Lady Gaga, March 28th

Heath Ledger, April 4th

Eddie Murphy, April 3rd

Reese Witherspoon

Mariah Carey

Jennifer Garner

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) — George Clooney

​George Clooney was born on May 6th. The Taurus is powerful, reliable and romantic. All of which emanate from celebrity hunk, George Clooney. According to People, Clooney recently whisked his wife, Amal Clooney, away for the weekend just to celebrate her birthday. That’s pretty romantic, in my opinion, especially with eight month old twin babies at home.

Other Famous Taurus Celebrities:

Tina Fey, May 18th

Billy Joel, May 9th

Adele, May 5th

Dwayne Johnson, May 2nd

​Audrey Hepburn, May 4th

Al Pacino, April 25th

Katherine Hepburn, May 12th

Jack Nicholson, April 22nd

Stevie Wonder, May 13th

Penélope Cruz, April 28th

Um Thurman, April 29th​

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) — Johnny Depp

​Johnny Depp was born on June 9th. Gemini’s tend to be incredibly adaptable, which, let’s be honest, describes Johnny Depp’s acting style to a T. Depp has played a plethora of incredibly divorce roles over his career from Edward Scissorhands and Captain Jack Sparrow to his more “out there” roles like The Mad Hatter in Alice and Wonderland or Sweeny Todd; he seems to easily adapt to any and all roles with ease.

Other Famous Gemini Celebrities:

Angelina Jolie, June 4th

Marylyn Monroe, June 1st

Naomi Campbell, May 22nd

​Morgan Freeman, June 1st

Natalie Portman, June 9th

Paul McCartney, June 18th

Clint Eastwood, May 31st

Nicole Kidman, June 20th

Judy Garland, June 10th

Michael J. Fox, June 9th

Vincent Price, May 27th

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) — Ariana Grande

​Ariana Grande was born on June 26th. Cancer’s are known for being emotional, sensitive and easily attached to the people around them. Considering the fact that Ariana Grande has matching crescent moon tattoos with one of her close friends (according to Body Art Guru’s website), these characteristics all seem to describe our Cancer celebrity very well.

Other Famous Cancer Celebrities:

Selena Gomez, July 22

Lele Pons, June 25th

Lionel Messi, June 24th

​Tom Hanks, July 9th

Princess Diana, July 1st

Robin Williams, July 21st

Vin Diesl, July 18th

Meryl Streep, June 22nd

Kathy Bates, June 28th

Pamela Anderson, July 1st

Jessica Simpson, July 10th

Lindsey Lohan, July 2nd

LEO (July 23 – August 22) — Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis was born on August 14th. One of the Leo’s biggest strengths is their humorous personality, which Mila Kunis certainly exhibits. I honestly can’t think of anything I’ve seen her in where she isn’t hysterical.

Other Famous Leo Celebrities:

Jennifer Lopez, July 24th

Sandra Bullock, July 26th

Barack Obama, August 4th

Daniel Radcliffe, July 23rd​

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22) — Cameron Diaz

​Cameron Diaz was born on August 30th, so she's a Virgo. One of the biggest strengths of the Virgo is their methodical approach to life. Cameron Diaz displays this attribute in her romantic life by having only been married once and having waited until she was 41 to do so.

According to USA Today, Diaz discussed her decision to wait saying, “I had boyfriends before. And there’s a really, really distinct difference between husbands and boyfriends.” For Diaz (and many other Virgo’s like her) relationships have to be just right before they’re willing to take the plunge due to their methodical approach to life.

Other Famous Virgo Celebrities:

Tim Burton, August 25th

Paul Walker, September 12th

Warren Buffett, August 30th

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) — Will Smith

Will Smith was born September 25th, so he's a Libra. Libra’s are usually some of the most peaceful and fair people. You can never know an actor very well, but from what I’ve seen from Will Smith in the media, he seems to fit this description super well.

Other Famous Libra Celebrities:

Kate Winslet, October 5th

Kim Kardashian, October 21st

Emenim, October 17th

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) — Leonardo DiCaprio

​Leonardo DiCaprio was born on November 11th, and he's all Scorpio. Scorpio’s tend to be super dedicated people. Considering Leonardo DiCaprio’s obvious dedication to his craft, it’s no surprise that he’s a Scorpio. I can’t even imagine doing some of the stuff he did for his work on The Revenant, like eating raw meat, enduring freezing Canadian temperatures and sleeping in an animal carcass (according to Mashable).

Darn right he finally got his Oscar for that movie!

Other Famous Scorpio Celebrities:

Anne Hathaway, November 12th

Ryan Gosling, November 12th

Julia Roberts, October 28th

Whoopi Goldberg, November 13th

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) — Miley Cyrus

​Miley Cyrus was born on November 23rd. Sagittarius’s tend to be curious, energetic, optimistic and enthusiastic. All of these things seem to describe the girl that comes onstage like a wrecking ball (see what I did there) with her booming voice and wonderfully obnoxious outfits.

Poor Miley seems to receive a lot of criticism for her style over these last several years, but frankly, I’m a little in love with her for it! You go, you Sagittarius goddess you!

Other Famous Sagittarius Celebrities:

Taylor Swift, December 13th

Brad Pitt, December 18th

Nicki Manaj, December 8th

Katie Holmes, December 18th

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) — Elvis Presley

​Elvis was born on January 8th. The biggest name under the Capricorns would have to be none other than the king of rock and roll himself, Elvis Presley. Considering the Capricorn’s family oriented nature, it should be no surprise that Elvis was a Capricorn considering his intense relationship with his mother, Gladys Presley.

Other Famous Capricorn Celebrities:

Jim Carrey, January 17th

Tiger Woods, December 30th

Mel Gibson, January 3rd

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) — Oprah Winfrey

​Oprah was born on January 29th. Aquarius’s tend to be intellectuals, deep thinkers and great problem solvers. All of these characteristics were graciously displayed recently in the news when Oprah was criticized by president Trump via Twitter for a piece she did on 60 Minutes.

According to The Huffington Post, Oprah’s response to this was to not “give negativity power”. Instead of responding to Trump’s claims, she reported that what she did was, “I went back and looked at the tape to see if there was any place that that could be true.”

Oprah displays the most prominent characteristics of an Aquarius by responding to criticism in an intellectual way instead of an emotional one.

Other Famous Aquarius Celebrities:

Ashton Kutcher, February 7th

Michael Jordan, February 17th

Christian Bale, January 30th

Bob Marley, February 6th

​PISCES (February 19 – March 20) — Rihanna, February 20th

​Rihanna is a Pisces and she was born on February 20th. Pisces tend to have an artistic talent and a connection to music. Considering the fact that Rihanna is not only a fabulous singer, but also a dancer, rapper, song writer, record producer, and actress; it’s no surprise to find out that she’s a Pisces!

Other Famous Pisces Celebrities:

Justin Bieber, March 1st

Daniel Craig, March 2nd

Eva Mendes, March 5th

