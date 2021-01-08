Love Horoscope For Saturday, January 9, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, January 9.

The Moon leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius early in the morning, and we explore and find it fascinating when things change.

We may desire things that are strange, and that's because what we have had through 2020 left hearts lackluster longing for love that is stable but not the usual.

We have been through a lot lately, and as a result, mindsets change.

In astrology, three personal planets went from one sign into the next.

So what now? With changes come emotional uncertainty, growth, and oftentimes fear with a sense of anticipation and optimism.

Mars entered Taurus bringing an additional passion for the things we love, and perhaps changing points of view or making it harder to get.

Mercury entered Aquarius helping us to think in different ways.

Venus is now in Capricorn where her focus is on the stability of love, work, and beauty surrounding monetary gains.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of friendships.

During this transit, you may think and feel a lot of things when it comes to love and how it relates to the topic of friendship.

From caring about a person you know is in a relationship that's not right for them to wondering if single friends are OK with less socializing or work due to the pandemic.

While Mercury conjuncts Saturn, now may not be the right time to voice your concerns, but you can show your care in other ways.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of career and social status.

If you're looking for work or just dealing with a lot of stress related to your job, now is a good time to network and to make use of your friendships that give you an ear that listens.

You may find that there's a lot of wisdom to be found within the comfort of others.

You may even learn how to be more adaptable or get a lead to a new opportunity due to a referral.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of higher learning.

You may find yourself earnestly looking for new ways to stimulate your mind. You may find yourself interested in subjects that your friends often talk about.

This is a good time to demonstrate your sincere curiosity for topics that often come up in conversation but you know a little about.

It's a good time to show you care by expressing your desire to become more culturally aware of people who are different from yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of shared resources.

Sometimes a phone call can make all the difference.

You may find that the more you ask people how they are doing with genuine concern, then you get more honest answers than you had expected.

You may play a supportive role and a friend's life at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of commitment.

When it comes to settling down into a long-term relationship, you may have a unique idea of what that looks like.

Perhaps you are becoming more open-minded about the types of people you are willing to date.

You may start to consider dating people older or younger than you, from different social backgrounds, or even a long-distance affair.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of daily duties.

It's a good time to come up with a new strategy on how things get done around the house. This is a great time to bring up grievances that you may have with a mate.

If you have been hoping to purchase tools or some time-saving equipment that gets your work done and half the time, it's a good time to do that or to discuss prices and options with your significant other

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of creativity and play.

That's a great time to do something creative whether it be with someone you love or by working on a passion project.

It's a good day for editing family photos or sending off videos that you wish to have put on DVD In order to save them and share them with the family.

It's also a great time to do crafty projects with children or to watch a movie and play board games.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of home and the family.

If it's been a little while since you've communicated with family or friends since the holidays it's a good week to schedule your next zoom family meeting.

If you are currently dating or chatting with someone online, this is a good time to schedule your first video date.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of communication.

This is the day to take advantage of your ability to connect with someone you love by text, email, or other online tools.

From sending cute little emoji's, gifts or selfies, it's a great time to show your creativity in a verbal form.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of money and personal property.

If you and your significant other have been talking about checking out new forms of investments such as cryptocurrency's or bitcoin, this week will be a great time to look at opening an account or even just subscribing to videos or podcasts and inform you about what it is and what's involved.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of identity. This is a time where your mind may open up to the idea that changing your last name or even your first name isn't such a bad idea.

If you have been debating on relocating or doing something more permanent such as getting a tattoo of someone's name on it or even removing one, you may find it useful to explore those options more seriously.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury spends the day in Aquarius, your house of the past.

Sometimes you just need to remove a digital relationship from your life so that you're able to move on.

If you have been hanging onto old text messages or emails, if you've been lurking on a page of an ex, this could be a great time for you to decide that you're going to delete them altogether and erase remove the temptation from your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.