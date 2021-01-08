Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 9, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

The pot gets stirred on Saturday as busy Sagittarian energy activates the Moon's brutally honest side.

The Moon enters Sagittarius after opening our eyes to reveal secrets.

Some were personal and other political.

Now, the Moon in Sagittarius encourages bold talks about what this means in our lives collectively.

The Moon in Sagittarius will speak with Mercury first to help ignite our vision for change and the future.

Mercury is at a critical degree in Aquarius, so there can be difficulties in establishing a clear vision for all involved.

Then, the Moon will ask to restructure and to pioneer some much-needed work with Saturn and lucky Jupiter who are also in Aquarius.

This implies challenges to spiritual matters and political as well.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 9 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are smart and sometimes you can be a bit sarcastic.

You enjoy good humorous banter.

You are difficult to influence without your permission.

Your personality is strong and you may find that your friends are few but long-lasting.

Famous Capricorn people who share your birthday include former President Richard Nixon and Entertainer Gypsy Rose Lee.

Zodiac signs who are compatible with you for love and relationships include Taurus, Cancer, Libra, and other Capricorns.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, January 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure.

Mentally, you're ready to go and you are able to learn easily too. It's a wonderful time for you to check out a new book, expand your reading list, spend time watching something academic or intriguing.

You may also be open to taking a trip or going out of town for a vacation soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

You may find that you're able to detach easily from the process of change, but that doesn't mean something lucky and timely won't happen for you.

When the Moon is in this placement for you it can mean that you will gain a benefit from other people's money.

Someone, perhaps who lives far away may get a financial benefit that is also helpful to you too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment.

You may yourself struggling with FOMO and it can feel like you're missing out on your friendships or doing things you'd really like to do.

This is normal and can happen to anyone, but try not to burn any bridges because you feel like there's no time to spare.

You may change your mind later, so weigh the cost of your decisions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties.

You may find it useful to see how other people tend to their tasks. Not everything is one way.

You could find a hack or a short cut that is really helpful for you.

You may find it beneficial to try an idea that your partner has suggested or you've resisted due to it not making sense to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity.

This is a good time to take a calculated and intelligent risk.

If you've been trying to get into a college or get an interview with a company, but not heard anything back yet.

Make a phone call or look for a contact's email and be more direct about your desire to see your dream through.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home, and the family.

This is a great time for an honesty session. Perhaps you or a loved one has felt some tension. Ask to talk.

See what's going on. Be open to hear their truth and also be willing to share yours.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication.

This is a good time to review contracts, to go over your social media, and to review past conversations or emails and follow up.

You may be more candid than usual, and your directness can work well for you at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, and personal property.

This is a great time to learn something about financial planning and investment including what is going on in the foreign market and exploring any advantages that you have if you have money in investments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity.

This is a great time to do some personal development. You may find it useful to read books about self-growth.

If you often study the lives of others, it's a great time to learn something new about your mentors, people you follow on social media or admire and often learn things from.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of the past.

You are more open-minded now and able to see the lesson that you needed to learn about problems that happened in the past.

This can be a great time to extend some of that wisdom to others by writing a blog, joining a writing community or group, or pitching ideas for an article to a magazine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships.

Although it's not easy or even a good idea to go on a trip, you can still plan one for the future with your friends.

If you have a pod of friends that you've stuck with during this time, you can look at other ways to go out and enjoy your adventurous side such as camping.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career, and social status.

You may have a unique idea or a different approach and were unsure of how to introduce it to others.

Now is a great time to test the waters and to see if your boss or coworkers are more open to explore new options.

It could be a good time to educate them on what you're thinking to get others on board.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.